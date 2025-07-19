Where to get the news in Russia

The media landscape in Russia Russia’s media landscape consists of a large national public broadcaster, the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK or RTR – Всероссийская государственная телевизионная и радиовещательная компания), a handful of commercial broadcasters, and a wide range of national and local newspapers. The VGTRK is primarily funded by government subsidies and advertising fees. Photo: JSB Co./Unsplash According to the Levada-Center, TV remains the most popular source of news in Russia. Their 2024 study finds that: 65% of Russians stay up to date by watching TV

38% use social networks to keep up with the news

28% find out about current events online

6% rely on print media to stay informed Naturally, there is a demographic divide when it comes to people’s favorite news outlets. For example, 85% of respondents aged 55 and over watched the news on TV, and 22% got their news from social media platforms. The roles are reversed among 18-to-24-year-olds; around 42% followed the news on TV, while 57% relied on social media networks to stay informed. Political bias of the Russian media Russian news is heavily state-controlled and fragmented among state agencies, state-owned businesses, and friendly oligarch-owned media holdings. All orbit the Kremlin to varying degrees. According to Reporters Without Borders, media professionals must avoid certain topics at the order of the president’s office and exercise self-censorship closely. It’s understandable, then, that most editorial lines closely mirror official government narratives. News coverage is often pro-government, anti-Global North, and critical of opposition movements or figures (like Navalny or independent protest groups). Living The Russian government: politics in Russia Read more Freedom of the press in Russia Freedom of the press is protected by Article 29 of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of mass media and prohibits censorship and propaganda. Of course, this is more of a formal nod than a lived reality. In fact, the country’s press freedom is among the worst in the world. Russia ranks 171st out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2025 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 24.6/100. Independent media face heavy restrictions, state control is widespread, and laws like the “foreign agent” designation or disinformation statutes (especially those related to war reporting) severely hinder journalistic work. Photo: Klaus Wright/Unsplash For example, recent laws impose hefty jail sentences on journalists found guilty of discrediting Russian officials or publishing fake news about the war. Over 70 journalists and media professionals have been detained or convicted since the start of 2022. Another two have been killed and four have disappeared. Many foreign news outlets are no longer accessible, and most independent news sites have been pushed into exile or shut down. Some of the more popular ones, like Meduza and TV Rain, have been declared “undesirable”, which means that mentioning them or quoting them can lead to criminal proceedings. Roskomnadzor is the state regulator responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring mass media and telecommunications in Russia. Do Russians have trust in the press? The overall trust in the media is relatively high in Russia. The Levada-Center found that around 50% of people view TV news as reliable (34% of 18–24 year olds, 36% of 25–39 year olds, 48% of 40–54 year olds, and 66% of those aged 55 and over). Radio and print media are trusted the least, with 6–8% of Russians trusting this news source.

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Russia Russia’s poor record on human and civil rights means that alternative and grassroots news outlets face significant challenges. However, there are still journalists unwilling to toe the official line and promote state propaganda. In addition to Meduza, Novaya Gazeta, and other outlets mentioned above, good alternative news sources in Russia include: SOTA – a grassroots website that often covers protests in Russia, also officially labelled a “foreign agent” in 2023

TV Rain – an independent TV channel blocked by the Russian authorities in 2022 and now based in Amsterdam The nonprofit organization PEN America, which advocates for free speech and human rights across the world, has created a Russian Independent Media Archive where you can find more than two million articles written since President Vladimir Putin first took office in 2000. And if you’re looking for a tongue-in-cheek take on current events in the style of the satirical website The Onion, you can try: Fog News

Lentach

Panorama.pub

Krasnaya Burda

News sources to avoid in Russia Like any country, Russia also has news sources you’ll want to approach with extreme skepticism or avoid altogether. These outlets often blur the line between news, opinion, and falsehoods — sometimes on purpose – to promote conspiracy theories and spread disinformation. Photo: Natali Bredikhina/Unsplash Notorious examples include: Tsargrad TV – a Russian Orthodox–nationalist TV channel that pushes spiritual warfare rhetoric, anti-vaccine, and anti-globalist conspiracies

– a Russian Orthodox–nationalist TV channel that pushes spiritual warfare rhetoric, anti-vaccine, and anti-globalist conspiracies News Front – known for its pro-Kremlin coverage, this outlet often gets cited by EU watchdogs as a source for propaganda, disinformation, and fake news

– known for its pro-Kremlin coverage, this outlet often gets cited by EU watchdogs as a source for propaganda, disinformation, and fake news Anna News – a paramilitary-affiliated “war correspondent” outlet that has heavy pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukraine propaganda

– a paramilitary-affiliated “war correspondent” outlet that has heavy pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukraine propaganda Zvezda – run by the Ministry of Defense, this TV channel mixes military “news” with ultra-patriotic mythmaking

– run by the Ministry of Defense, this TV channel mixes military “news” with ultra-patriotic mythmaking Topwar.ru – a war-obsessed website that features conspiracy-laden geopolitical “analysis”

– a war-obsessed website that features conspiracy-laden geopolitical “analysis” Katyusha.org – this Orthodox-nationalist and conspiracy platform is frequently anti-science, anti-LGBT, and anti-globalist

Tips on getting reliable news in Russia There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Russia include: Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.

Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.