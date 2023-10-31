An overview of women’s healthcare in Thailand Thailand is well known for its top-quality healthcare system (ระบบการดูแลสุขภาพ), which ranks 5th out of 195 countries on the 2021 Global Health Security Index. The country has a Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS – โครงการความคุ้มครองสากล), which reaches around 99% of the Thai population. Photo: MTStock Studio/Getty Images That said, some areas of women’s healthcare in Thailand are lacking. For example, in recent years, Thailand has experienced alarmingly high rates of violence, domestic abuse, and teenage pregnancies. There is also a shortage of midwives, which limits the options for homebirths. On the plus side, though, the life expectancy for women in the country is 83, which is higher than in the US (79 years) and on par with the United Kingdom.

Women’s healthcare services in Thailand If you are working for a Thai company, you will almost certainly have access to the Thai Social Security Fund (ระบบประกันสังคม), which provides a reasonable level of medical care for free. However, most expats living in the country have coverage that is provided by their employer or choose to buy additional private health insurance (การประกันสุขภาพภาคเอกชน) which grants them access to a wider range of treatments and the option to pick which hospitals and doctors they use. Health The healthcare system in Thailand Read more Fortunately, there are reputable private health insurance providers in Thailand that offer a choice of plans to suit your needs, such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

FWD Unlike many countries, Thailand doesn’t have family doctors or GPs. People tend to go to their local pharmacy to treat mild ailments, and fortunately, most pharmacists are well-trained and speak a reasonable amount of English. For more serious care or investigatory procedures, on the other hand, you will need to go to a hospital (โรงพยาบาล, rong phyābān) or a clinic (คลินิก, clinic) if you live in a more rural area. Photo: AzmanL/Getty Images Notably, if you have social security medical care, you will need to go to your assigned hospital. However, if you have private health insurance, you can go to any hospital in the country, and your insurance provider will have a list of those that don’t require you to pay out of pocket and claim it back later. These lists usually include all major private hospitals. Thailand is also working to improve access to women’s healthcare in rural areas. Finding a gynecologist in Thailand Gynecology is an important area of women’s healthcare, and fortunately, it is easy to visit a gynecologist in Thailand without a referral. You can simply make an appointment at your local private hospital. Making a walk-in appointment is usually possible, too, if you are happy to see whichever doctor is available. It is important to be aware that private hospitals in Thailand organize their medical centers in different ways. For example, the Bangkok Hospital chain has a Women’s Health Center, which is distinct from its fertility center. However, the doctors who practice in both centers generally specialize in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology. Health Health insurance in Thailand Read more If you want to see a specific gynecologist, it is a good idea to check where they work, as many doctors practice in several different hospitals throughout the week. Moreover, if you have to pay out of pocket for your healthcare, you may be able to save some money by visiting the same doctor at a cheaper hospital. Women’s clinics and health centers As mentioned, people access most healthcare at their local hospital in Thailand, although some doctors also run small clinics that offer their services at a more affordable rate. Photo: FatCamera/Getty Images However, as a non-Thai speaker, it can be tricky to find these clinics. That said, you can always ask your doctor when you visit them at their main hospital clinic. But it may be best to do so when there isn’t a nurse in the room.

Do you need insurance to access women’s healthcare? As mentioned, you do not need to have health insurance to access women’s healthcare in Thailand and can simply visit any private doctor and pay out of pocket. However, if you have social security coverage through your job, it will cover a wide range of women’s healthcare, including maternity care. In fact, it will generally cover most costs as long as you are in a hospital that accepts it. If you have private health insurance, your coverage will depend on your exact policy. Therefore, it is important to carefully check the details before signing. Notably, many policies only provide inpatient coverage, which means that you will need to pay for all outpatient treatments out of pocket. It is also important to note that many things, such as maternity care or cancer treatment, are generally not included within the first six to ten months of a policy. Therefore, it is a good idea to arrange insurance well before you need it.

Does Thai healthcare include cancer screenings? The healthcare system in Thailand has a fairly robust cancer screening program for women, which includes breast and cervical cancer. Once you have had your first check, your doctor will generally make appointments for follow-up checks, as required. Social security healthcare will cover all these costs. However, if you have private health insurance, you should check your policy to see exactly what is included.

