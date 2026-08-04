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Maternity insurance in Thailand: expat guide

Starting or growing your family abroad should be a joyful time, not a financial guessing game. Learn how to secure the right maternity insurance in Thailand and protect yourself from high private medical bills.

a profile shot of a pregnant woman sitting at a desk and working on a computer
writer

Updated 4-8-2026

Welcoming a new baby is an exciting milestone, but managing a pregnancy while adjusting to life in a new country adds a unique layer of stress. Securing local maternity coverage early makes your family planning significantly smoother by shielding you from high clinical fees.

For expats moving to the country, the key question is not just whether the care is excellent, but what portion of the bill you will still need to pay yourself. Our overview highlights typical policy coverage limits, the realistic costs of private obstetric care, and how to identify crucial waiting periods before buying a plan. Please keep in mind that this guide is for general information only and does not replace professional financial or medical advice.

Table of contents

Cigna Global

Enjoy peace of mind while living in Thailand with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists.

Key takeaways

If you only skim one part of this guide, skim this.

Coverage pathWhat it may includeWhat to verifyLikely fitCost exposure
Private maternity insurancePregnancy care, delivery, complications, and sometimes newborn benefitsWaiting period, current pregnancy exclusions, maternity sub-limits, network hospitals, direct billingExpats planning ahead or wanting private careLower for routine care, but only if the policy wording is strong
Thai social security fundLimited prenatal support, childbirth allowance, maternity leave pay, child allowance for eligible workersEmployer registration, contribution history, designated hospital, current benefit rulesExpats employed in Thailand under Prakan SangkomUsually lower than self-pay, but still not the same as broad private cover
Public self-payAccess to public hospitals and lower pricing than private careLanguage support, doctor choice, wait times, room type, what foreigners payBudget-focused families comfortable with public careLower headline price, but less comfort and flexibility
Private hospital packageA set price for routine birth and hospital stayWhat is excluded, such as anesthesia, extra nights, NICU, complications, pediatrician feesExpats already pregnant or comparing self-pay optionsCan work for routine births, but gaps matter
Newborn and complication coverEarly newborn checks, emergency treatment, medically needed surgery, or neonatal careNewborn enrollment deadline, NICU terms, whether C-sections and complications are capped separatelyFamilies worried about worst-case costsThis is where out-of-pocket bills can rise fast

How maternity insurance in Thailand works

When people search for maternity insurance in Thailand, they are often not looking for one simple product. In practice, maternity cover is usually built into a broader international or local health plan, or offered as an optional maternity module rather than as a standalone policy.

That matters because the label can sound broad while the real cover is narrow. A common question is whether routine pregnancy care, delivery, complications, and newborn care all sit under one benefit. Often, they do not.

Look for these points when comparing maternity insurance options in Thailand:

  • Routine prenatal care, such as consultations, blood tests, and scans
  • Inpatient maternity benefits for the actual birth and hospital stay
  • Complications during pregnancy or childbirth
  • Outpatient versus inpatient rules, because some plans treat them differently
  • Newborn care rules, including how quickly the baby must be added to the policy

For expats, the real choice is usually between a local Thai policy, an international plan, or self-paying with a hospital package. If you also need the wider maternity journey, Expatica’s Pregnancy and giving birth in Thailand explains how prenatal care, delivery, and birth registration work on the ground.

What maternity cover in Thailand usually includes

Good maternity cover for expats in Thailand is less about a big headline limit and more about which parts of the journey are actually paid for.

Mother cuddling with her newborn baby daughter in the hospital.
Photo: Morten Falch Sortland/Getty Images

Prenatal, delivery, and postnatal care

Routine pregnancy care often starts with antenatal appointments and scans, then moves into delivery and short follow-up care. One thing worth knowing is that some plans focus mostly on inpatient childbirth, while prenatal or postnatal appointments may sit under tighter outpatient caps.

When you compare health insurance for pregnancy in Thailand, check whether the policy covers:

  • Obstetrician consultations
  • Routine scans and blood tests
  • Hospital delivery costs
  • Room and board after birth
  • Follow-up appointments for the mother
  • Postnatal checks after discharge

Hospital packages can cover part of this journey too, but not always all of it. Bangkok Hospital’s prenatal care program, for example, is a separate package from delivery, which shows why maternity cover and maternity package are not the same thing.

#

Primary Care

Women’s healthcare in Thailand

Read more

Complications, C-sections, and newborn care

While you can easily budget for a routine delivery using standard hospital packages, unpredictable complications are where your out-of-pocket healthcare costs can quickly escalate.

A basic package might cover a planned vaginal birth, but if labor changes course, you may suddenly need surgery, an anesthesiologist, extra nights, or neonatal support. That is why childbirth coverage in Thailand should be checked not just for normal delivery, but for what happens when the birth stops being routine.

Look for wording on:

  • Pregnancy complications before delivery
  • Emergency treatment during birth
  • Whether C-sections are covered, and on what basis
  • NICU or special care nursery costs
  • Newborn checks and early treatment
  • How and when the baby can be enrolled after birth

What plans often exclude

Most costly surprises happen because readers buy around the headline promise and not the exclusions.

