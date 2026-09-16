Pensions in Thailand for expats: How to receive payments

Navigating local tax residency rules and choosing between local bank transfers or specialist services determines how much of your money actually lands in your account. This guide breaks down your payout options, key banking setup checks, and common mistakes to avoid. Disclaimer: This is general information only and not financial or investment advice. This article has not taken into account your objectives, financial circumstances or needs, and you should consider if it is appropriate for you before acting. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.



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Key takeaways Thai pension access: Most expats will not qualify for the local Old Age Allowance, but if you have worked in the country, check whether your Social Security Office (SSO) contributions grant you entitlement.

Most expats will not qualify for the local Old Age Allowance, but if you have worked in the country, check whether your Social Security Office (SSO) contributions grant you entitlement. Foreign pension setup: Overseas state, workplace, and private pensions remain the main income source for most retirees, so confirm early that your provider allows direct transfers to a Thai bank account.

Overseas state, workplace, and private pensions remain the main income source for most retirees, so confirm early that your provider allows direct transfers to a Thai bank account. Tax obligation checks: Remitted foreign income may be subject to local tax if you are a Thai tax resident, making it vital to review double taxation agreements and confirm your tax status with a qualified professional.

Remitted foreign income may be subject to local tax if you are a Thai tax resident, making it vital to review double taxation agreements and confirm your tax status with a qualified professional. Payout routes and fees: Receiving funds into a Thai bank account is convenient for daily expenses, but you must factor in conversion timing, incoming transfer fees, and foreign exchange markups.

Understanding pensions in Thailand as an expat For expats, pensions in Thailand can mean either pension rights built up inside Thailand or overseas pension income you receive while living there. A common question is which one matters more, but for most foreign residents the real issue is how those two systems interact. For a deeper look at local scheme details, see Expatica’s guide to Thailand’s pension system. Retirement The pension system in Thailand Read more Which Thai pensions expats may and may not access Thailand’s Old Age Allowance is a government cash allowance for older Thai citizens, so most expats should not expect to claim it. OECD reporting also notes a means-tested element for newer claimants. If you worked in Thailand and paid into the Social Security Office system, you may have an SSO-linked old-age benefit from age 55 if contribution conditions are met. Shorter contribution records may lead to a lump sum instead, so many expats still rely mainly on home-country pensions. Administration Social security in Thailand Read more How overseas state and private pensions fit in Many expats in Thailand receive a foreign pension in Thailand from their home country, not from Thailand itself. That can include a state pension, a workplace pension, or a private pension. Provider rules vary. Some schemes can pay abroad directly, some need extra forms or identity checks, and some restrict which account details they accept. One thing worth knowing is that payout method, conversion timing, and local bank handling can change the amount you can spend each month, especially if your pension is paid in GBP, USD, or EUR but most of your costs are in THB. Photo: tonefotografia/ Getty Images

How to receive a foreign pension in Thailand You can usually receive retirement income through a Thai bank account, a multi-currency account, or a home-country account followed by a separate transfer. The best route depends on what your provider supports, which currency you are paid in, how often you need THB, and how much control you want over conversion timing. Receive payments to a Thai bank account Many expats use accounts with major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank once they open a bank account in Thailand. While direct deposits are convenient, keep in mind that receiving money straight into your local account isn’t always the cheapest option, as currency conversion markups and extra bank fees can quietly add up. Confirm that your pension provider allows payment to Thailand and accepts Thai account details.

Ask the bank how incoming international transfers are received, and whether intermediary or receiving fees can apply.

Check whether the bank receives the payment in the original currency or converts it straight into THB.

Make sure the pension record and the Thai account name match exactly. Editor in Thailand Tarah Ren Insider tip Some Thai bank branches may ask for extra proof of address or a local phone number before confirming inbound transfer setup, even when the bank’s website lists fewer documents. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

What to check before the first payment arrives Think of this as your pre-payment safety step. Most first-month problems come from missing account details, unsupported payout routes, outdated instructions, or tax assumptions that were never checked. Account details, currency, and paperwork 1. Match the account holder name to your pension record, passport, and receiving account.

2. Confirm the exact account number or local details, plus any international transfer information your provider requests.

3. Verify whether the pension will be sent in the source currency or converted before arrival.

4. Prepare any ID, proof of address, pension-provider forms, or signed bank letters in advance.

5. Keep the recurring payment reference or pension number consistent, especially if the provider tracks monthly payments manually.

6. If pension income also supports a Thai visa, make sure the payment trail and account name match your immigration paperwork. Tax residence, remittance rules, and provider checks Thai tax residence: The Thai Revenue Department generally treats you as a tax resident if you stay more than 180 days in a tax year.

The Thai Revenue Department generally treats you as a tax resident if you stay more than 180 days in a tax year. Pension source: State, workplace, and private pensions can be treated differently in the source country and under provider rules.

State, workplace, and private pensions can be treated differently in the source country and under provider rules. Treaty rules: Double tax agreements can change which country has taxing rights over some pension income.

Double tax agreements can change which country has taxing rights over some pension income. Remittance timing: Thailand’s current remittance rules mean foreign pension income brought into the country can be taxable — verify your status with the Thai Revenue Department. Check the process for filing income tax in Thailand and confirm the latest position with the Thai Revenue Department, your pension provider, and a qualified tax adviser before the first transfer lands. Editor in Thailand Tarah Ren Insider tip Long-term expats often keep a dated record of pension income, payment dates, and remittance dates because clear records make later tax checks easier.

Compare your main payout options Route Best for What to check Possible costs Flexibility Thai bank account Daily spending in THB Provider accepts Thai details, bank supports inbound transfer Bank conversion spreads, receiving fees, or intermediary charges Low after setup Multi-currency account Foreign pension income paid in a supported currency Supported currencies, offered account details, local availability, provider acceptance Receive and conversion fees vary by route Medium to high Home-country account then onward transfer Readers who want to keep the pension paid where it is now Home bank limits, transfer timing, Thailand receipt method Two sets of transfer or FX costs can apply Medium, but more admin This comparison is for general guidance only. The best option depends on your individual circumstances. Fees and features vary — check current terms before deciding. If you spend almost everything locally, direct receipt can be the simplest route. For example, a retiree paid in USD who covers Thai rent but keeps part of their savings in dollars may prefer a multi-currency option such as Wise, because it can offer more visibility before conversion. If you are still comparing routes, weigh that against your usual money transfer options in Thailand. Before you switch, compare current Wise fees, supported currencies, and your bank’s inbound transfer terms. Fees vary depending on the currency route and payment method — see wise.com/th/pricing for the most current rates. Banking International money transfers in Thailand Read more