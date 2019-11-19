The cost of living in Saudi Arabia

The general cost of living and standards of living in Saudi Arabia While certain things are cheap in Saudi Arabia, others only cost a little less than what you would find in western Europe. Numbeo estimates that you would need around SAR 10,200 per month for a family of four (excluding rent). Compared to other gulf states, living in the capital is 35% cheaper than living in Dubai, and 38% cheaper than living in Doha. While a generally lower cost of living and high salaries would seem to indicate a good standard of living, other factors can be a problem. According to the HSBC Expat Explorer Survey, Saudi Arabia ranks 43rd out of 46 popular expat destinations for quality of living. Most significantly, pollution, climate, and a lack of freedom and tolerance are concerns that greatly lower the quality of life in Saudi Arabia.

Wages and salary in Saudi Arabia On average, salaries in Saudi Arabia are less than what you would find in Qatar and the UAE but comparable with the UK. More similar to the US than to Europe, Saudi salaries vary greatly by industry and position level. Most monthly incomes fall in the range of SAR 8,000 and 15,000, but director-level positions can pay closer to SAR 50,000. For more information, browse by sector and job title on GulfTalent. Expatica’s guide to Find out the average salary in Saudi Arabia Read more In recent years, minimum wage laws have been introduced in Saudi Arabia. Different rates apply to the public and private sectors, as well as Saudis and foreigners. Saudi nationals must receive SAR 4,000 per month, while the Saudi Labor Ministry has considered setting the minimum wage for expats at SAR 2,500.

Housing costs in Saudi Arabia Rental costs in Saudi Arabia Most people in Saudi Arabia live in apartments or villas, and the cost of these can vary significantly in different places. Most foreigners in Saudi Arabia live in rentals in expat compounds that are located in high-end areas of Riyadh. Two-bedroom flats in this sort of location begin at around SAR 6,000, while three-bedroom apartments can go up to SAR 16,000. Outside these compounds, a 200-square-meter flat can be rented for around SAR 2000/month, however, in other cities costs can drop. In the suburbs and rural areas, rental prices in Saudi Arabia drop even more, and you can find a three-bedroom apartment for between SAR 2,500 and SAR 3,500. Property prices in Saudi Arabia Until recently, Saudi Arabia prohibited non-nationals from purchasing property, so all expats were limited to renting. However, laws have recently been relaxed to allow foreigners to buy property for business or residency. For reference, apartments are usually sold for an average of SAR 4,700 per square meter in the city center and around SAR 3,300 per square meter outside. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about buying and renting in Saudi Arabia Read more

Healthcare costs in Saudi Arabia All expats in Saudi Arabia are required to have private international health insurance in order to access any medical services in the country. While you are able to visit public hospitals and clinics, wait times can be extensive and the system is complicated. As a result, most expats end up staying in private healthcare. Other costs, such as those for women’s healthcare, may vary in comparison to your home country. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to getting health insurance in Saudi Arabia Read more

Childcare costs in Saudi Arabia All daycare centers and nurseries in Saudi Arabia are private, so you will have to factor in the cost of these if you have young children in the family. The average monthly cost for these can vary greatly: between SAR 500 to SAR 2,500. However, companies that employ more than 50 female employees are legally required to provide childcare during office hours. While they are certainly available, babysitters, nannies, and au pairs are not common for the average expat family in Saudi Arabia. Instead, you will probably find that most people have housemaids and entrust childminding duties to them.

Study costs in Saudi Arabia The public school system in Saudi Arabia is only available to Muslims, therefore many expats, by default, choose private international schools for their children. Fees can vary wildly depending on what grade your child is and which school they go to. For example, annual fees for a kindergartener at the Al Noor International School will be SAR 11,000, while tuition fees for years 12–13 at the British International School will be more than SAR 103,509 a year. These do not include the cost of uniforms, transportation, activities, or other materials. Tuition fees in Saudi Arabia are generally far less than in countries like the UK, the US, or across Europe. Expatica’s guide to Read more about studying in Saudi Arabia Read more Saudi Arabia also has a range of well-regarded universities offering a range of courses – however, they are particularly known for degrees related to the oil and gas industries, such as engineering. The cost depends on the institution and the course you choose – for example, a Master of Business Administration at the Saudi Electronic University costs SAR 81,000 in total.

