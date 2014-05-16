Any South African worth their (braai) salt will tell you that boerewors, rugby, and sunny skies are the essentials of a proudly African braai. Add tangy potato salad, a couple of juicy steaks and a group of friends to share it with, and you’ve got a recipe for an irresistibly delicious, fun-filled feast!

Think you’ve got the perfect South African braai down pat? Before you slap the sausage on the skottel, make sure you’ve got all the right ingredients for a suiwer South African braai. Continue reading to discover top braai tips and advice for a delicious summertime spread.