Where to get the news in Russia

Important notice from the Editor in Chief
Maintaining our Russian site is a delicate matter during the war. We have chosen to keep its content online to help our readers, but we cannot ensure that it is accurate and up to date. Our team endeavors to strike the right balance between giving information to those who need it, and respecting the gravity of the situation.
Russia has a history of state interference in the media, proliferation of ‘fake news’, and restrictions on press freedom. This has only worsened since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2022. Trustworthy sources currently face harsh restrictions, and accessing them has become increasingly difficult. As such, expats moving there will need to prepare ahead of their travels.
To help you navigate your way through the news landscape in Russia, here’s a detailed look at the topic with sections on:
- The media landscape in Russia
- Where to get the news in English in Russia?
- Where to get Russian-language news in Russia?
- Alternative news and citizen journalism in Russia
- News sources to avoid in Russia
- Tips on getting reliable news in Russia
- Useful resources
The media landscape in Russia
Russia’s media landscape consists of a large national public broadcaster, the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK or RTR – Всероссийская государственная телевизионная и радиовещательная компания), a handful of commercial broadcasters, and a wide range of national and local newspapers. The VGTRK is primarily funded by government subsidies and advertising fees.
According to the Levada-Center, TV remains the most popular source of news in Russia. Their 2024 study finds that:
- 65% of Russians stay up to date by watching TV
- 38% use social networks to keep up with the news
- 28% find out about current events online
- 6% rely on print media to stay informed
Naturally, there is a demographic divide when it comes to people’s favorite news outlets. For example, 85% of respondents aged 55 and over watched the news on TV, and 22% got their news from social media platforms. The roles are reversed among 18-to-24-year-olds; around 42% followed the news on TV, while 57% relied on social media networks to stay informed.
Political bias of the Russian media
Russian news is heavily state-controlled and fragmented among state agencies, state-owned businesses, and friendly oligarch-owned media holdings. All orbit the Kremlin to varying degrees.
According to Reporters Without Borders, media professionals must avoid certain topics at the order of the president’s office and exercise self-censorship closely. It’s understandable, then, that most editorial lines closely mirror official government narratives. News coverage is often pro-government, anti-Global North, and critical of opposition movements or figures (like Navalny or independent protest groups).
Freedom of the press in Russia
Freedom of the press is protected by Article 29 of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of mass media and prohibits censorship and propaganda. Of course, this is more of a formal nod than a lived reality.
In fact, the country’s press freedom is among the worst in the world. Russia ranks 171st out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2025 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 24.6/100. Independent media face heavy restrictions, state control is widespread, and laws like the “foreign agent” designation or disinformation statutes (especially those related to war reporting) severely hinder journalistic work.
For example, recent laws impose hefty jail sentences on journalists found guilty of discrediting Russian officials or publishing fake news about the war. Over 70 journalists and media professionals have been detained or convicted since the start of 2022. Another two have been killed and four have disappeared.
Many foreign news outlets are no longer accessible, and most independent news sites have been pushed into exile or shut down. Some of the more popular ones, like Meduza and TV Rain, have been declared “undesirable”, which means that mentioning them or quoting them can lead to criminal proceedings.
Roskomnadzor is the state regulator responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring mass media and telecommunications in Russia.
Do Russians have trust in the press?
The overall trust in the media is relatively high in Russia. The Levada-Center found that around 50% of people view TV news as reliable (34% of 18–24 year olds, 36% of 25–39 year olds, 48% of 40–54 year olds, and 66% of those aged 55 and over). Radio and print media are trusted the least, with 6–8% of Russians trusting this news source.
Where to get the news in English in Russia?
English-language newspapers and magazines
There are no locally printed English newspapers (газета) available in Russia. However, you can occasionally buy English-language titles at news kiosks in major cities, including The Financial Times and The New York Times. They may be a day out of date.
Alternatively, some international newspapers offer a subscription with home delivery, though it may be easier to subscribe to the online version.
English-language news websites and social media
If you prefer to get your news online, Russia has several platforms that cover the news in English. Well-known outlets include:
- Agentstvo – set up by former Russian reporters, this investigative journalism platform has the occasional content in English
- The Bell – an independent media outlet that publishes economic news in English, French, and Russian
- Carnegie Politika – a Global North think tank that provides analysis and insight on Russia, Ukraine, and the wider region
- Caucasian Knot – an online news platform covering the North and South Caucasus regions, with a particular focus on politics and human rights issues
- The Insider – an award-winning website based in Latvia, dedicated to investigative journalism and exposing fake news
- Mediazona – an online platform that covers human rights, the justice system, and repression in Russia. Not everything is translated into English, but key reports are.
- Meduza – a left-wing news outlet that’s highly rated in terms of factual accuracy. The platform is strongly critical of the Russian government and has been officially considered a security threat since 2021.