Cost of food and drink in Saudi Arabia Groceries in Saudi Arabia When it comes to groceries in Saudi Arabia, you can usually expect to pay around the same amount as you would in places like Europe, although individual items can be more or less expensive; especially if they are imported. Below is a list of common groceries items and their prices in Riyadh: Milk (1 liter) – SAR 6

1 loaf of bread – SAR 2

1 dozen eggs – SAR 9

Bananas (1kg) – SAR 6

Water (1.5 liters) – SAR 2 Restaurants in Saudi Arabia With inflation rising and the introduction of a new value-added tax, the cost of eating out in Saudi Arabia keeps on increasing. That said, of course, a range of dining options are always available. In Riyadh and other cities, a simple meal in a basic eatery will usually cost around SAR 25. For a fancy meal in a lavish setting in the expat areas, you can expect to pay up to SAR 400 for two people. The Globe restaurant, inside the Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh Offerings are far more local and basic outside of the cities, and prices reflect that. Dining out is cheaper than in major cities such as London and Paris, but is generally on par with smaller European towns and Southeast Asian cities. Expatica’s guide to Hungry? Discover the best restaurants in Riyadh Read more Beer, wine, and spirits in Saudi Arabia Being a staunchly Islamic country, alcohol is strictly banned in Saudi Arabia; punishments for being in possession of, or selling or buying, alcohol are severe. As a general rule of thumb, you are better off waiting until you are traveling abroad to indulge in a drink or two. Coffee in Saudi Arabia There’s nothing quite like sitting down in a nice café and sipping a well-made coffee. And luckily, you can certainly do that in most cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh and Jeddah. The average cappuccino will cost you SAR 14, which is about on par with coffees around the world.

Transportation costs in Saudi Arabia Public transportation in Saudi Arabia Within cities, public transport in Saudi Arabia is usually limited to private cars and taxis. However, the country does have decent inter-city train and bus connections. For the state-run SAPTCO bus network, you can use a rechargeable smart card to pay. This costs SAR 10, while single bus journeys cost SAR 3. Expatica’s guide to Read more about public transport in Saudi Arabia Read more A single train ticket from Riyadh to Dammam will set you back SAR 86.25 for economy class and SAR 149.50 for business class. Although inter-city public transport is available, these are rarely used by expats; they find it far more convenient to hire cars and chauffeurs. Private transportation in Saudi Arabia Taxis are readily available in Saudi Arabia, and fares are pretty standard across the country. The normal starting tariff is SAR 10, with an extra charge of SAR 5 per kilometer, plus waiting time. Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Careem are available in major cities like Riyadh – but not at airports – and prices vary based on trip distances and in-the-moment demand. Private cars are a popular choice for expats, however, it is important to note that while anyone can buy a sedan or hatchback, only families are able to buy SUVs. Many expats choose to buy a brand new car from a dealership to ensure they have all the right paperwork and a reliable car. For reference, a Volkswagen Golf sells for around SAR 75,000. Cars are generally more expensive than in the USA. The upside, though, is that petrol is significantly cheaper in Saudi Arabia. You can expect to pay SAR 2/liter.

Clothing in Saudi Arabia Like in any other country, you will find high street and designer clothing all over Saudi Arabia. For the high street, prices are about the same as anywhere else. You can expect to spend SAR 205 on a Zara dress, SAR 170 on a pair of Levi’s Jeans, and SAR 350 on a pair of shoes. Designer wear is, of course, pricier, even when compared to Europe.

Leisure activities in Saudi Arabia Your leisure time in Saudi Arabia won’t be spent the same way as anywhere else. This is purely because of the many restrictions in place, especially for women. While there are theatres and a recently-opened cinema, outings are tricky – gender segregation is the norm, and etiquette is non-existent. That said, if you are willing to brave the experience, you can expect to shell out about SAR 100 per person for the theatre, and half that for the cinema. Segregated gyms are also available, and there has been a significant increase in gym openings in recent years. Many – such as Curves and NuYu – cater exclusively to women. If you decide to sign up, your contract will probably cost you on average SAR 325 to SAR 600 each month. This is significantly more expensive than most western countries but on par with good gyms in Asia.

Taxation and social security in Saudi Arabia Like many countries in the region – such as Qatar and the UAE – there is no personal income tax in Saudi Arabia. The government doesn’t mandate pensions; however, many big companies offer some sort of pension plan for expat hires.

Assistance with living costs in Saudi Arabia While social welfare benefits are available in Saudi Arabia, they are, in the vast majority of cases, only accessible to Saudi nationals. As an expat, you won’t receive any public benefits.