Waiting periods and existing pregnancy exclusions

Timing matters more than almost anything else with maternity cover for expats in Thailand.

If you are already pregnant, many plans may not cover the current pregnancy. Some may still treat severe complications under different rules, but you must confirm that in the latest policy wording before you buy.

Check these points before purchase:

  • The exact maternity waiting period
  • Whether an already confirmed pregnancy is excluded
  • Whether assisted conception changes the rules
  • Whether complications are handled separately from routine maternity
  • When maternity benefits actually become active
image of insider

Writer

Tarah

Insider tip

Some expat families assume they can add maternity after arriving in Thailand, but many policies only help if you buy before conception and complete the full waiting period.

Common limits, sub-limits, and claim rules

A high annual limit does not automatically mean strong pregnancy cover. Many plans use a separate maternity cap, room cap, or reimbursement rule that shapes what you really pay.

This is different from a hospital package, where the exclusion list is usually shorter but the scope is narrower. With insurance, the process matters as much as the price.

Verify all of the following:

  • Annual limit and separate maternity sub-limit
  • In-network hospitals in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Phuket
  • Pre-authorisation rules for maternity care
  • Direct billing or reimbursement only
  • Room type restrictions
  • Co-pays and deductibles
  • Reimbursement timing if you must pay first

Example: A couple moving to Bangkok in September may find that a 10 to 12 month waiting period makes a private hospital package more realistic for the first birth, while they use insurance mainly for complication protection or later pregnancies.

Public, social security, and private maternity care in Thailand

Before you buy private cover, it helps to understand the healthcare system in Thailand and where the gaps are for expats.

Coverage pathWho typically qualifiesMain prosMain trade-offs
Universal Coverage SchemeMainly Thai citizens and others who qualify under the public systemVery low-cost public careMost expats do not have automatic access
Social Security FundEmployees registered through a Thai employerChildbirth allowance, maternity leave pay, child allowance, designated hospital careLimited hospital choice and narrower benefits than private cover
Private self-payAnyone who can pay directlyGreater flexibility to choose hospital and packageYou carry the financial risk
Private insuranceExpats who buy eligible cover before needing itBetter protection against bigger bills and more hospital choiceWaiting periods, exclusions, and claim rules matter

Who can use Thai public or social security maternity benefits?

Foreigners can use Thai health services, but eligibility and price are not the same thing. For many expats, the relevant public route is the Social Security Fund through Thai employment, often called Prakan Sangkom.

A pregnant woman smiles, as she sit up on an exam table in her doctors office during a routine prenatal check-up.
Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images

Eligible workers may receive support for prenatal visits, a childbirth allowance of THB 15,000, maternity leave pay at 50% of salary for up to 120 days, and a child allowance if they meet the contribution rules. That support helps, but it does not work like full private maternity insurance. Benefit rules can change, so confirm them with your employer, the Social Security Office, or the latest official Thai guidance before relying on any figure.

Check these points with your employer or the Social Security Office:

  • Are you registered under Section 33
  • How long you have already contributed
  • Which hospital you are assigned to
  • Whether your spouse’s employment status changes anything
  • What paperwork is needed to claim benefits

Why many expats still choose private care

Opting for a private facility is highly popular among expats because the entire process is easier to plan around and navigate in English. Choosing this route generally offers shorter waiting times, comfortable private room selections, and the invaluable peace of mind that comes with seeing the same obstetrician at every single prenatal checkup and delivery.

But, these premium comforts do not mean private hospitals are the right fit for every family. Your decision ultimately depends on how you balance your budget against your personal preferences for convenience, language support, hospital comfort, and having direct control over which doctor delivers your baby.

Private care is often chosen for:

  • More English-speaking staff
  • Shorter waiting times
  • Better room comfort
  • More choice of obstetrician and hospital
  • Easier access in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Phuket
image of insider

Writer

Tarah

Insider tip

In Bangkok, traffic can turn a good-value hospital into a stressful choice in late pregnancy, so distance and route matter almost as much as price.

Allianz Care

Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.

How much maternity care costs in Thailand

Prices below were spot-checked on 2 July 2026. Package inclusions change, and actual bills vary by hospital, room type, doctor, delivery method, complications, and add-ons such as anesthesia, NICU, or extra nights.

Public and private hospital price ranges

The cost gap between public and private care is real, but the bigger gap is often between a routine package and a birth with complications. As a result, package pricing should be treated as a starting point, not a guaranteed final bill.

Care settingRoutine vaginal birthC-sectionWhat the number usually represents
Public hospital estimateTHB 27,000 to 40,000THB 55,000 to 80,000Secondary estimate cited by Expatica, confirm directly with the hospital
Bangkok Hospital HeadquarterTHB 110,400THB 151,800Published delivery package, standard stay, some exclusions apply
Samitivej SukhumvitTHB 110,000THB 135,500Platinum delivery package with listed newborn items
Premium private packagesTHB 170,000 to 262,200THB 230,000 to 288,000Higher-comfort or extended-stay packages at Samitivej and Bangkok Hospital

Major private hospitals in Thailand often publish maternity packages, but they also list what is not included, meaning a lower package at one hospital can still end up costing more if labor becomes more complex.

