Best EUR accounts in Thailand for expats 2026

Here, the real choice is between a Thai foreign currency deposit account, which lets you keep money at a major local bank, and a multi-currency account, which can be easier if you switch between EUR and THB often. The comparison below focuses on fees, eligibility, EUR support, and day-to-day fit. This guide is for general information only, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Holding EUR can reduce rushed conversions, but your balance still carries exchange-rate risk when you later convert to THB.

Key takeaways Wise (multi-currency account) EUR support: Holds EUR plus 40+ other currencies; can convert between them and THB Good for: App-based flexibility Main limitation: Thai-address restrictions on receiving and incoming payments

(multi-currency account) Bangkok Bank (FCD account) EUR support: Holds EUR Good for: Parking foreign funds Main limitation: No ATM card; branch-led opening



(FCD account) Kasikorn Bank (FCD account) EUR support: Holds EUR Good for: A formal Thai-bank relationship Main limitation: High non-resident minimums



(FCD account) Krungsri (FCD account) EUR support: Holds EUR Good for: Local-bank access plus a card and app transfers Main limitation: Visa-type checks and branch confirmation requirements

(FCD account) *Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026 Thai FCD accounts are usually strongest if you want to park foreign currency with a local bank and do not mind branch visits. Wise is usually stronger if you want to hold EUR, convert when rates suit you, and manage most tasks in one app. If you are a UK expat in Bangkok paid in THB but saving for trips home, that difference matters more than a marketing label. If you’re new to banking in Thailand, you may also benefit from our wider look at banks in Thailand for expats.

1. Wise account Why it stands out for EUR Wise offers a multi-currency account that you can hold 40+ currencies and add money in major currencies including EUR. If you’re adding money to a Thai Wise account from your own EUR account overseas, you can keep the balance in euros, and exchange it to THB later. That can mean Wise is a good match for expats who earn in one currency, spend in another, and want to move between them without opening separate single-currency accounts. If you also send money home regularly, you can also use your Wise account to make international money transfers in Thailand conveniently and without hidden fees. Open a Wise account Eligibility, limits and Thailand-specific restrictions Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. People living in Thailand can hold money with Wise, subject to eligibility. There are restrictions and ongoing product changes you should be aware of. Wise personal customers with a Thai registered address can add money, hold, and convert 40+ currencies. But non-THB payments received from other people, or into foreign-currency account details, are automatically converted to THB and added to the THB balance, with conversion charges applying. You can still add money to a foreign-currency balance from your own foreign bank account without that automatic THB conversion. Check current Thailand availability, fees, and limits on Wise before you open an account. Good fit for expats in Thailand Wise is strongest for the expat who wants flexibility more than branch service, especially someone who earns in THB or one foreign currency and needs to switch between EUR and THB through the month. If your daily life depends on QR payments, app transfers and local cards, and you often use mobile banking in Thailand, compare Wise first against Thai FCD accounts before you apply.

2. Bangkok Bank FCD account for non-residents Bangkok Bank is a classic local-bank alternative if you want to keep foreign money with a major local bank rather than inside a multi-currency app. Its FCD account is a foreign currency deposit account, which means a Thai bank account held in a non-THB currency instead of THB. Currencies, minimums and branch process Bangkok Bank’s non-resident FCD account supports 14 currencies, including EUR, and can be opened at branches that provide FCD services. The minimum initial deposit is USD 1,000 or the equivalent in another supported currency. For savings and current accounts, Bangkok Bank may require you to maintain a fixed minimum deposit and charge a fee if your balance falls below that level. The bank’s public page gives only high-level document guidance, so confirm the exact branch, paperwork, and whether your visa or residency evidence is enough before you travel. EUR use cases for expats This kind of account makes most sense if you want to park overseas salary, pension, or savings in EUR and convert to THB later. It can also suit someone who wants a branch-based relationship instead of managing everything through an app. It is less practical for everyday spending. With Bangkok Bank an ATM card is not available for this account, and online access is mainly for viewing balances and moving funds from the FCD account to a local baht account. Writer Claire Insider Tip Bangkok Bank branch policies for foreigners can vary, so calling a branch that regularly handles expat clients before visiting can save you a wasted trip. Good fit and limitations Consider Bangkok Bank if you mainly want to hold EUR with a familiar Thai bank and you do not mind going to a branch. Before applying, check the latest fee sheet and ask the exact FCD branch to confirm current document rules.

3. Kasikorn Bank FCD account Kasikorn Bank is another strong local option if you want a formal Thai bank relationship and direct access to EUR balances. Compared with Bangkok Bank, its published rules are clearer on resident and non-resident categories, but the non-resident pricing can be heavier. Who can open it and supported currencies Kasikorn separates residents and non-residents on its FCD page. It lists EUR among the supported currencies, and non-residents and some temporary foreign residents can qualify, subject to passport, visa, and other documents linked to the purpose of entry into Thailand. That last point matters in practice. If you are unsure what a branch may ask for, our guide on how to open a bank account in Thailand explains the wider document and branch issues expats often face. Fees, minimums and exchange mechanics For non-resident current and savings FCD accounts, the Kasikorn minimum deposit is USD 5,000, and the minimum monthly balance is also USD 5,000. If the balance drops below that level, a USD 10 monthly maintenance fee applies. It’s also important to know that selling and buying exchange rates affect the real cost of moving your euros in and out, so the exchange mechanics matter as much as the headline fees. Good fit and drawbacks for expats Kasikorn can suit an expat who wants a Thai-bank-held EUR balance and can meet the higher minimums. It is usually less flexible than a true multi-currency account, so confirm the latest conditions and branch requirements before opening.