Life insurance in the US: Complete guide for expats

What is life insurance? Life insurance generally provides a cash lump sum upon the death of a policy holder. Some policies also have options to add ‘riders’ which may cover living benefits, such as ways to cash in your policy, or to draw a portion of it if you become terminally or chronically ill. Life insurance is intended to offer financial security for people left behind when a policy holder dies. Some policies may also offer ‘living benefits’ which can be paid out before death. You may want a life insurance policy to make sure your partner or children get some money to help them after your death, or you might want a policy which offers opportunities for cash growth for future use. Depending on the policy selected, this may allow you to guarantee that your loved ones will have the financial means to continue paying a mortgage, or to relocate to your home country if you’re in the US as an expat, if you die or become ill and are unable to work. Your policy can also cover essentials like funeral costs upon death. Different types of life insurance are available in the US to meet the varied needs of customers – this guide walks through some which may be suited to the needs of expats to start your research on which policy is right for you.

Types of life insurance available in the US Generally, life insurance in the US can be split into core categories including: Term life insurance

Permanent life insurance

Universal life insurance Within each category there are different policy types, which can suit the needs of different individuals including expats in the US. This guide looks at the most commonly selected life insurance types, and we’ll also touch on Group Life Cover which is usually employer provided as a bonus. Here’s a quick summary of the key policy types we look at in this guide, with more detail coming up right after. Term Life Insurance Permanent Life insurance Universal Life Insurance Target market Customers looking to offer financial security for families or dependents over a fixed period Customers looking to leave a lump sum, at the same time as having withdrawal rights Customers looking for a flexible blend of policy type, with options to change or add to cover over time Pay out options Lump sum Lump sum or cash in value Lump sum or cash in value, options to add in riders for other requirements Cover length Fixed term Whole of life Flexible term, or can be whole of life Costs Costs depend on different policy and pay out basis Premiums set based on age, health and other considerations Costs depend on specific plan – often no health check needed Note: This guide is for information only and does not constitute advice. Different types of insurance are suitable for different individual needs. Get professional advice and support to choose the right policy for your unique situation. Term life insurance Term Insurance is one of the most commonly selected types of life insurance, and often the most cost effective. This insurance pays out a lump sum upon the death of the policy holder, to allow individuals who want to ensure the financial well being of their family in the event of their death. You can choose policy lengths which may be 10 – 30 years long, and often convert to a permanent policy if you prefer to do so later. You can also add in riders which can cover living benefits to many policies. Term insurance isn’t the right choice for everyone but the fact you can select the term you want to be covered for may be appealing to expats on short or medium term assignments in the US. Term Insurance pros Term Insurance cons ✅ Different policy and payout options depending on individual need

✅ Some policies offer lower premiums with matched cover levels

✅ Choose the term of cover you want – useful if you only need cover while on an expat assignment ❌ Medical many be needed to convert to a permanent policy

❌ Premiums usually depend on the age and health of the policy holder Permanent life insurance Permanent life insurance is intended to be used on an ongoing basis, with the policy holder paying premiums right up until their death. This is unlike a term insurance policy which runs for a fixed time in most cases. Permanent life insurance guarantees a pay out to the beneficiaries of a policy, upon the death of the policy holder, whenever the individual should die. There is also often an investment element in a permanent policy which allows the policy holder to withdraw or cash in some portion of the amount they’ve paid. This type of insurance may be more suitable to expats moving to the US for good, as policies may be less designed to cope with the long term needs of individuals who live in different countries. Permanent life insurance pros Permanent life insurance cons ✅ Death benefit is guaranteed, regardless of when the policy holder dies as long as the policy is maintained

✅ Premiums set according to the cover level you require

✅ Investment element often available in policies, allowing you to cash in some value during life ❌ You must pay premiums for the rest of your life to leave a lump sum upon death

❌ Can be a costly policy overall Universal life insurance Universal life insurance offers a blend of term and permanent policy types. This can be a flexible option if you’re not sure what insurance you’ll need, and want a policy to meet evolving needs as you and your family grow older. Policies may have investment elements which allow you to save and grow your cash value pot. Universal life insurance may be sold as a term insurance format which you can then convert to permanent without a full medical being required. You may also choose to add in various riders to cover different policy areas, to create a customized policy for your family. This type of insurance may be more suitable to expats who want a policy that can grow with them, as they decide how long to remain in the US. Universal life insurance pros Universal life insurance cons ✅ Very flexible policy format allowing you to change and adapt without changing provider

✅ Coverage levels and premiums vary to meet different customer needs

✅ Investment element and various riders often available in policies ❌ Requires regular though to check cover level is where you want it

How much life insurance do you need? The amount of life insurance you need depends on many factors. You’ll need to consider what value lump sum you would want to pay out, based on the situation your loved ones would be in if you died. This is enormously varied. For example, you may have a local or international mortgage which would need to be paid, perhaps your partner has stopped working to support your international move, and would need funds for day to day life, or maybe you’d like to leave extra to cover the costs of repatriation if your family would choose to move home if you were to die. There are calculation tools available from life insurance providers, such as the Prudential Coverage Calculator which are intended to help you decide on the insurance you need. However, bear in mind that these tools are primarily intended for US citizens and long term residents and may not cover all the factors which are important to expats in the US. Health insurance Health insurance in the US Read more

Life insurance costs and premiums in the US Insurers calculate the premiums payable on a life insurance policy on an individual basis. Factors affecting premium costs include: Your age

Your health

How long you want the cover for

The level of cover you need

Whether you smoke You will need to talk to an insurance broker, or use online calculator tools to generate a few quotes based on your unique information, to get a feel for the premium costs and options you’re likely to have.

