Wise review Portugal

What is Wise? Wise is an international account launched in 2011 that lets you hold multiple currencies in one place and convert them within seconds. With account details available in 20+ currencies, receiving money from abroad is seamless. You can also send money to 140+ countries using the mid-market exchange rate. Wise has no hidden fees and clear, upfront pricing, making it a convenient option for expats and international travellers. Wise products and services Wise offers a range of options that can make travelling and living abroad easier and more affordable. Get to know the top 5 products and services the company offers, and visit Wise's website to learn all the details: International money transfer: Send money abroad to 140+ countries at the mid-market exchange rate, with no exchange rate markups and low fees. 80%+ of transfers arrive within an hour.*

Multi-currency account with account details: Manage 40+ currencies in a single account and access account details for 20+ currencies. This allows you to receive money like a local in different parts of the world.

Wise debit card: Use the physical card to spend at home or abroad and withdraw cash from ATMs. This multi-currency card is linked to your Wise account, allowing you to hold funds in various currencies. If needed, the card automatically converts to the required currency.

Wise virtual card: Spend online, in-store, and abroad with an extra layer of security, as your virtual card details can be replaced or deleted instantly. All while benefiting from your multi-currency account.You can have up to three digital cards at any given moment.

Business account: For businesses, the Wise business account makes it easy to pay and get paid in different currencies. It helps you collaborate, sell, and buy internationally with greater efficiency, all while benefiting from Wise's low fees and the mid-market exchange rate. *The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions Is Wise safe? Yes, Wise takes multiple measures to protect your money. The platform uses two-factor authentication and strong encryption to secure your account. You also receive instant transaction notifications in the Wise app, and cards can be frozen or cancelled at any time if needed. Manual and automatic anti-fraud systems operate 24/7 to detect and prevent unauthorised activity. Wise also provides dedicated customer support via in-app chat, email, or phone. As with any financial account, active vigilance is essential. Do not share your login details, and regularly check your account to ensure no unusual activity has occurred.

Is Wise available in Portugal? Yes, Wise is available in Portugal. Residents can easily open an account by visiting the website or downloading the app, clicking "Register", and following the prompts. You can also order a Wise debit card and a Wise virtual card if desired. This lets you make purchases, withdraw cash, send funds within Portugal and abroad, and receive money in 20+ currencies. Keep in mind that some features require identity verification before you can use them. Your Wise card will continue to work seamlessly when travelling outside Portugal, except in countries or regions restricted due to global sanctions or practical limitations, including: Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Republic of South Sudan, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, and the Ukraine regions: Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia. Many expats in Portugal choose Wise because it makes travelling, managing multiple currencies, and handling international transfers simple, fast, and cost-effective. At the same time, it remains practical for everyday life in Portugal, supporting local payments, purchases, and cash withdrawals.

Wise pricing Wise's pricing is structured to be transparent and fair, with no hidden fees or exchange rate markups. When converting money, the company uses the mid-market exchange rate – you can find it when you google currency pairs – and applies a small upfront fee that varies depending on the currency and payment method. When sending money, all fees are clearly displayed before you confirm a transfer, so you always know exactly how much you are paying and how much your recipient will receive. Discounts automatically apply when sending larger amounts in major currencies, starting from 22,000 EUR (or equivalent)*, helping you save more on high-value transfers. The table below summarises the main Wise account fees for clients living in Portugal: Features Wise account fees Register for a Wise account Free Maintenance/monthly fees No fees Receiving money from abroad Free for domestic payments (non-Swift/non-wire) in 8+ currencies; Wire and Swift payments have a fixed fee per payment

Sending money abroad Fees vary per currency, to send from EUR fees are from 0,68%

A discount applies when sending over 22 000 EUR (or equivalent)

Currency exchange Fees vary per currency, to convert from EUR fees are from 0,68% Getting a Wise card 7 EUR Getting a Wise virtual card Free Wise card ATM withdrawal No fee for up to 2 withdrawals/month (up to 200 EUR/month)*

After that, 0.5 EUR/withdrawal1.75% on any amount over 200 EUR

After that, 0.5 EUR/withdrawal1.75% on any amount over 200 EUR



*Wise will not charge you for these withdrawals, but some additional charges may occur from independent ATM networks *Details taken from the Wise website are correct at time of research – 14th October 2025.

