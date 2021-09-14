Once you know when your kids are off school, you’ll be able to plan childcare, vacations, and days out. As well as a few vacation breaks, there are several public holidays in Saudi Arabia to keep in mind. Keep reading for an overview of:
School holidays in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia sets term dates for schools. These are usually published in winter for the following school year. Saudi schools generally have three breaks each year:
- Mid-Year Holidays: two weeks in late December to mid-January
- Eid al-Fitr Holidays: two weeks around the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday (in 2023, this will be in late April)
- Year End Holidays: Around 12 weeks from early June until late August
As Saudi state schools are only open to citizens and certain residents, it’s highly likely your child will study at an international school. These schools usually follow a similar schedule to local schools, but some have longer school years broken up by more regular half-term breaks. Contact your school for more information.
National Day (22 September) is the only public holiday that falls in term time in 2023. That said, it’s still important to keep an eye on the public holidays, as you might be entitled to leave from work and businesses are likely to be closed. Of course, there’s more to public holidays than just a day off school or work. For example, while Eid al-Fitr is generally centered around prayer and family, some celebrations involve the whole community. There are also plenty of festivals to discover in Saudi Arabia – from cultural, to national, to religious. These may be something to consider if you’re planning your vacations for the coming year.
School holidays in Saudi Arabia: 2022–2023
- First day of school: 28 August 2022
- Mid-Year Holidays: 18 December 2022 – 5 January 2023
- Eid al-Fitr Holidays: 13–25 April 2023
- Year End Holidays: 22 June – Late August 2023 (to be confirmed)
All dates are subject to change – check your school’s academic calendar
Public holidays and additional days off
Bear in mind that there are national holidays and short breaks throughout the year that might coincide with school terms:
- Saudi National Day: 23 September 2022
- Eid al-Fitr: 21 April 2023
- Eid al-Fitr holiday: 22–25 April 2023
- Arafat Day: 28 June 2023
- Eid al-Adha: 29 June 2023
- Eid al-Adha holiday: 22 June – 2 July 2023
Check with your child’s school to find out about extra days off for teaching training or service days.
Childcare during school holidays in Saudi Arabia
If you need to find daycare for children during the holidays, there are a few options in Saudi Arabia:
- Workplace childcare: Saudi labor law states that employers should offer babysitting services or a nursery if they employ more than 50 women. Check with your employer to find out if they provide childcare.
- Summer camps: There are plenty of summer camps based in Saudi Arabia’s larger cities. For example, the British Council sometimes runs summer camps for children to improve their English. There are also sports camps available through Sports For All, and many camps advertise on social media, so check Instagram for ideas.
- Nannies, babysitters, and au pairs: There are many international nannies in Saudi Arabia who can care for your child from the comfort of your home.