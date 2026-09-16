Pensions in Thailand for expats: How to receive payments

Retirement
Retiring and receiving your pension in Thailand should be straightforward, but fluctuating exchange rates and banking fees can quietly eat away at your monthly income.
Navigating local tax residency rules and choosing between local bank transfers or specialist services determines how much of your money actually lands in your account. This guide breaks down your payout options, key banking setup checks, and common mistakes to avoid.
Disclaimer: This is general information only and not financial or investment advice. This article has not taken into account your objectives, financial circumstances or needs, and you should consider if it is appropriate for you before acting.
Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.
Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.
Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.
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For expats, pensions in Thailand can mean either pension rights built up inside Thailand or overseas pension income you receive while living there. A common question is which one matters more, but for most foreign residents the real issue is how those two systems interact.
For a deeper look at local scheme details, see Expatica’s guide to Thailand’s pension system.
Thailand’s Old Age Allowance is a government cash allowance for older Thai citizens, so most expats should not expect to claim it. OECD reporting also notes a means-tested element for newer claimants.
If you worked in Thailand and paid into the Social Security Office system, you may have an SSO-linked old-age benefit from age 55 if contribution conditions are met. Shorter contribution records may lead to a lump sum instead, so many expats still rely mainly on home-country pensions.
Many expats in Thailand receive a foreign pension in Thailand from their home country, not from Thailand itself. That can include a state pension, a workplace pension, or a private pension.
Provider rules vary. Some schemes can pay abroad directly, some need extra forms or identity checks, and some restrict which account details they accept. One thing worth knowing is that payout method, conversion timing, and local bank handling can change the amount you can spend each month, especially if your pension is paid in GBP, USD, or EUR but most of your costs are in THB.
You can usually receive retirement income through a Thai bank account, a multi-currency account, or a home-country account followed by a separate transfer. The best route depends on what your provider supports, which currency you are paid in, how often you need THB, and how much control you want over conversion timing.
Many expats use accounts with major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank once they open a bank account in Thailand. While direct deposits are convenient, keep in mind that receiving money straight into your local account isn’t always the cheapest option, as currency conversion markups and extra bank fees can quietly add up.
Editor in Thailand
Tarah Ren
Some Thai bank branches may ask for extra proof of address or a local phone number before confirming inbound transfer setup, even when the bank’s website lists fewer documents.
Think of this as your pre-payment safety step. Most first-month problems come from missing account details, unsupported payout routes, outdated instructions, or tax assumptions that were never checked.
Check the process for filing income tax in Thailand and confirm the latest position with the Thai Revenue Department, your pension provider, and a qualified tax adviser before the first transfer lands.
Editor in Thailand
Tarah Ren
Long-term expats often keep a dated record of pension income, payment dates, and remittance dates because clear records make later tax checks easier.
|Route
|Best for
|What to check
|Possible costs
|Flexibility
|Thai bank account
|Daily spending in THB
|Provider accepts Thai details, bank supports inbound transfer
|Bank conversion spreads, receiving fees, or intermediary charges
|Low after setup
|Multi-currency account
|Foreign pension income paid in a supported currency
|Supported currencies, offered account details, local availability, provider acceptance
|Receive and conversion fees vary by route
|Medium to high
|Home-country account then onward transfer
|Readers who want to keep the pension paid where it is now
|Home bank limits, transfer timing, Thailand receipt method
|Two sets of transfer or FX costs can apply
|Medium, but more admin
If you spend almost everything locally, direct receipt can be the simplest route. For example, a retiree paid in USD who covers Thai rent but keeps part of their savings in dollars may prefer a multi-currency option such as Wise, because it can offer more visibility before conversion. If you are still comparing routes, weigh that against your usual money transfer options in Thailand.
Before you switch, compare current Wise fees, supported currencies, and your bank’s inbound transfer terms. Fees vary depending on the currency route and payment method — see wise.com/th/pricing for the most current rates.
Before your next payment date, check current provider availability, supported currencies, and fees, whether you use a Thai bank or a service like Wise.
FAQ
Sometimes, but it depends on which pension you mean. Most expats do not qualify for Thailand’s Old Age Allowance, but people who worked in Thailand and paid into SSO may have an SSO-linked benefit, and many expats receive home-country pensions while living there.
It can. Pension tax in Thailand depends on your residence status, the source country, the pension type, any tax treaty, and current Thai treatment of foreign income brought into Thailand. Verify the latest position with the Thai Revenue Department and a qualified tax adviser.
Often yes, if your provider supports overseas payment instructions. But the payout route, currency, proof-of-life checks, and reporting rules vary by provider, and similar checks apply to pensions from the US, Australia, and elsewhere.
Yes, in some cases. Your pension may arrive already converted into THB, or it may arrive in another currency first and be converted later. Direct bank conversion can be simple, while a multi-currency route may give you more control over timing and rate visibility.
Confirm the account details your provider accepts, the payout currency, likely fees, identity and address documents, and any tax effect. It also helps to test whether the first payment reference will match your records and receiving account name.
Information checked on 26th August 2026
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