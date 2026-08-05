Health check-ups in Thailand for expats: costs, packages and payment tips

Key takeaways For most expats using Bangkok private hospitals, a basic health screening in Thailand starts in the mid-thousands of baht, while broader packages rise quickly once scans, gender-specific tests, or doctor-led extras are added. Point What to know Entry-level cost A basic private package in Bangkok can start around ฿4,500 to ฿5,500, depending on the hospital and offer. Premium cost Broader packages often reach ฿10,000 to ฿25,000, while executive options can go above ฿30,000. Preparation Many hospitals ask you to fast for 8 to 12 hours, though the exact rule depends on the tests booked. Insurance Routine preventive screening is not always covered, even if you already have health insurance. Payment Always verify inclusions, doctor fees, pre-payment terms, and refund rules before sending money or booking.

What does a health check-up in Thailand usually include? A routine health check-up package usually starts with a doctor review, basic measurements, and lab tests. If you already have symptoms, you should speak to a doctor rather than self-select a package. A basic annual health check-up often covers the core tests many adults expect, while a premium health check-up may add imaging, cardiac testing, or age- and sex-based screening. Even when a package sounds comprehensive, do not assume it includes every scan, tumour marker, or follow-up consultation. Common inclusions are: Blood pressure, weight, body mass index, and doctor history

Blood tests such as full blood count, cholesterol, blood sugar, and organ function markers

Urine testing and, in many packages, a chest X-ray and ECG

Ultrasound, stress testing, or CT-based screening in higher-tier packages

Women’s or men’s screening linked to age, family history, or hospital rules Basic vs premium health check-up packages Package level Usually includes Often suits Verify before you pay Basic Core blood work, urine, ECG, chest X-ray Younger adults or routine annual checks Whether doctor review and imaging are included Mid-range Wider lab panel, ultrasound, more age-based screening Readers with family history or a longer gap since last screening Which add-ons are bundled and which cost extra Premium Broader imaging, stress tests, tumour markers, sex-specific screening Older adults or readers wanting deeper screening If every test is appropriate for your history Executive Highest-tier bundles, sometimes with longer doctor review and specialist options Readers who want convenience and wider scope in one visit Whether the extra depth is useful, or just more expensive

How much does a health check-up in Thailand cost? We checked hospital pages on 7 July 2026 and found current examples in Bangkok still fit a broad market pattern. They’re subject to change and hospitals regularly have special offers. Entry packages at major providers can start around ฿4,500 to ฿5,500, mid-range options are between about ฿10,000 and ฿25,000, and premium or executive bundles can rise above ฿30,000. Photo: kokouu/Getty Images Bangkok usually has the widest choice, but expats in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and other large centres may still find strong private options with lower travel hassle. Prices, inclusions, and online promotions change frequently, so it’s important you confirm the live package page, branch, and doctor-fee rules before you book. Provider Indicative entry package Indicative mid or high package Often suits Verify before booking Bangkok Hospital Headquarter ฿4,900 (Essence Check-up, under 30) ฿12,000 to ฿135,000 (CEO Check-up Programs) Readers who want age-banded private screening in Bangkok Package type, branch rules, and whether executive tiers are necessary Samitivej Sukhumvit ฿4,500 ฿10,500 to ฿48,500 (standard annual check-up tiers), or up to ฿74,500 for In-depth Longevity & Brain programs Expats who want clear age and gender-based choices Promotion terms, resident eligibility, and channel-specific pricing Vejthani ฿4,900 ฿18,900 to ฿34,000 for standard President-tier packages, with President Plus add-on tiers (Hormones, Micronutrients, Expertise) reaching up to ฿62,000 Readers comparing step-up packages with imaging and stress testing Which higher-tier extras are included and how long the visit takes Bangkok private market snapshot ฿4,500 to ฿5,500 ฿10,000 to ฿30,000+ Readers who want a realistic budget range before narrowing providers Live prices, doctor fees, and add-on rules on the day Bumrungrad International Hospital also lists regular, comprehensive, and executive-style programmes, but readers should confirm on the live package page or with the booking team for current pricing before relying on a quote. Extra costs to ask about before you pay The headline price is not always the full cost. You should confirm if there are other costs, including: Doctor follow-up or consultant review after abnormal results

Add-on imaging, for example abdominal ultrasound or CT screening

Medicine or repeat tests arranged after the check-up

Branch-only promotions, expiry dates, and non-refundable online deals

Hospital service fees, same-day consultation charges, and payment processing rules

How to choose the right package for your age, symptoms and budget The key question is not which package looks most impressive, but which one matches your age, history, and reason for booking. If you already have symptoms, want a second opinion, or need treatment planning, start with a doctor instead of buying a preventive bundle on your own. Large Bangkok hospitals often have stronger English-speaking support and international-patient desks, which can make booking and results easier for new residents. Writer Jason Insider tip The cheapest package might not always be the best value in Bangkok. Some hospitals offer low entry pricing but charge separately for the doctor review or the imaging add-ons expats most often want. A simple way to choose is: If you’re under 30 and without known risks, then a basic annual health check-up is often enough.

Once you’re in your 30s or have a family history of certain illnesses, you should compare packages that add ultrasound, HbA1c, or wider cardiac checks.