#

Primary Care

Hospitals in Thailand

Read more

Hospital packages versus insurance cover

Expecting parents often wonder if buying a pre-packaged hospital birth plan means they can skip maternity insurance altogether.

For most expats, relying solely on these packages is a gamble. A hospital package is essentially a flat-rate deal designed for a smooth, uncomplicated delivery, whereas insurance exists to protect your finances when things don’t go perfectly to plan.

Think of a birth package as a bundled set of essentials, typically covering your standard delivery room, a set number of nights in a maternity ward, basic nursing care, and routine newborn checks. The catch is that these bundles are highly specific, and anything outside the pre-approved timeline quickly gets added to your final bill.

To help you spot the potential financial gaps, here’s a practical checklist of common medical services that hospital packages rarely include:

  • Extra anesthesia or pain relief
  • Specialist consultations
  • Extra nights
  • Emergency surgery or unexpected complications
  • Neonatal intensive care
  • Care outside the package timetable

How to compare plans as an expat

Once you know how Thai maternity care is priced, shortlisting becomes much easier.

Questions to ask before you buy

  • 1. What is the maternity waiting period, and when does it start?
  • 2. Is an existing pregnancy excluded?
  • 3. Are complications covered separately from routine childbirth?
  • 4. Does the policy cover medically needed C-sections and newborn care?
  • 5. Which hospitals in Thailand are in-network for maternity?
  • 6. Does maternity need pre-authorisation before admission?
  • 7. Will the hospital bill the insurer directly, or do you pay first and claim later?

💡 Copy these questions directly into your insurance quote request, as the direct answers you receive will tell you far more than any marketing page ever will.

Where Cigna may fit in your shortlist

Cigna is one international insurer many expats in Thailand may want to compare, especially if they want international plan flexibility and access to a large provider network. Cigna’s Thailand page says its Gold and Platinum plans can include inpatient maternity, while its broader maternity guidance explains that maternity is often added to a standard international health plan rather than sold on its own.

Treating Cigna as a helpful benchmark rather than your automatic choice is a much smarter way to shop. If you decide to add their plan to your shortlist, use their specific terms to compare other expat-friendly providers. Make sure you look closely at their latest maternity modules to confirm exactly how long the waiting periods last, how they structure inpatient delivery costs, and how easily you can access direct billing at your preferred Thai hospitals.

Taking the time to check these current policy details, along with how they handle newborn conditions, ensures you find a plan that fits your family’s needs before you make a commitment.

Insurance is only one part of planning for a baby in Thailand. Many expats also face deposits, reimbursement gaps, and the awkward phase before local banking is fully set up.

This is where move-planning tools can help. Some families compare services such as Wise for moving money to Thailand, sending THB alongside other currencies, or covering hospital deposits while they are still setting up local banking.

Check Wise’s current fees and route limits on Wise’s pricing page if you’re considering using it for moving money to Thailand. Wise is not a healthcare provider or insurer, and service availability can vary by route and customer location.

Plan for these money points early:

  • Hospital deposits or upfront payment
  • Reimbursement delays if your insurer pays after treatment
  • THB exchange costs if your income is abroad
  • Medical documents and proof of payment
  • A back-up payment method on admission day
Go to Wise

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about maternity insurance in Thailand

Does maternity insurance in Thailand cover an existing pregnancy?

Often, no. Many plans exclude the current pregnancy once conception has already happened, even if you buy the policy before birth. Always check the latest policy wording, because some plans may treat serious complications differently from routine maternity care.

What is the waiting period for maternity insurance in Thailand?

It varies by insurer and policy type, but maternity waiting periods are often long enough that you should arrange cover before trying to conceive. Check the current benefit schedule rather than relying on an old sales page or summary.

Does Thai social security cover childbirth for expats?

It can for expats employed in Thailand and registered through the Social Security Fund. The support can include prenatal visit help, a childbirth allowance, and maternity leave pay, but it is still more limited than broad private maternity cover, so confirm eligibility with your employer and official Thai sources.

How much does it cost to give birth in a private hospital in Thailand?

Private hospital prices vary widely by hospital, room, doctor, and delivery type. In the price spot check above, standard private packages ranged from roughly THB 110,000 for a normal birth to over THB 150,000 for a C-section, with premium packages much higher.

Does maternity insurance in Thailand cover C-sections and newborn care?

It can, but not always in the way readers expect. Some plans cover medically needed C-sections and some newborn costs, but sub-limits, complication rules, and newborn enrollment deadlines can change what is actually paid. After discharge, broader pediatric care needs sit within Expatica’s Children’s healthcare in Thailand.

Author

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

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