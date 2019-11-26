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Best expat health insurance quotes in the Netherlands

We take the hassle out of health insurance: these health insurance companies provide international medical and dental insurance for expats in the Netherlands. Get quick simple quotes, and check out our list of FAQs to select the best health coverage plan for you.

Health insurance quotes for expats in the Netherlands

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Allianz Care LogoAPRIL International LogoCigna Global Logo
功能/福利Allianz CareApril IntlCigna Global
可选计划Care, Care Plus, Care ProEmergency, Basic, Essential, Comfort, PremiumSilver, Gold, Platinum
覆盖范围Worldwide (U.S. add-on)Country-specific, tiered systemWorldwide (U.S. add-on)
RepatriationLow-cost add-onIncludedAdd-on available
All plans includeMental health, evacuation HospitalizationCancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
Optional add-onsOutpatient care, dental, maternityOutpatient care, vision, dental, maternityVision, dental, evacuation, maternity
Customer service24/7 multilingual24/7 multilingual24/7 multilingual
Preventative careWith higher tier plansWith higher tier plansIncluded
Monthly premiumsFrom $100/moFrom $80/moFrom $100/mo
Annual deductible$450–10,000$0–5,000$0–10,000
% Co-payment0-30% cost share 0–20% cost share0-30% cost share
Making a claimRequest reimbursement through the appRequest reimbursement through the appUsually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
Get a quote Get a quote Get a quote

常见问题解答

Health insurance in the Netherlands

What is the Dutch healthcare system like?

The Netherlands has a first-rate healthcare system that offers broad universal health coverage for all residents. While not completely free, the system based on mandatory health insurance makes sure all residents can access primary care, no matter their income.

What happens if I don't have health insurance in the Netherlands?

Health insurance is mandatory for all residents of the Netherlands within four months of arriving, and failure to comply is punishable by a fine. Eventually, the Dutch government will assign you a health insurance policy with a higher-than-usual premium. Uninsured people can only access emergency care, which they will pay out of pocket.

I'm moving to the Netherlands – when should I take out health insurance?

It’s best to start your private health insurance policy just before you arrive in the Netherlands. If you have a coverage gap between your insurance at home and your new policy, this could leave you with out-of-pocket expenses in case of emergency.

Do policies also cover family members?

Usually private health insurance policies are on an individual basis. If you want to cover a partner or family members, you can add them on when you build your policy. If you have several dependents, it’s worth shopping around for the best family plan.

Which treatments does private health insurance cover?

When you first design a health insurance plan, you can choose what you will pay yourself and what the provider will pay. Which treatments your plan covers depends on if you’ve met your deductible, whether you have a provider network, and other factors.

How much does private health insurance cost in the Netherlands?

Health insurance premiums are based on age, medical history, level of coverage needed, and whether you include extra benefits. The Netherlands has some of the highest healthcare costs in Europe so premiums will be higher there than in other countries.

How do I file a health insurance claim?

The claims process in the Netherlands varies between insurers. Some deal directly with healthcare providers and pay bills on your behalf while others require you to pay upfront and send an invoice after. If you’re concerned about having to pay upfront, look for a provider who can sort out claims directly.

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