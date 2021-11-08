The primary education system in Saudi Arabia For parents, education is always a top concern when moving abroad. More so when moving to a country whose culture may differ from that of your homeland. Fortunately, the education system in Saudi Arabia accommodates both private and public schools. Private schools can either be Saudi-owned or internationally-owned. As such, they can have very different curriculums and educational cultures. For example, state schools and Saudi-owned private schools are gender-segregated. It is worth keeping this in mind, given that your child will likely spend a significant chunk of their formative years at whatever school you choose. In Saudi Arabia, primary or elementary school lasts six years and runs from age 6 to 12. After this, students enter intermediate education for three years, followed by secondary education for a further three years. Please note that school is mandatory in the Kingdom, until the completion of intermediary education.

Private primary schools in Saudi Arabia Private primary schools in Saudi Arabia usually mean Saudi-owned schools. Though they are run by private organizations, these are distinct from international schools. The Ministry of Education still oversees these institutions, and they must abide by regulations, such as gender segregation. As recently as 2018, only 9% of Saudi primary students enrolled in a private school. The language of instruction is primarily Arabic and costs, and boarding options, vary depending on the institution and the grade. Montessori options Within the Saudi population, most children do not attend preschool or other early education programs. Many expats, however, do prefer to send their children to preschool and one good option is Montessori. These schools offer child-centered, play-based experiential learning for children up to age 6. The Montessori method is not common in Saudi Arabia, so be sure to ask around in expat circles for recommendations. Here are a few options: Bright School Montessori, Riyadh

Smart Kids Montessori Academy, Riyadh International schools in Saudi Arabia Given the close resemblance of Saudi-owned private schools to public schools, most expats choose to send their children to international schools. These primary schools offer a diverse student body of fellow expats in Saudi Arabia. They usually follow a particular country or education system’s curriculum, such as the British model or the International Baccalaureate. Interestingly, because of the high number of expats from across the world, you’ll find all kinds of national schools. These range from Pakistani to French, and American to Indian. However, the costs can be prohibitive for some families. Yearly fees can be as high as SAR 100,000 for each child at some schools. Expatica’s guide to Discover top international schools in Saudi Arabia Read more Of course, this depends on the school and the grade level. As such, be sure to do your research and discuss both your family and educational needs with schools. There are many international schools in Saudi Arabia, with at least 30 in Riyadh and Jeddah. Pros and cons of international schools in Saudi Arabia International schools offer a number of benefits for expats. Firstly, because the school system has expats in mind, your child will find it a smooth transition. Secondly, some schools offer continuity. Meaning students are able to attend the same school from grade one to grade 12. Additionally, your child will be able to study in a language they already speak (or one you’d like them to learn). Furthermore, when you leave Saudi Arabia, your child’s next institution will likely recognize your child’s education. That said, attending an international school also isolates your child from the opportunity to engage with Saudi culture. In a way these schools can be like putting them in an expat bubble. Additionally, the high cost of international schools is something parents have to consider, alongside the cost of living in the Kingdom. So, be sure to do your homework and ask for recommendations in expat circles before deciding.