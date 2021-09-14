Once you know when your kids are off school, you’ll be able to plan childcare, vacations, and days out. As well as a few vacation breaks, there are several public holidays in Saudi Arabia to keep in mind. Keep reading for an overview of:

School holidays in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia sets term dates for schools. These are usually published in winter for the following school year. Saudi schools generally have three breaks each year:

Mid-Year Holidays : two weeks in late December to mid-January

: two weeks in late December to mid-January Eid al-Fitr Holidays : two weeks around the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday (in 2023, this will be in late April)

: two weeks around the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday (in 2023, this will be in late April) Year End Holidays: Around 12 weeks from early June until late August

As Saudi state schools are only open to citizens and certain residents, it’s highly likely your child will study at an international school. These schools usually follow a similar schedule to local schools, but some have longer school years broken up by more regular half-term breaks. Contact your school for more information.

National Day (22 September) is the only public holiday that falls in term time in 2023. That said, it’s still important to keep an eye on the public holidays, as you might be entitled to leave from work and businesses are likely to be closed. Of course, there’s more to public holidays than just a day off school or work. For example, while Eid al-Fitr is generally centered around prayer and family, some celebrations involve the whole community. There are also plenty of festivals to discover in Saudi Arabia – from cultural, to national, to religious. These may be something to consider if you’re planning your vacations for the coming year.