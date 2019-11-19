The education system in Saudi Arabia The Saudi educational system is structured to provide expat children with just a few avenues to pursue. Saudi public schools are taught exclusively in Arabic and are segregated by gender; these schools accept expat children, but only Muslim ones. The second option is Saudi private schools, many of which follow the national curriculum and teach in Arabic; few of these would appeal to expats, though there are several nationality-based institutions – for example, Filipino schools – that appeal to certain expats. Most expats will send their children to the final option, international schools, which will generally meet British, American, or other international academic standards. This article will focus on international schools in the Kingdom.

International schools in Saudi Arabia International schools are very popular for Western expats because they keep students on the same academic track as their peers back home. This is very convenient with certain international accreditations, like International Baccalaureate or Advanced Placement courses, because when applying to universities, the diplomas are widely recognized. In Jeddah and Riyadh alone, there are more than 30 international schools. International school structures vary depending on the type of school, however, most schools offer K-12 education, even as they might have different divisions between primary and secondary, or elementary, middle, or high school. Most expats find this academic continuity convenient.

International school curricula and certificates in Saudi Arabia International Baccalaureate (IB) The International Baccalaureate program is an academic structure that emphasizes writing, critical thinking, creativity, and extracurricular service. The IB diploma is widely accepted in university applications the world over and is recognized to be rigorous and well-rounded. Students study language and literature, math, science, and the arts; at the end of secondary school, they take a challenging exam to qualify for their diploma. In Saudi Arabia, 19 schools offer the IB program. International GCSE (IGCSE) The International General Certificate of Secondary School follows the British curriculum model. Structured in three stages, once a student completes them, they receive an A-level qualification, which allows them to apply to university in their given field. Students study English language and literature, math, science, and a foreign language. Usually, students will take the IGCSE in the first two years of secondary school, through the Cambridge International Examinations Board. Students will then take their A levels in their final two years of secondary school and use these scores to apply to British universities. Many expat parents who want their students to study in British schools choose to enroll their students in IGCSE schools to facilitate a smoother university transition. American High School Diploma and Advanced Placement The American academic structure divides students into elementary, middle, and high school but is generally less structured than other models. In order to graduate, students must be in good academic standing and must pass their required exams. Subjects vary but generally include science, math, social studies, English, and a foreign language. American schools are convenient because they usually offer students Advanced Placement courses and exams, which can count as college credit in the US, and SAT preparation classes; some even offer US university application counseling within the school!

Should you send your child to an international school? Choosing between private and international schools Unless your family is Muslim and your child speaks – or wants to learn – Arabic, you will likely not be sending them to a Saudi public school. Furthermore, the decision between a private and an international school depends on your family preferences. A private school might make sense if there is one that caters specifically to your home country and you want your child to be exposed to that culture; for example, a Pakistani or Filipino school. However, if your child will likely attend university in an American, British, or other academic model offered, it might be a good idea to enroll them in an international school. Benefits of international schools International schools are helpful because of their certifications, because of the multicultural student body, and because they are simply used to meeting expat needs. Despite these advantages, finding an international school to meet your needs and your budget – and one that is accepting students – is increasingly difficult. You would also be confining your child to an expat bubble. Therefore, there are several important considerations to discuss as a family.