Buying life insurance in the US as an expat Buying life insurance in the US as an expat should not be complicated as long as you’re a legal resident and can provide all the documents and information the specific insurer requires. Here’s an outline of the usual process: Step 1: Decide on the cover and policy type you require Consider the cover level you need, and the policy type – term insurance or permanent life insurance, for example. Get professional advice if you’re not sure which policy is right for you. Step 2: Shop around to generate quotes from different providers Most insurers offer a call back service to allow you to get an indicative quote for premiums and costs. Or you can use a broker to get quotes for you, to decide the right policy for your family. Step 3: Apply online, uploading any required documents You can usually submit your application online, and will be asked to upload documents proving your identity, address and legal residence in the US. Depending on policy type you may also need to provide health, employment and other information and paperwork. Step 4: Undergo medical checkups if needed Some policies will accept your medical information without checkups – others require you to attend an in person appointment to verify your health. Step 5: Receive your policy document and start paying premiums Once your policy is prepared you’ll be sent all the relevant paperwork to review and you can start to pay your premiums. Employer-provided life insurance Employer-provided life insurance, which is also called Group Life Cover, is a benefit available for some US employees. For example, the US government’s Office of Personnel Management runs the largest Group Life Cover program in the world, offering this benefit to 4 million+ Federal employees and their families. Group Life Cover usually provides for a pay out of a fixed lump sum, calculated in reference to your salary, if you were to die in service. Your beneficiaries may get a pay out of 3x your salary, for example, subject to specified terms and conditions. Fees may apply to get this benefit which can be deducted from your salary. Ask your HR department if this is provided in your workplace.

Life insurance beneficiaries and international considerations If you’re an expat in the US you may want to name individuals in a different country to be your beneficiaries in the case you were to die and your policy pays out. This may or may not be possible, depending on the policy and the country involved. You may need to take professional advice to check the policy you have selected is suitable for your specific situation. Some important questions to think about include: Is naming beneficiaries in different countries possible?

What are the tax implications for international beneficiaries based on their residency?

What is the payout procedure if your policy pays out to someone overseas?

Life insurance when moving countries Life insurance providers set their own rules about policy eligibility, which may include requiring US residence. If you’re moving from the US to another country and have an active life insurance policy here, you’ll need to check with your insurer if you can maintain your policy from another country. If not, you may need to close it and open a new one once you relocate.

Tax implications of life insurance in the US Some payouts on life insurance in the US can offer a death benefit tax-advantage – but this isn’t always the case. As tax matters can be complex – and get even more complicated when dealing with different countries – you will need to get professional advice about the potential tax implications of life insurance in the US in your situation. There are some tools which may help, like the IRS interactive tax assistantwhich offers an interview that you can complete to check if your life insurance pay out should be taxed. However, this isn’t a substitute for in person, professional advice. Remember the tax implications may not be limited to the IRS in the US. Depending on the policy you have and its intent, as well as your home country’s rules on taxation on insurance, you may find tax is owed there on a life insurance cash pay out or death benefit.

Life insurance and estate planning The US has a Federal estate tax which may apply on high value estates of around 14 million USD. Some states also have inheritance tax which is paid by the beneficiaries of an inheritance. Some people choose to plan their life insurance to allow a payout upon death which could cover the costs of inheritance or estate taxes, to make sure their beneficiaries do not need to sell assets instantly to generate the cash to pay their taxes. This option isn’t always necessary, as these taxes don’t apply in all cases due to their targeted nature. If you’re planning how your finances might work in the event of your death in the US it is important to get professional advice to structure your assets most appropriately and remain within the law. Taxes Inheritance tax in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

Common life insurance mistakes to avoid for expats Before you decide on the policy for you, consider these common life insurance mistakes to avoid for expats: Choosing the wrong policy type for expat lifestyle – not all policies are right for people living overseas. Get professional advice when you choose

– not all policies are right for people living overseas. Get professional advice when you choose Underinsuring – bear in mind that your dependents may have different needs while you’re living internationally, and you may want to raise your lump sum accordingly, to pay for relocation for example

– bear in mind that your dependents may have different needs while you’re living internationally, and you may want to raise your lump sum accordingly, to pay for relocation for example Underestimating currency costs – fluctuations in currency rates could mean you have not selected a policy which matches your needs

– fluctuations in currency rates could mean you have not selected a policy which matches your needs Failing to update beneficiaries after moves – make sure your insurer has your most up to date information at all times

– make sure your insurer has your most up to date information at all times Letting coverage lapse during relocations – check if your policy is valid after a planned move, and make sure you continue with premiums if it is

Life insurance claims process If a loved one dies and you need to submit a life insurance claim, you’ll first need to get in touch with the insurer to report their death. To make the process easier you may need to find the policy number, and you can check the additional information the insurer needs when you speak to their service team. Usually you will be asked to submit a death certificate upon receipt and other relevant paperwork like your own ID documents. Once a claim has been approved it will be paid out according to the policy type.

Getting professional advice in the US The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has tools to help you find licensed insurance providers and professionals on a state by state basis. This can be a good place to start your search for appropriate life insurance in the US. Individual insurers also often offer advice services to help you pick out a policy. If you choose to use an individual provider’s advice services, compare costs and coverage against other providers before you sign up to make sure the product is the most suitable on the market for your needs.