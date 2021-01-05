To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Saudi Arabia’s public holidays and important dates for your calendar.

Whether you’re living in Saudi Arabia or just visiting, it’s important to note these important dates, as some local businesses may be closed.

An overview of public holidays in Saudi Arabia

There are nine official public holidays in Saudi Arabia.

One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two.

Workers are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr. There also tend to be many celebratory events such as fireworks displays, circuses, and discount sales. Families and friends also meet to exchange gifts.

You can also find out more about the best festivals in Saudi Arabia and how they’re celebrated.

Save this list of Saudi Arabian bank holidays in 2022 and 2023, plus other important days in the country.