- The Moscow Times – another independent news site that provides in-depth analysis and investigative reporting on Russian politics, business, culture, and society
- Novaya Gazeta Europe – known for its investigative, often hard-hitting reporting, this platform is a spinoff of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper
- Sputnik International – a state-run news agency and website; its editorial stance is aligned with Russian government messaging
English-language TV, radio, and podcasts
RT (formerly Russia Today) is the prime English-language TV network. The largely state-controlled network operates internationally and broadcasts in several languages, including French and Arabic. Known for promoting government propaganda, RT was sanctioned by the EU in 2022.
There are no Russia-produced radio programs hosted in English.
Normally, we would now point expats in the direction of a satellite or cable TV package, which would give you access to foreign English-language news channels, such as BBC World, CNBC Europe, and CNN International. However, the government has blocked most foreign TV news stations, and they are no longer available in Russia.
Instead, you could try to stream English and foreign language TV and radio online. Podcasts are another great source of downloadable news and analysis. For example, The Naked Pravda is a podcast from Meduza that offers insightful analysis from the world’s community of Russia experts, activists, and reporters.
Other recommended English-language news podcasts include:
- Russia On The Record – a podcast from The Moscow Times
- Russia Underground – another podcast from The Moscow Times
- The Daily – an American podcast from the New York Times
- Global News Podcast – a BBC News podcast focusing on global news
- Informationen am Abend – a German podcast from Deutschlandfunk
- Le journal de 19h – a French podcast from Radio France
- Today Explained – an American podcast from Vox Media
Where to get Russian-language news in Russia?
National and local newspapers and magazines
With a mere 6% of Russians relying on print media to follow the news (Levada-Center, 2024), it’s more than understandable that this industry has seen a massive decline over the last decade. According to research company IBIS World, the news agencies sector shrank by 11.2% between 2020 and 2025.
The latest figures date back to 2016, so it’s unclear how many newspapers Russia currently has left. But the following are some notable examples (in alphabetical order):
- Argumenty i Fakty (Аргументы и факты) – a weekly publication that was once the most-read newspaper in the world
- Izvestia (Известия) – owned by NMG, this is a pro-Kremlin daily that covers politics, society, and international affairs
- Kommersant (Коммерсантъ) – focusing on business, economics, and politics, this daily paper is known for its relatively sober and analytical reporting. It has a centrist bias, with the occasional liberal leanings.
- Komsomolskaya Pravda (Комсомольская правда) – one of Russia’s most widely read dailies, this tabloid is Patriotic, sensationalist, and generally aligned with Kremlin narratives
- Moskovsky Komsomolets (Московский комсомолец) – a daily populist tabloid that offers a mix of commentary and current affairs. Mildly nationalist and semi-loyalist, it’s occasionally critical, but never confrontational.
- Nasha Versia (Наша версия) – a weekly investigative/tabloid hybrid known for conspiracy-tinged stories, “deep dives,” and some investigative reporting. Its tone is edgy, sometimes paranoid.
- Novy Vzglyad (Новый Взгляд) – a weekly newspaper that publishes commentary, opinion pieces, current affairs, sometimes with philosophical or ideological overtones
- Rossiyskaya Gazeta (Российская газета) – state-owned and unsurprisingly pro-government, this newspaper publishes laws, presidential decrees, and official announcements
- Trud (Труд) – one of Russia’s oldest newspapers, this paper covers workers’ rights, social policy, and human-interest stories
- Vedomosti (Ведомости) – an economically liberal business daily, often compared to the Financial Times
Regional or local newspapers
Russia is a vast country, and each area has its own local newspaper. Indeed, there are over 135 regional publications that provide close-up coverage of developments throughout the country. One of the most popular brands is Province, which publishes weekly in several regions.
Weekly or periodical newspapers or magazines
Of course, there is also a wide range of weekly and monthly publications that can help you stay up to date with the latest news. Seemingly, if you have an interest, you’ll be able to find a magazine dedicated to it.
Some of the larger titles in Russia include:
- Business and finance: e.g., Ekspert, Forbes Russia, and Profile
- Lifestyle and entertainment: e.g., Afisha
- News and politics: e.g., The New Times and Ogonyok
- Sports: e.g., ProSport, Sport Express, Sovetsky Sport, and Za Rulem
Russian news websites and social media
Less than 40% of Russians get their news online (i.e., internet media, social networks, Telegram channels, or YouTube videos). This percentage is relatively low compared to that in other countries worldwide, likely due to government restrictions and slightly lower-than-average internet connectivity rates. Russia scores only 20/100 on the 2024 Freedom of the Net report, highlighting the problems people face in accessing information online.