Menstrual health If you are having any issues with your menstrual health, it is best to visit your gynecologist at your local hospital. If you already have one you know and trust, it is advisable to make an appointment in advance. Photo: NARONGRIT/Getty Images Thai doctors usually have a strong grasp of English, which means that you can discuss issues surrounding your menstrual health without any difficulty. That said, if you visit a government hospital in a more rural area, the doctor’s English might be rather rusty. In this case, it might be wise to take a trusted Thai friend with you to help with communication. Menstrual products are widely available in Thailand, although, similar to much of Asia, there is a strong preference for sanitary pads over tampons. That said, you should be able to find tampons in a Boots or Watsons store in more urban areas that have a lot of expats or tourists. Moreover, some cities, such as Chiang Mai, Bangkok, or Koh Phangnan, have eco-stores that may stock sustainable menstrual products like menstrual cups and washable pads. A pack of sanitary pads can cost anywhere from ฿25 up, with cheaper pads costing around ฿5 each. A pack of tampons is likely to cost from ฿80 up, with a single tampon costing around ฿8-10. Notably, tampons – which are classified as ‘cosmetics’ in Thailand – have a higher rate of tax than other sanitary products, which has caused some controversy. That said, even sanitary pads are subject to 7% VAT. Currently, there is no support for free sanitary products. However, the Thai government is considering providing free pads for various disadvantaged groups. According to Thai PBS, Thai women spend at least ฿2,000 per year on sanitary products.

Fertility treatments Fertility treatment is widely available across Thailand at a large number of private hospitals and clinics. In fact, due to the affordable prices, many people travel to the country from overseas to undergo treatment. To give more context, IVF packages at one of Thailand’s larger private hospital chains range from ฿300,000 to just over ฿400,000. Photo: Parkpoom/Getty Images Expats living in Thailand can assess fertility treatments, which may be covered by their private insurance policy. However, social security healthcare does not cover them. That said, the National Health Security Office (NHSO – สำนักงานหลักประกันสุขภาพแห่งชาติ ส.ป.ส.ช) is discussing adding IVF to the benefits of social security healthcare in order to tackle the decreasing birth rate and aging population. If you are interested in accessing fertility treatments in Thailand, you should first check if your insurance policy covers them. You can then find out which clinics and hospitals are covered and make an appointment for a consultation.

Maternity care services Both Thai healthcare systems cover maternity care for women in the country. However, you will need to go to a government hospital or one that is covered by social security. Notably, you may encounter lower levels of English among nurses and support staff in these hospitals compared to those in private hospitals. For this reason, most expats opt to give birth in a private hospital. If you are interested in having a natural birth, you will almost certainly need to visit a private hospital. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip Before becoming pregnant, it’s essential to review your health insurance policy to determine if there are any specific requirements you must meet to qualify for maternity coverage. It’s also crucial to note that Thailand heavily emphasizes hospital childbirth, resulting in a notably high cesarean section rate of 35%. Home births exist in a gray area, and as a foreigner, locating a Thai midwife is nearly impossible. Consequently, many midwives from abroad work in Thailand, often without proper work permits.

Breastfeeding Breastfeeding is not as popular in Thailand as in many countries in the Global North. In fact, according to UNICEF, only around 30% of women exclusively breastfeed their babies. This is due to a range of factors, including lack of support. Photo: staticnak1983/Getty Images As a result, you are unlikely to see many Thai women breastfeeding in public. However, as an expat, you are unlikely to encounter any problems if you do it discretely, although you may get a few curious glances. People are unlikely to say anything due to the non-confrontational nature of Thai society. Some private hospitals have breastfeeding clinics, so if you need support you can contact your local hospital to find out more.

How to deal with menopause in Thailand In Thailand, women typically go through menopause around the age of 48 to 50. The country’s healthcare system offers a range of options for women who have symptoms, including various types of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). If you start to notice negative menopause symptoms, you can go and speak to your gynecologist, who will assess you and prescribe HRT if it is deemed appropriate. Your health insurance policy may cover this. However, you will need to check with your provider. The cost of HRT is not prohibitively high (upward of around ฿300 per month), although your doctor may require you to undergo some more costly tests to check that you are suitable for the treatment.