Best way to receive money from abroad in Switzerland

What you need to know before receiving money from abroad Before you can choose the best way to receive your funds, you’ll need to understand the basics. Different methods come with different fees and exchange rates, and knowing these in advance can save you time and money. Key factors to consider Transfer fees and hidden costs : Some providers advertise low fees but make up the difference with poor exchange rates. Always check both the upfront fee and any deductions that might happen along the way.

: Banks and money transfer providers may ask for identification or proof of address to comply with local regulations. Having these documents ready helps avoid delays. Security and regulation: Stick with licensed providers that are regulated by financial authorities to ensure your money and personal data are protected. What bank details are needed to receive money When someone sends you money from abroad, they’ll usually need the details of the account they’ll be sending the funds to. The exact requirements depend on the method, but the following are the most common: Your full name as it appears on your bank account. The bank name and branch address (sometimes required for international transfers). Account number or IBAN (International Bank Account Number) for transfers within Europe and beyond. BIC or SWIFT code for international transfers. Additional personal details such as your address, contact information, or a reason for the transfer, depending on the provider’s requirements.

Comparison Table: Best ways to receive money from abroad There’s no shortage of ways to receive money from abroad when you live in Switzerland. To help you compare, we’ve put together an overview of some of the most common methods: Method Typical fees Processing time Minimum/maximum amounts Best for Security Multi-currency accounts (Wise) Free to get paid using local account details in 8+ major currencies and low charges for SWIFT and US wire payments Instant to 1 business day No set limits on most currencies Expats, freelancers and anyone who frequently gets paid in multiple currencies High – regulated in Switzerland and abroad, with encryption and two-factor authentication Bank wire transfers (SWIFT / SEPA) SWIFT: varies depending on the bank, plus possible intermediary fees. For example, At UBS, incoming transfers cost 6 CHF.

SEPA is usually free or low cost. SWIFT: 2–5 business days.

SEPA: usually 1 day Suitable for larger transfers, though some banks set daily or monthly limits Those with existing bank accounts who prioritise security Very high – processed by licensed banks with bank-level protection Online money transfer services Fees are shown upfront, and are often lower than banks. Receiving is usually free depending on the provider and method Instant to 2 business days Flexible limits depending on the provider Frequent payments such as salaries or family support High – licensed operators regulated internationally, using encryption and two-factor authentication Digital wallets (PayPal, Twint) Often free to receive but expect a currency conversion or withdrawal fee of around 3% Usually instant between wallets Best for low to medium amounts Small, quick transfers or online purchases High – secure, though protection is stronger for purchases Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram) Higher sender fees and exchange rate markups. Receiving is usually free Minutes to a few hours Usually capped, varies by provider Those without bank accounts, urgent transfers Good – secure providers, though carrying cash has risks International money orders Small fixed fee for purchasing and processing Several days to over a week Low limits Rare in Switzerland but possible via some providers like Moneygram Secure but outdated and slow

6 Best ways to receive money from abroad in Switzerland Multi-currency accounts (Wise, Revolut) Best for: Expats, freelancers and anyone who needs to receive flexible, low-cost payments in Swiss francs and foreign currencies without losing money to poor exchange rates. Multi-currency accounts let you receive money in the same currency your sender uses, helping you avoid expensive currency conversion at marked-up bank rates. With providers like Wise, you get local account details for 8+ major currencies including USD, EUR and AUD, which means payments can arrive as if they were domestic transfers. You can also access account details for 20+ currencies, hold balances in over 40 currencies and switch between them using the mid-market exchange rate without hidden markups. Other providers like Revolut also offer multi-currency accounts with support for 30+ currencies. Local and SEPA transfers are free to send and receive, and there are no maximum limits on how much you can receive via bank transfer. Typical fees : Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except SWIFT transfers). Revolut also offers free incoming SEPA transfers.