If you smoke, have existing conditions, or want reassurance after a long gap, ask what extra screening is medically sensible for you.

If you want strong language support, compare the hospital desk, result process, and follow-up options, not just the package name. Primary Care Hospitals in Thailand Read more

How to prepare, book and get your results Choose a hospital and package, then ask for the exact inclusion list, fasting rule, expected duration, and whether pre-payment is required. Book at least a few days ahead, or longer if you want a specific doctor, weekend slot, or a women’s screening date outside menstruation. Follow the hospital instructions, which often means eight to 12 hours of fasting, water only, and bringing your passport, medication list, and older reports. Most annual health check-up visits take two to six hours, depending on the package and whether imaging is included. Many results are reviewed the same day, but some lab panels, pap tests, or specialist reports may be sent later by app or email. In some cases they’ll require a return visit. What to bring on the day Passport or Thai ID

Insurance card or policy details

Previous test results or scans

Medication list and allergy notes

A payment method, and confirmation of direct billing or upfront payment

Will health insurance cover health check-ups in Thailand? Many expats assume routine screening is automatically covered, but that is often the part that causes confusion. Employer-linked social security may help with general public healthcare access, yet a private preventive health check-up package is still commonly paid out of pocket unless a plan clearly includes it. If you want quicker access, broader hospital choice, or smoother English-language support, private cover can still matter even when you qualify for public care. Readers who need private cover, or better outpatient terms, can compare expat-focused options through Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand in 2026. What to check before relying on your policy: Whether preventive care or annual health check-up benefits are listed at all

Outpatient limits, excesses, waiting periods, and pre-existing condition rules

Whether the hospital offers direct billing or you pay first and claim later

Whether pre-authorisation is needed for add-on tests or follow-up care

Which hospitals are in network, especially outside Bangkok Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website Healthcare The healthcare system in Thailand Read more Comparing Cigna and Allianz for expat health insurance in Thailand For most readers, the practical comparison is not brand versus brand but policy versus policy. When using Expatica’s Best expat health insurance in Thailand 2026 tool, look at outpatient cover, preventive benefits, direct billing networks, and how reimbursement works, then check if Cigna or Allianz fits your hospital preferences and budget.

How expats can budget and pay for a health check-up in Thailand Set your budget in layers, not just by the headline package price. Transport, follow-up consultations, extra scans, insurance excesses, and exchange-rate changes can all lift the real health check-up cost in Thailand. If you’re paying from abroad, ask the hospital which account details, reference, and timing it needs before you send anything. Expats who want to compare a practical transfer option can look at Wise for sending money to Thailand or holding funds before converting to THB, but you should still compare the live rate, fee, delivery estimate, and recipient-bank requirements before confirming any payment. Learn more about Wise Before you pay, confirm: If the hospital wants full pre-payment, deposit, or pay on arrival

Which currency the hospital expects, and whether the invoice is fixed in THB

The exact recipient name, bank account number, and payment reference

Refund rules if you reschedule, cancel, or fail fasting requirements

Whether you need a transfer receipt or bank confirmation later If you’re budgeting more broadly for healthcare or settling in, it can also help to compare the cost of living in Thailand alongside your medical budget. Basics The cost of living in Thailand in 2026 Read more When to pay from abroad and when local payment may be simpler Pay from abroad if the hospital requires pre-payment and you do not yet have a Thai account

Pay locally if you already keep money in Thailand and the hospital accepts card or bank transfer on the day

Use direct billing if your insurer confirms the package or tests are eligible

Confirm the hospital instructions first, because sending the wrong THB amount or reference can delay check-in or refunds FAQ Frequently asked questions How much is an annual health check-up in Thailand? At major private hospitals, an annual health check-up in Thailand can start around ฿4,500 to ฿5,500 for entry-level screening, while broader or executive packages can rise beyond ฿30,000. Your final price depends on age, sex-specific tests, imaging, hospital brand, and any add-ons or follow-up consultations. What is usually included in an annual health check-up list? A typical annual health check-up list often includes: Blood pressure and physical exam

Blood work for sugar, cholesterol, and organ function

A urine test, ECG, and often a chest X-ray

Premium health check-up packages may also add ultrasound, stress tests, tumour markers, or gender-specific screening, but the exact list varies by hospital and age band Is Bangkok the best place for a health check-up in Thailand? Bangkok is often the easiest place to compare providers because it has the deepest mix of large private hospitals, international-patient support, and package choice. That said, the right fit may be in Chiang Mai, Phuket, or Pattaya if convenience, travel time, or follow-up access matters more than sheer choice. It really depends on where you are and what you’re looking for. Will Cigna or Allianz cover preventive health check-ups in Thailand? They might, but only if the exact policy includes outpatient or preventive benefits for routine screening. You can check the schedule of benefits, waiting periods, exclusions, excess, and direct billing rules first, then compare Cigna and Allianz plan details, instead of assuming a standard package is covered in full. Can I use Wise to pay for a health check-up in Thailand from abroad? Yes, you can use Wise to send money to Thailand or manage funds before converting to baht, which can help if a hospital asks for pre-payment. Before you send, confirm the live rate, fee, delivery estimate, hospital payment instructions, and recipient-bank details, because route rules, supported banks, and documentation can vary.