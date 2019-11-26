Best expat health insurance quotes in the Netherlands

We take the hassle out of health insurance: these health insurance companies provide international medical and dental insurance for expats in the Netherlands. Get quick simple quotes, and check out our list of FAQs to select the best health coverage plan for you.
横向滚动以比较所有保险提供商
|功能/福利
|Allianz Care
|April Intl
|Cigna Global
|可选计划
|Care, Care Plus, Care Pro
|Emergency, Basic, Essential, Comfort, Premium
|Silver, Gold, Platinum
|覆盖范围
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
|Country-specific, tiered system
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
|Repatriation
|Low-cost add-on
|Included
|Add-on available
|All plans include
|Mental health, evacuation
|Hospitalization
|Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
|Optional add-ons
|Outpatient care, dental, maternity
|Outpatient care, vision, dental, maternity
|Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
|Customer service
|24/7 multilingual
|24/7 multilingual
|24/7 multilingual
|Preventative care
|With higher tier plans
|With higher tier plans
|Included
|Monthly premiums
|From $100/mo
|From $80/mo
|From $100/mo
|Annual deductible
|$450–10,000
|$0–5,000
|$0–10,000
|% Co-payment
|0-30% cost share
|0–20% cost share
|0-30% cost share
|Making a claim
|Request reimbursement through the app
|Request reimbursement through the app
|Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
|Get a quote
|Get a quote
|Get a quote
常见问题解答
The Netherlands has a first-rate healthcare system that offers broad universal health coverage for all residents. While not completely free, the system based on mandatory health insurance makes sure all residents can access primary care, no matter their income.
Health insurance is mandatory for all residents of the Netherlands within four months of arriving, and failure to comply is punishable by a fine. Eventually, the Dutch government will assign you a health insurance policy with a higher-than-usual premium. Uninsured people can only access emergency care, which they will pay out of pocket.
It’s best to start your private health insurance policy just before you arrive in the Netherlands. If you have a coverage gap between your insurance at home and your new policy, this could leave you with out-of-pocket expenses in case of emergency.
Usually private health insurance policies are on an individual basis. If you want to cover a partner or family members, you can add them on when you build your policy. If you have several dependents, it’s worth shopping around for the best family plan.
When you first design a health insurance plan, you can choose what you will pay yourself and what the provider will pay. Which treatments your plan covers depends on if you’ve met your deductible, whether you have a provider network, and other factors.
Health insurance premiums are based on age, medical history, level of coverage needed, and whether you include extra benefits. The Netherlands has some of the highest healthcare costs in Europe so premiums will be higher there than in other countries.
The claims process in the Netherlands varies between insurers. Some deal directly with healthcare providers and pay bills on your behalf while others require you to pay upfront and send an invoice after. If you’re concerned about having to pay upfront, look for a provider who can sort out claims directly.