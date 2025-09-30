30 facts you didn’t know about Canada

Canada is known for its stunning landscapes and polite people, but there’s so much more to discover. From a strategic reserve of maple syrup to the world’s first UFO landing pad, Canada is a country full of surprises. Dive into these 30 facts that reveal the unique character and quirks of the world’s second-largest country.

Canada is the second-largest country in the world By total area, Canada is second only to Russia. It is so vast that it spans six time zones and its territory covers nearly 10 million square kilometers. Despite its size, it has one of the lowest population densities in the world.

It has the longest coastline of any country If you were to walk the entire Canadian coastline, it would take you 33 years. At 243,042 kilometers, it is the longest in the world and borders three different oceans: the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Arctic.

The national animal is the beaver The beaver was given official status as an emblem of Canada in 1975. The animal was a crucial part of the country’s history, as the lucrative fur trade was the primary industry that fueled early European exploration and settlement.

The name “Canada” comes from a misunderstanding The name originates from “kanata,” the Huron-Iroquois word for “village” or “settlement.” In 1535, when French explorer Jacques Cartier was guided by local Indigenous youths, he misunderstood the word for the name of the entire territory. The name stuck.

You can find the world’s only polar bear jail In Churchill, Manitoba, residents leave their cars unlocked to offer a quick escape for anyone who encounters a polar bear. The town also has a special facility—the first of its kind in the world—to hold bears that wander into town before they are safely relocated to the wild.

Canada has more lakes than the rest of the world combined With over 2 million lakes, Canada holds more than half of the world’s supply of fresh water. The Great Lakes, shared with the United States, are the largest group of freshwater lakes on Earth.

Saying “sorry” is legally protected Canadians are famous for their politeness, and the “Apology Act” of 2009 in Ontario legally protects this stereotype. The act states that an apology cannot be used as evidence of guilt or liability in court.

Poutine is a national treasure This uniquely Canadian dish originated in Quebec and consists of french fries and cheese curds topped with a brown gravy. While it may sound unusual, it’s a beloved comfort food found on menus from coast to coast.

The country has a strategic maple syrup reserve Canada produces over 70% of the world’s maple syrup. The Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers maintains a strategic reserve to stabilize global prices and supply, holding millions of pounds of the sweet liquid.

You can visit the world’s first UFO landing pad In St. Paul, Alberta, you will find the world’s first-ever UFO Landing Pad. Built in 1967 as a Centennial project, it serves as a symbol of unity and a tourist attraction, welcoming all visitors from across the galaxy.

Basketball was invented by a Canadian Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian physical education instructor, invented the game of basketball in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a less injury-prone sport than football.

“Eh” is a real part of the vocabulary The quintessential Canadian stereotype, the word “eh” is a real and common part of Canadian speech. It is used as a discourse marker, often at the end of a sentence to confirm something or to prompt a response, similar to “right?” or “huh?”.

The Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada Despite its tropical name, the controversial pineapple-on-pizza creation was invented in Chatham, Ontario, in 1962 by Greek-Canadian restaurateur Sam Panopoulos.

Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is colder than Mars In 1947, a temperature of −63∘C (−81.4∘F) was recorded in Snag, Yukon. This is colder than the average surface temperature of the planet Mars.

Over 90% of Canada’s population lives near the US border Despite its immense size, the majority of Canadians live within 160 kilometers (100 miles) of the U.S. border, primarily due to the harsh climate of the far north and economic opportunities in the south.

The official phone number is 1-800-O-CANADA The Government of Canada has an official toll-free number for information on its programs and services. The number, 1-800-622-6232, spells out 1-800-O-CANADA.

The Caesar is Canada’s national cocktail Invented in Calgary, Alberta, in 1969, the Caesar is a cocktail containing vodka, Clamato (a blend of tomato and clam juice), hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, served in a celery salt-rimmed glass.

Canada has an official tart The butter tart, a small pastry tart filled with a semi-solid syrup of butter, sugar, and egg, is considered a quintessential Canadian dessert. Its origins date back to early Canadian pioneers.

You can mail a letter to Santa Claus and get a reply Canada Post recognizes the address Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada. Every year, millions of letters are sent, and thanks to volunteers, every letter receives a reply in over 30 languages.

The telephone was invented in Canada Alexander Graham Bell made the first-ever phone call from his family’s homestead in Brantford, Ontario, in 1876. He is therefore considered by many to be a Canadian inventor.

It has the world’s most educated population Over half of Canada’s residents have post-secondary degrees, making it the most educated country in the world.

Canadian currency has Braille on it The Bank of Canada incorporates Braille on its banknotes to help blind and visually impaired individuals identify the value of their money.

The world’s largest national park is in Canada Wood Buffalo National Park, located in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, is larger than the entire country of Switzerland and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The iconic “Mounties” are the national police force The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), famous for their distinctive Red Serge uniform, are both a national and a federal police force, providing policing services in all provinces and territories except Ontario and Quebec.

Over 20% of Canadians were born elsewhere Canada is one of the most multicultural countries in the world. According to census data, more than one in five Canadians were born outside the country, and Toronto is often cited as the world’s most multicultural city.

The world’s oldest known rocks are found here The Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt in Quebec contains rocks that are estimated to be 4.28 billion years old, making them the oldest known rocks on Earth.

Canadians are responsible for the IMAX film format The large-format film system known as IMAX was invented in the late 1960s by a group of Canadian filmmakers and entrepreneurs.

It’s illegal to challenge someone to a duel Canada’s Criminal Code still makes it an offense to challenge someone to a duel or to accept such a challenge.

Canada has only one desert Located in British Columbia, the Okanagan Desert is the only desert in Canada. It’s technically a “semi-arid shrubland” and is home to unique species of plants and animals.