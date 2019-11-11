Investment in Qatar Resource-rich Qatar came relatively late to the foreign investment table. However, billions of dollars of overseas investments now flood into the country every year, helping propel economic growth. Although currently under a political and trade embargo – imposed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt in June 2017 – Qatar’s GDP is forecast to grow by 2.8% on average between 2018 and 2020. The country’s central bank says foreign capital inflows “have returned” and “banking liquidity has improved” since the embargo started. Foreign investments in Qatar, including foreign direct investment and portfolio investments, totaled QR722.6 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. This is up more than 6% on the previous year. The country ranked 42nd on the Global Foreign Direct Investment Country Attractiveness Index in 2020. Furthermore, the new foreign investment law, which came into effect in January 2019, makes Qatar even more attractive. Expatica’s guide to Learn how international money transfers work in Qatar Read more “The process for launching a business and obtaining licenses has become more streamlined,” notes the Heritage Foundation, which compiles the annual Index of Economic Freedom. It adds that in 2019 Qatar’s scores for government integrity and monetary freedom rose compared to 2018. These rises offset declines for property rights and government spending. As a result of its stable economy and pro-investor regulatory environment, Qatar’s foreign investment credentials are strong and growing.

Pensions investments in Qatar Expats cannot claim Qatari state pensions. However, some employers in the country offer corporate pension schemes for expats. The type of plan varies, though, depending on whether the employer is a multinational or a Qatari company. Many expats choose to invest in a private pension plan while they are in Qatar. Above all, the things to consider when looking into setting up a private pension plan include: when you aim to retire;

how much you need to save to retire at that age;

the type of retirement lifestyle you want;

where you want to retire;

whether you have major expenses on the horizon;

how inheritance laws might affect retirement plans.

Business investments in Qatar Qatar’s new foreign investment law is a game-changer because it allows non-Qataris to assume 100% ownership of a business in any sector; except banking, insurance, commercial agency activities, security, and defense. Furthermore, the world’s 28th-freest economy is being prised open for foreign investors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the country’s long-term development plan. While the new foreign investment law gives no specifics on incentives for foreign investors, it at least makes investing in Qatar easier. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) states that “investments may be undertaken after submitting a request to the competent department, which processes the application within 15 days.” Expatica’s guide to Learn more about the regulations for starting a business in Qatar Read more The MOIC website is a useful starting point for investors; however, some choose to hire a corporate services agent to liaise with the government departments. Tailored information for foreign investors is available on the Qatar Investment Portal, as well as general information on setting up a Qatari company. Types of Qatari company include: Limited Liability Company (LLC): a minimum of two shareholders. Minimum start-up capital QR200,000.

Shareholding Company: capital divides into tradable shares of equal value. For foreign companies looking to carry out work in Qatar, the law stipulates that the contract must be executed through a local branch office. In addition, the branch must have a commercial license before signing the contract. Qatari business culture also has its’ own peculiarities that may be difficult to navigate if you’re not local.

Investment funds in Qatar According to Investopedia, an investment fund is defined as “a supply of capital belonging to numerous investors used to collectively purchase securities; while each investor retains ownership and control of his own shares.” An investment fund provides a broader selection of investment opportunities, greater management expertise, and lower investment fees than investors might be able to obtain on their own, it adds. Types of investment funds available to foreign investors and expats in Qatar include mutual funds and equity funds. Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) Al Watani equity fund is available to resident expats and non-resident foreign nationals. The minimum investment is QR20,000. Commercial Bank of Qatar offers a range of mutual funds from various asset management companies/fund houses. Investment levels start at QR10,000. Doha Bank offers a systematic investment plan; meanwhile, HSBC Qatar offers emerging market equities, developed market equities, fixed income, and alternatives to expats resident in Qatar who already have an HSBC bank account.

Investing in stocks and shares in Qatar Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) is the world’s 33rd largest by market capitalization; bigger than its regional rival Dubai, which is 42nd. Expats and foreign nationals can invest on the QSE, but only via a broker. The broker acts as an intermediary for all trading and brokerage transactions. There are currently 11 brokerages licensed to do this in Qatar. In addition, foreign investors must be registered at Qatar Central Securities Depository before trading on the exchange. Once registered, you will get an Investor Card (with National Identification Number), after which shares can be bought and sold. Non-Qatari investors can own up to 49% of the share capital of a QSE-listed company.

Offshore investments in Qatar Unlike some other international jurisdictions, Qatar does not offer any kind of offshore investment vehicle to investors.

Tax on investments in Qatar There is no personal income tax in Qatar. In addition, only business income is taxable; and at the rate of 10%. Furthermore, there is no capital gains tax on the disposal of real estate and securities by an individual. Leasing property is considered a business activity and rental income is taxed at 10%. There are no property taxes. Qatar is expected to introduce a 5% value-added tax (VAT) in early 2020. Deloitte provides a really good overview of the tax system in Qatar.

How to invest wisely in Qatar Investing in Qatar may be different – in terms of prospects, procedures, and profits – to what you are used to. However, the same basic principles apply. In conclusion, the factors to consider when investing in Qatar include: What investment opportunities are available as a foreigner or resident expat;

How stable the regulations are around foreign investment in Qatar;

What levels of protection foreign investors receive in Qatar;

If there are any incentives to attract foreign investment (e.g., loans, subsidies);

How the regional geopolitical situation could affect Qatar’s economy;

If the country is politically stable;

If the currency is stable;

How developed the banking and financial system is The bottom line is – do your homework, and engage with people on the ground who can give accurate, impartial advice.