: There are no limits on how much you can receive to your account in most currencies with both Wise and Revolut. Safety: Both Wise and Revolut are licensed and regulated in the EU, with security features such as encryption, two-factor authentication and biometric login. Bank wire transfers Best for: Receiving larger sums through a familiar and highly secure channel. For many people, bank wires are the default way to move money across borders. If someone sends you funds from outside Europe, the payment usually travels through the SWIFT system. Along the way, one or more intermediary banks may handle the transfer, and each can deduct its own fee. That makes it hard to know the exact amount that will arrive in your account until the payment is complete. Within Europe, the SEPA network is often used instead, which tends to be faster and cheaper. The big draw of using your Swiss bank is convenience and peace of mind. Your money goes straight into your existing account, and you have the reassurance of being able to walk into a branch if you need help, which is why many people still choose wires when handling larger or more sensitive transactions. Key points: Typical fees : SEPA transfers are usually free or low cost. UBS, for example, charges 6 CHF for incoming SWIFT transfers, with additional third-party fees possible.

: Limits vary depending on the bank and account type. Some Swiss banks may impose caps on daily or monthly incoming amounts, but limits are usually high. Safety: Very high – Swiss banks are tightly regulated and use advanced security systems to protect against fraud. Digital wallets (PayPal, Skrill, etc.) Best for: Everyday transfers of smaller amounts where speed and convenience matter most. Digital wallets act as an online balance where you can receive money directly. Once the funds are in your wallet, you can keep them there for spending, send them on to someone else, or withdraw to your bank account. Many people use PayPal because of its global reach and ease of linking to cards or accounts. Skrill works in a similar way and supports multiple currencies, with the option to move money to your bank or prepaid card. Key points: Convenience : Quick to set up and widely accepted for online shopping and transfers.

: Wallet-to-wallet transfers are near-instant, while moving money to a bank account may take a day or two. Safety: Both PayPal and Skrill are regulated, with fraud monitoring and buyer protection features – useful for online purchases. Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram) Best for: People who don’t have a bank account or need to access money quickly in cash. Cash pickup services allow a sender to transfer money that you collect in person at an authorised location. With providers such as Western Union and MoneyGram, the sender initiates the transfer online or at an agent branch, and you show a valid ID at a nearby office to receive the funds. In Switzerland, these services are available in major cities and even some smaller towns, making them accessible to most residents. While the convenience of walking away with cash in hand is appealing, the cost can be high. Fees are usually paid by the sender but tend to rise with faster delivery or larger amounts. Exchange rate markups also reduce the final sum you receive. Key points: Convenience : Money can be collected within minutes of being sent, as long as you have an accessible pickup location.

: Carrying cash may not be practical or safe for larger amounts, and you’ll need identification for collection. Safety: Providers are established and regulated, but once the cash is collected it can’t be traced or recovered. International money orders Best for: Occasional transfers where the sender or recipient prefers not to use a bank account or when electronic transfers aren’t an option International money orders are one of the most traditional ways to move money across borders. The sender purchases a prepaid paper order, usually from a post office or bank, and mails it to you in Switzerland. Once it arrives, you can cash it at a bank or deposit it into your account. While reliable in theory, this method is slow. Delivery times depend on postal services, and processing at the bank may take several more days. There’s also the risk of loss or theft in transit. Because of these drawbacks, money orders are now relatively uncommon but can still make sense for those without access to online transfers or when cashing a guaranteed payment is the priority. Key points: Convenience : Simple to use but requires physical collection and deposit.

Step-by-step guide: How to receive money from abroad If you’ve never received money from overseas before, the process can feel a little unclear. In practice, it’s straightforward once you know what to expect. Here’s how it usually works: Step 1: Choose your method Decide how you want the funds to arrive. Options include bank transfers, multi-currency accounts, digital wallets, or even cash pickup. Think about speed, cost and convenience before making your choice. Step 2: Gather your details Different methods require different information, such as your IBAN, SWIFT code, or digital wallet address. Having everything ready avoids delays and back-and-forth with the sender. Step 3: Share your details with the sender Provide your details clearly, and double-check they’re accurate. A single digit wrong in your IBAN could mean the transfer doesn’t go through or is held up for verification. Step 4: Track the transfer Most providers give you a tracking link or notification service. Keeping an eye on the status helps you spot any issues early and gives peace of mind while your money is on the move. Step 5: Receive and verify your funds Once the payment reaches your account, check the amount matches what you expected after fees and conversion. If something looks off, contact your provider quickly so they can investigate.

