Sharia, or Islamic law, is strictly enforced in the Muslim country, and alcohol and drug offenses are considered a crime against God.

Drugs in Saudi Arabia

The year 2019 began badly for three expats in Saudi Arabia. Two Egyptians and a Pakistani were executed on New Year’s Day. The former for smuggling cannabis, illegal opiates, and amphetamines, and the latter for trafficking heroin. In 2018, the nation executed at least 59 people for drug crimes, according to Harm Reduction International.

Saudi Arabia imposes extreme penalties for the import, manufacture, possession, and use of both alcohol and illegal drugs. In fact, those found guilty can expect lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, public floggings, and possibly deportation. To emphasize, anyone found dealing in drugs in Saudi Arabia is liable for the death penalty.

Authorities make no exceptions and foreign embassies are relatively powerless to intercede on their citizens’ behalf when it comes to drug laws in Saudi Arabia. Although detailed searches are the exception rather than the rule, travelers should still expect a luggage inspection at ports of entry into the country.

Bringing prescription drugs to Saudia Arabia

Some drugs or medical materials are banned in Saudi Arabia, and importing them into the country is illegal. For more information and a list, consult the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. It’s important to realize that importing illegal medication or drugs in Saudi Arabia carries stiff penalties – including imprisonment and fines.

However, travelers who take prescription medicines such as sleeping pills, painkillers and treatments for ADHD can import these into Saudi Arabia. Most importantly, you must obtain advance clearance, with a medical certificate and a doctor’s prescription. Both need to be translated into Arabic, and must not be more than six months old. To clarify, these documents are not the same as a medical passport, which lists all the medicines you use or are allergic to. Travelers should apply for clearance at their local embassy at least a month before arrival. Without these documents, travelers risk seeing their drugs confiscated at the very least.

Saudi authorities only allow the import of enough medicines for one month; or for the duration of your stay, whichever is shorter. As a result of this, you must refill your prescriptions locally, after a visit to a licensed local medical facility. However, you can import drugs that are not available within the country upon permission from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.