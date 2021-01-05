Whether you’re living in Saudi Arabia or just visiting, it’s important to note these important dates, as some local businesses may be closed.
To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Saudi Arabia’s public holidays and important dates for your calendar.
An overview of public holidays in Saudi Arabia
There are nine official public holidays in Saudi Arabia.
One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two.
Workers are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr. There also tend to be many celebratory events such as fireworks displays, circuses, and discount sales. Families and friends also meet to exchange gifts.
You can also find out more about the best festivals in Saudi Arabia and how they’re celebrated.
Save this list of Saudi Arabian bank holidays in 2022 and 2023, plus other important days in the country.
Public holidays in Saudi Arabia during 2022
This is a list of public holidays in Saudi Arabia during 2022. Please note that this list is subject to change.
- 3 May (Tuesday): Eid al-Fitr
- 4–6 May (Wednesday through Friday): Eid al-Fitr holiday
- 9 July (Saturday): Arafat Day
- 10 July (Sunday): Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
- 11–12 July (Monday through Tuesday): Eid al-Adha holiday
- 22 September (Thursday): National Day
Important dates in Saudi Arabia 2022
- 21 March (Monday): Mother’s Day
- 3 April (Sunday): start of Ramadan
- 19 June (Sunday): Father’s Day
- 30 July (Saturday): Muharram (Islamic New Year)
Public holidays in Saudi Arabia during 2023
This is a list of public holidays in Saudi Arabia during 2023. Please note that this list is subject to change.
- 22 February (Wednesday): Founding Day
- 21 April (Friday): Eid al-Fitr
- 21 – 24 April (Friday through Monday): Eid al-Fitr holiday
- 28 June (Wednesday): Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
- 27 – 30 June (Tuesday through Friday): Eid al-Adha holiday
- 23 September (Saturday): National Day
Important dates in Saudi Arabia 2023
- 21 March (Tuesday): Mother’s Day
- 22 March (Wednesday): start of Ramadan
- 21 June (Wednesday): Father’s Day
- 19 July (Tuesday): Muharram (Islamic New Year)
There are no daylight saving time changes in Saudi Arabia; unlike some other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year (Arabia Standard Time).