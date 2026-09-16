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Retirement

Pensions in Thailand for expats: How to receive payments

Retiring and receiving your pension in Thailand should be straightforward, but fluctuating exchange rates and banking fees can quietly eat away at your monthly income.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated
An older couple sit at a table while working on a laptop

Navigating local tax residency rules and choosing between local bank transfers or specialist services determines how much of your money actually lands in your account. This guide breaks down your payout options, key banking setup checks, and common mistakes to avoid.

Disclaimer: This is general information only and not financial or investment advice. This article has not taken into account your objectives, financial circumstances or needs, and you should consider if it is appropriate for you before acting.

International money transfer with Wise

Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.

Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.

No commitment required

Key takeaways

  • Thai pension access: Most expats will not qualify for the local Old Age Allowance, but if you have worked in the country, check whether your Social Security Office (SSO) contributions grant you entitlement.
  • Foreign pension setup: Overseas state, workplace, and private pensions remain the main income source for most retirees, so confirm early that your provider allows direct transfers to a Thai bank account.
  • Tax obligation checks: Remitted foreign income may be subject to local tax if you are a Thai tax resident, making it vital to review double taxation agreements and confirm your tax status with a qualified professional.
  • Payout routes and fees: Receiving funds into a Thai bank account is convenient for daily expenses, but you must factor in conversion timing, incoming transfer fees, and foreign exchange markups.

Understanding pensions in Thailand as an expat

For expats, pensions in Thailand can mean either pension rights built up inside Thailand or overseas pension income you receive while living there. A common question is which one matters more, but for most foreign residents the real issue is how those two systems interact.

For a deeper look at local scheme details, see Expatica’s guide to Thailand’s pension system.

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Retirement

The pension system in Thailand

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Which Thai pensions expats may and may not access

Thailand’s Old Age Allowance is a government cash allowance for older Thai citizens, so most expats should not expect to claim it. OECD reporting also notes a means-tested element for newer claimants.

If you worked in Thailand and paid into the Social Security Office system, you may have an SSO-linked old-age benefit from age 55 if contribution conditions are met. Shorter contribution records may lead to a lump sum instead, so many expats still rely mainly on home-country pensions.

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Administration

Social security in Thailand

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How overseas state and private pensions fit in

Many expats in Thailand receive a foreign pension in Thailand from their home country, not from Thailand itself. That can include a state pension, a workplace pension, or a private pension.

Provider rules vary. Some schemes can pay abroad directly, some need extra forms or identity checks, and some restrict which account details they accept. One thing worth knowing is that payout method, conversion timing, and local bank handling can change the amount you can spend each month, especially if your pension is paid in GBP, USD, or EUR but most of your costs are in THB.

An older couple sit at a table while working on a laptop
Photo: tonefotografia/ Getty Images

How to receive a foreign pension in Thailand

You can usually receive retirement income through a Thai bank account, a multi-currency account, or a home-country account followed by a separate transfer. The best route depends on what your provider supports, which currency you are paid in, how often you need THB, and how much control you want over conversion timing.

Receive payments to a Thai bank account

Many expats use accounts with major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank once they open a bank account in Thailand. While direct deposits are convenient, keep in mind that receiving money straight into your local account isn’t always the cheapest option, as currency conversion markups and extra bank fees can quietly add up.

  • Confirm that your pension provider allows payment to Thailand and accepts Thai account details.
  • Ask the bank how incoming international transfers are received, and whether intermediary or receiving fees can apply.
  • Check whether the bank receives the payment in the original currency or converts it straight into THB.
  • Make sure the pension record and the Thai account name match exactly.
image of insider

Editor in Thailand

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

Some Thai bank branches may ask for extra proof of address or a local phone number before confirming inbound transfer setup, even when the bank’s website lists fewer documents.

A retired expat woman gets out of a tuk tuk in Thailand
Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

What to check before the first payment arrives

Think of this as your pre-payment safety step. Most first-month problems come from missing account details, unsupported payout routes, outdated instructions, or tax assumptions that were never checked.

Account details, currency, and paperwork

  • 1. Match the account holder name to your pension record, passport, and receiving account.
  • 2. Confirm the exact account number or local details, plus any international transfer information your provider requests.
  • 3. Verify whether the pension will be sent in the source currency or converted before arrival.
  • 4. Prepare any ID, proof of address, pension-provider forms, or signed bank letters in advance.
  • 5. Keep the recurring payment reference or pension number consistent, especially if the provider tracks monthly payments manually.
  • 6. If pension income also supports a Thai visa, make sure the payment trail and account name match your immigration paperwork.

