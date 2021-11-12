Public secondary schools in Saudi Arabia The state has made education a top priority in Saudi Arabia. In fact, in 2018 alone, the high-income country built 719 new schools. As a result, public secondary schools in the Kingdom remain the most popular option for locals. This is perhaps not surprising, given that they are free to attend. With public schools, the quality and standard of teaching will vary from school to school. It is also important to be aware that the curriculum in these schools focuses on preparing students for continuing their education within Saudi Arabia. As a result, this limits their opportunities abroad. Therefore, if you would like your child to have options overseas, you might want to consider sending them to an international school. Interestingly, an increasing number of Saudi students are opting for this, too. The curriculum in state secondary schools in Saudi Arabia Should you enroll your child at a state school in Saudi Arabia, there are many things to be aware of. Firstly, subjects in the core curriculum include Arabic, Islamic Studies, English, mathematics, science, history, geography, health, and information technology. Also, keep in mind that class size, extra-curricular offerings, and physical education options will vary. Of course, you should also be aware that their school week runs from Sunday to Thursday. In terms of holidays, students have about two months off during the summer. They also enjoy several weeks off in April, for the Eid festivals, and a few weeks in December and January. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about school holidays in Saudi Arabia Read more In their final three years at secondary school, students must choose a particular area of focus – religious, general, or technical-vocational. Those interested in the general stream will follow general studies in their first year. Their classes then concentrate on science or liberal arts subjects in the final two years. Meanwhile, those in the religious stream will attend religious high schools. They also study the general core curriculum but will focus more hours on specialized Islamic Studies courses. As such, students must be able to recite the entire Koran in order to graduate. They can then seek employment as Imams. Students in the technical-vocational stream often attend specialized secondary schools. In these schools, the curriculum combines general academic subjects with training in fields like accounting, engineering, and computer technology. The pros and cons of state schools in Saudi Arabia Public secondary schools in Saudi Arabia pose unique opportunities and challenges for children. The benefits include making close friends with pupils from a culture they might otherwise never know. Your child will also leave school with excellent Arabic language skills. This could be very beneficial in a globalizing world. However, enrolling your child in a Saudi school also requires that you can navigate the Saudi cultural and educational landscape. As such, you will need to be able to speak Arabic to be able to do so and support your child. In addition, public schools are heavily influenced by conservative perspectives on the Muslim faith. As a result, classrooms are segregated by gender. Furthermore, your child’s Saudi secondary certificate may not be recognized by universities abroad. As such, this leaves them with little option but to study further in the Kingdom. This is one of the main challenges of finding a school program in a new country. Therefore, be sure to discuss these realities with your family as you search for the right school for your child – and keep an eye on the future. Applying to secondary state schools in Saudi Arabia If you speak Arabic well enough to navigate the public school system and your child is likely to study further in the Kingdom, there are more things to consider. Firstly, while you are allowed to enroll your child in Saudi public schools, there might not be space for them. This is because the Saudi Ministry of Education caps foreign enrollment in public schools at 15%. In addition, the ministry prioritizes certain student groups, such as the children of government contractors. To apply, you will need the attested transcript from your child’s last complete grade, as well as all of your identity documents. You can then register online using the Noor system and wait to be contacted with details on further steps.

Graduating in Saudi Arabia Once students have enrolled in school, they will focus on graduating to the next step. However, graduation requirements in Saudi Arabia depend on the stream and the school a student attends. Upon completing the relevant coursework and passing their exams, public school students receive a General Secondary Education Certificate or a Secondary Vocational School Diploma. Both graduation certificates allow students to attend certain higher education programs in Saudi Arabia, but the former offers wider access. Meanwhile, religious stream students graduate with a Religious Institute Secondary Education Certificate. International school students, on the other hand, receive a diploma in keeping with the curriculum of their institution. They then have the option to continue their studies abroad. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Saudi Arabia Many international schools throughout the world offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. IB students take courses in the arts, mathematics, literature, language, and science. They also complete a pivotal final service project. As such, IB program graduates often have an easier time with college applications because they hold a globally recognized diploma. Currently, 15 secondary schools in Saudi Arabia offer the IB Diploma Program. Trade schools in Saudi Arabia Secondary-level vocational training is generally not an option for expats in Saudi Arabia. However, there are specific public schools in the Kingdom that offer vocational training to locals with courses that offer both theoretical and practical training. Fields of study can include agriculture, sales, construction, and computer technology. Students can apply for admission from Grade 10. As trade schools exist within the public sector, students must be able to enroll in Saudi public schools and be able to learn exclusively in Arabic. Therefore, this is not often a path open to expats. Notably, while international schools may offer select vocational courses, there are no international trade schools in Saudi Arabia.