Regardless, virtually all traditional media outlets have an online presence. Many are free to access, though some have hidden their content behind a paywall for subscribers only. Aside from the online editions of the newspapers we already mentioned above, other major outlets include:
- Gazeta – a Moscow-based website that focuses on general-interest news, including politics, tech, and lifestyle
- Lenta.ru – a state-run platform that publishes news, analysis, and daily summaries
- Novaya Gazeta Europe – a platform known for its investigative, often hard-hitting reporting
- RBC – a business-focused platform widely respected for its economic news
- RIA Novosti – the official state news agency covering politics, society, military, and international affairs
- TASS – the state-run news wire service (similar to AP or Reuters, but Kremlin-aligned)
- 7×7 – an independent news platform that covers activism, local politics, environment, and civil society
Social media platforms in Russia
In January 2025, Russia had 106 million social media user identities, which is roughly 73.4% of the population. Nearly two-fifths of these (38%) also use it to stay up-to-date with current events.
As with online news, foreign-owned platforms popular in the rest of the world are presently outlawed or restricted. Networks such as Facebook and Instagram have been declared “extremist organizations” and are officially banned. Instead, most Russians visit social media outlets like:
- VK
- OK
- Telegram
Although social media can be great for quickly disseminating news stories and getting unfiltered information, it does come with its own risks. Because posts are not editorially filtered for factual accuracy, fake news and disinformation can spread quickly. A bizarre example is the false claims that scientists at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) had opened a portal to another dimension, possibly hell or a “parallel world.” CERN has repeatedly debunked these rumors, but the viral posts still pop up regularly.
When you come across a news story that seems incredible, always put on your critical thinking hat and double and triple-check it before forwarding it to a friend. Tools like Ground News can help you assess multiple sources and steer clear of potential bias.
Russian TV, radio, and podcasts
The public broadcaster VGTRK runs a big chunk of the national TV stations, including Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, and RTR-Planeta. Large brands like Gazprom Media and the National Media Group (NMG) also own several commercial TV stations, including Channel One, NTV, and 5TV. Of course, Russians can also tune into regional TV networks that highlight local news, such as TV Center and Moscow 24.
The most popular TV news outlet in Russia is Rossiya 1, with 47% of the population watching it regularly. This is closely followed by Channel One, watched by 44% each week.
The SABC also operates the three national radio stations: Radio Mayak, Radio Rossii, and Vesti FM.
Commercial radio stations are few and tightly controlled. On the FM, you can still catch AvtoRadio, Business FM, Kommersant FM, Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, and Radio Russkii News. You can also go online to stream independent or exile-run Russian-language radio stations, like Echo, Dozhd Radio, Radio Liberty, Radio Sakharov, and Sota.Radio, just to name a few.
And if you prefer to listen to your news on the go, some top-ranking podcasts include:
Alternative news and citizen journalism in Russia
Russia’s poor record on human and civil rights means that alternative and grassroots news outlets face significant challenges. However, there are still journalists unwilling to toe the official line and promote state propaganda. In addition to Meduza, Novaya Gazeta, and other outlets mentioned above, good alternative news sources in Russia include:
- SOTA – a grassroots website that often covers protests in Russia, also officially labelled a “foreign agent” in 2023
- TV Rain – an independent TV channel blocked by the Russian authorities in 2022 and now based in Amsterdam
The nonprofit organization PEN America, which advocates for free speech and human rights across the world, has created a Russian Independent Media Archive where you can find more than two million articles written since President Vladimir Putin first took office in 2000.
And if you’re looking for a tongue-in-cheek take on current events in the style of the satirical website The Onion, you can try:
- Fog News
- Lentach
- Panorama.pub
- Krasnaya Burda
News sources to avoid in Russia
Like any country, Russia also has news sources you’ll want to approach with extreme skepticism or avoid altogether. These outlets often blur the line between news, opinion, and falsehoods — sometimes on purpose – to promote conspiracy theories and spread disinformation.
Notorious examples include:
- Tsargrad TV – a Russian Orthodox–nationalist TV channel that pushes spiritual warfare rhetoric, anti-vaccine, and anti-globalist conspiracies
- News Front – known for its pro-Kremlin coverage, this outlet often gets cited by EU watchdogs as a source for propaganda, disinformation, and fake news
- Anna News – a paramilitary-affiliated “war correspondent” outlet that has heavy pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukraine propaganda
- Zvezda – run by the Ministry of Defense, this TV channel mixes military “news” with ultra-patriotic mythmaking
- Topwar.ru – a war-obsessed website that features conspiracy-laden geopolitical “analysis”
- Katyusha.org – this Orthodox-nationalist and conspiracy platform is frequently anti-science, anti-LGBT, and anti-globalist
Tips on getting reliable news in Russia
There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Russia include:
The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts:
- Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.
- Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information
- Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.
- Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.
- Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.
Useful resources
- European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) – website of the EU’s largest network to counter fake news and misinformation
- Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) – website of the main association that protects journalists’ rights and freedoms, promotes professional standards, and supports media independence in Russia