Tax residence, remittance rules, and provider checks

  • Thai tax residence: The Thai Revenue Department generally treats you as a tax resident if you stay more than 180 days in a tax year.
  • Pension source: State, workplace, and private pensions can be treated differently in the source country and under provider rules.
  • Treaty rules: Double tax agreements can change which country has taxing rights over some pension income.
  • Remittance timing: Thailand’s current remittance rules mean foreign pension income brought into the country can be taxable — verify your status with the Thai Revenue Department.

Check the process for filing income tax in Thailand and confirm the latest position with the Thai Revenue Department, your pension provider, and a qualified tax adviser before the first transfer lands.

image of insider

Editor in Thailand

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

Long-term expats often keep a dated record of pension income, payment dates, and remittance dates because clear records make later tax checks easier.

Compare your main payout options

RouteBest forWhat to checkPossible costsFlexibility
Thai bank accountDaily spending in THBProvider accepts Thai details, bank supports inbound transferBank conversion spreads, receiving fees, or intermediary chargesLow after setup
Multi-currency accountForeign pension income paid in a supported currencySupported currencies, offered account details, local availability, provider acceptanceReceive and conversion fees vary by routeMedium to high
Home-country account then onward transferReaders who want to keep the pension paid where it is nowHome bank limits, transfer timing, Thailand receipt methodTwo sets of transfer or FX costs can applyMedium, but more admin
This comparison is for general guidance only. The best option depends on your individual circumstances. Fees and features vary — check current terms before deciding.

If you spend almost everything locally, direct receipt can be the simplest route. For example, a retiree paid in USD who covers Thai rent but keeps part of their savings in dollars may prefer a multi-currency option such as Wise, because it can offer more visibility before conversion. If you are still comparing routes, weigh that against your usual money transfer options in Thailand.

Before you switch, compare current Wise fees, supported currencies, and your bank’s inbound transfer terms. Fees vary depending on the currency route and payment method — see wise.com/th/pricing for the most current rates.

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Banking

International money transfers in Thailand

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Common problems and how to avoid them

  • Rejected payment details: Even one wrong digit or name mismatch can stop the first transfer, so send your provider the exact account format they request and verify it twice.
  • Delayed first payments: Many providers run extra checks on the first overseas pension payment, so submit forms early and avoid changing account details close to payday.
  • Unexpected intermediary fees: Some transfer chains pass through other banks, which can reduce what arrives, so ask both your provider and receiving bank how the route works.
  • Poor exchange-rate timing: Automatic conversion may be simple, but it can remove your choice about when to convert, so decide whether convenience or timing control matters more to you.
  • Assuming the pension is tax-free: This is one of the biggest risks for long-term expats, so verify the current Thai position before you treat any remitted pension as untaxed.

Before your next payment date, check current provider availability, supported currencies, and fees, whether you use a Thai bank or a service like Wise.

Go to Wise

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about pensions in Thailand

Can expats get a pension in Thailand?

Sometimes, but it depends on which pension you mean. Most expats do not qualify for Thailand’s Old Age Allowance, but people who worked in Thailand and paid into SSO may have an SSO-linked benefit, and many expats receive home-country pensions while living there.

Does Thailand tax foreign pensions?

It can. Pension tax in Thailand depends on your residence status, the source country, the pension type, any tax treaty, and current Thai treatment of foreign income brought into Thailand. Verify the latest position with the Thai Revenue Department and a qualified tax adviser.

Can I receive my UK pension in Thailand?

Often yes, if your provider supports overseas payment instructions. But the payout route, currency, proof-of-life checks, and reporting rules vary by provider, and similar checks apply to pensions from the US, Australia, and elsewhere.

Can I receive pension payments in Thai baht?

Yes, in some cases. Your pension may arrive already converted into THB, or it may arrive in another currency first and be converted later. Direct bank conversion can be simple, while a multi-currency route may give you more control over timing and rate visibility.

What should I check before changing my pension payment method?

Confirm the account details your provider accepts, the payout currency, likely fees, identity and address documents, and any tax effect. It also helps to test whether the first payment reference will match your records and receiving account name.

Useful resources

Information checked on 26th August 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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