How can I receive money safely? It’s normal to feel a little cautious when you’re waiting for money from abroad, especially if it’s a large sum or a regular payment you depend on. These steps can help you keep transfers secure: Stick with regulated providers

Choose banks or transfer companies that are licensed by recognised financial authorities in Switzerland or abroad.. Check details carefully

Make sure your name, account number and IBAN are entered exactly as shown on your bank documents. Even a small mistake can cause delays or bounce the transfer back to the sender. Use secure connections

When sharing information or tracking payments online, only use official websites or apps. Avoid public Wi-Fi when logging into accounts where sensitive financial data is stored. Be wary of unexpected requests

If you receive a message asking for extra information or pressure to release funds, contact your provider directly. Legitimate services will never ask you to share passwords or security codes. Keep records of transfers

Save confirmation numbers, receipts, or emails connected to each transfer. These are useful if you ever need to query a payment with your provider.

What is the cheapest way to receive money? Working out the true cost of an international transfer isn’t always simple. With bank wires, the final amount can be reduced by fees from intermediary banks along the way, and exchange rate markups often add extra cost that isn’t obvious upfront. With Wise, you always see the fees and the exchange rate before the payment is sent, so there are no surprises when the money arrives. You can receive funds using local account details in 8+ major currencies at no cost* and hold balances in over 40 currencies until you’re ready to convert them. Simulate your international transfer with Wise to see exactly how much will arrive. Tips to minimise costs when receiving money from abroad Compare providers regularly : Fees and exchange rates vary widely, so it’s always worth checking more than one option before you commit.

Common problems and how to solve them Even with reliable services, international payments don’t always go to plan. Here are some common issues and what you can do if they happen. Transfer delays International transfers can take longer than promised, especially when routed through several intermediary banks. Check the provider’s estimated delivery time and use tracking tools where available. If the transfer seems stuck, contact both the sending and receiving institutions to trace it. Missing payments If money fails to appear, start by confirming the sender used the correct details. An error in the IBAN or account number can cause the transfer to bounce back. When the information looks accurate, ask your provider to launch a trace so you can find out where the funds were last recorded. Incorrect exchange rates Sometimes the amount received is less than expected because the provider used a weaker exchange rate than advertised. Always confirm the rate before the transfer is sent. If there’s a discrepancy, keep hold of the confirmation slip or screenshot so you can raise it with customer support. Documentation issues Banks and transfer services occasionally pause a payment while they request additional paperwork. This tends to happen with larger transfers or those flagged for compliance checks. Having proof of identity, address, and the source of funds ready can help clear these holds more quickly.

Conclusion Receiving money from abroad in Switzerland can be simple once you know your options. Some people prefer the familiarity of their bank, others look for faster and more affordable online services, and many expats find multi-currency accounts the most flexible for managing life between countries. What works best for you will depend on the size of the payment, how quickly you need it and how much you or the sender want to spend on fees. By comparing providers before each transfer, you can make sure more of the money sent to you actually arrives in your pocket. Ready to send or receive money across borders? Explore trusted providers today and choose the one that fits your needs. FAQ Receiving money in Switzerland How long does it take to receive money from abroad? Receiving money from another country can take anywhere from a few seconds to several days. Euro transfers within the SEPA network usually clear in one working day, while SWIFT transfers often take two to five business days because they pass through intermediary banks. Online providers like Wise are typically faster, with many payments arriving within 24 hours and some showing up instantly. What's the cheapest way to receive money from overseas? The cheapest option is usually an online transfer service that shows all charges upfront. Bank wires can be unpredictable because of hidden costs from intermediary banks and poor exchange rates. With Wise, for example, you can receive local payments in 8+ major currencies free of charge* and know exactly what will arrive. What information do I need to provide to receive money? Senders will usually need your full name, IBAN and your bank’s SWIFT/BIC code. Some providers may also ask for your address or account number. Always give the details exactly as they appear on your bank documents to avoid delays. Is it safe to receive money from abroad? Receiving money from abroad is safe when you use a regulated bank or a licensed online provider. Both are required to meet strict security standards, and many add extra protections such as encryption and fraud monitoring. Is Wise safer than a Bank transfer? Wise and traditional banks are both considered secure ways to receive money. Banks in Switzerland are tightly regulated and offer in-branch support, while Wise is also fully licensed and applies strict safeguards such as customer fund protection and two-factor authentication. The main difference is that Wise combines this safety with lower, more transparent fees.