Wise pros and cons Wise pros Wise cons ✅ Opening a personal account has no fees or maintenance costs;

✅ Multi-currency account with 40+ currencies and the possibility of an associated debit card and up to 3 virtual cards;

✅ Send money to 140+ countries at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees;

✅ 60% of transfers are instant, 80%+ arrive within an hour;*

✅ Secure and regulated provider. ❌ Does not allow sending or receiving transfers in cash;

❌ Lack of in-person services. *The speed of transaction claims depends on individual circumstances and may not be available for all transactions

How to open a Wise account You can open a Wise account in just a few minutes, completely online. Follow these steps: Visit Wise or download the Wise mobile app; Click “Sign up” or “Register”; Enter your email address; Choose whether you want a personal or business account; Select the country where you live most of the year; Enter your phone number and verify it with the code sent to your device; Create a secure PIN for your account; Start using your Wise account. At this stage, you can already receive international transfers and order a Wise debit card. To unlock all features and activate your multi-currency account, you will need to complete a verification process by submitting some identification documents. Open a Wise account What documents you’ll need The documents required for Wise verification may vary. Even if your account is already verified, you might be asked to provide additional documents later, for example when initiating a transfer in a certain currency. In general, the following documents are required to gain full access to your personal Wise account: A valid ID: photo page of your passport or your national ID card;

photo page of your passport or your national ID card; Proof of address: utility bill (excluding mobile phone bills), bank or credit card statement, vehicle registration or tax document, or document issued by a government or financial institution. If your ID was not issued in the country where you live, you may also need to provide evidence of your right to reside there, such as a government-issued residence permit. For residents of Portugal, Wise may accept evidence of the right to reside in any European Economic Area country. In some cases, Wise may also ask you to submit a selfie or a selfie holding your ID. You might enjoy How to open a bank account in Portugal in 2025 Read more For Wise business accounts, verification usually requires: Business name;

Official registration number (in Portugal it is called NIPC – “Número de Identificação de Pessoal Coletiva”);

Registered address and trading addresses;

Business registration document or certificate (in some cases);

Company type;

Official website (when applicable);

Personal details and photo ID of the account owner;

Full name, date of birth, country of residence, and photo ID of anyone owning 25%+ of the company;

Full name, date of birth, and country of residence of all business directors (when applicable);

Letter from an authorised representative of the business confirming your authority (in some cases);

The reason for using a Wise business account;

Expected monthly transaction volumes;

Countries you will send money to and receive money from;

Bank statements or agreements proving the source of business funds. The more information you share about your business, the faster the verification process usually is. How long does Wise verification take Wise typically verifies personal accounts within 1 working day. To help speed up the process, ensure that: Your documents are valid and not expired;

The names on your documents match the name registered on your account;

Photos are clear and not blurred. Following these tips can help your verification go smoothly and quickly.

Wise limits Wise applies limits to transfers, withdrawals, and account activities, which can depend on factors such as your country of residence, the currencies involved, and the payment method. For most personal accounts opened in Portugal, the limits are fairly high: Holding money: no limit;

no limit; Receiving money: no limit for most currencies;

no limit for most currencies; Card transaction (payments and withdrawals): 80 000 EUR/month;

80 000 EUR/month; Withdrawals: 4 000 EUR/month: No fee for up to 2 withdrawals/month, totalling up to 200 EUR*; 0.5 EUR/withdrawal after the 2 nd withdrawal; 1.75% on any amount withdrawn over 200 EUR in a month.

*Wise will not charge you for these withdrawals, but some additional charges may occur from independent ATM networks When logged into your account, you can set lower limits for each of your cards (Wise withdrawal limit and total limit) to help manage spending or enhance security. The platform also shows how much has been spent in the current month and how much remains before reaching the limit. You can also define daily spending limits, which match the monthly limits by default but can be adjusted at any time. When sending EUR, Wise transfer limits vary depending on the destination currency: Currency you are sending money to Wise minimum and maximum transfer limits (when paying with your Wise account) AED 1 – 10 000 000 AED AUD 0.02 – 1 500 000 AUD BRL 50 – 250 000 BRL CAD 0.02 – 1 000 000 000 CAD CHF 0.51 – 250 000 000 CHF GBP 0.02 – 1 000 000 GBP INR 1.02 – 100 000 000 INR JPY 2 – 150 000 000 JPY SEK 0.11 – 1 000 000 000 SEK USD 0.01 – 1 600 000 USD Transfer limits can also depend on the payment method. You may be able to send higher amounts if you pay directly from your Wise account compared with other methods, such as a bank transfer. When setting up a transfer, your account will display all options with their respective limits and fees. Be aware that the maximum you can send in EUR is 20 million, which may be below the limits shown above. Sending more than 1.2 million EUR requires transferring the funds from your Wise account.

Wise accessibility Wise is available both on desktop and through a mobile app (for iOS and Android), making it easy to manage your money anytime and anywhere. The platform supports multiple languages, including English and Portuguese, ensuring a smooth and localised experience. Its clean and intuitive interface is designed for accessibility, allowing users to navigate, send, and convert money with just a few taps. Wise also offers phone, email, and in-app support, as well as clear help articles online, so users can easily find assistance whenever needed. Wise has implemented several features to make the platform accessible to as many people as possible, including those with disabilities: Zoom: You can zoom in up to 200% on both the website and the app;

Customisable display: Change colours, contrast levels, and fonts using your browser or device settings;

Keyboard navigation: Navigate the website using only a keyboard;

Screen readers and speech recognition: Most of the website is compatible with modern screen readers and speech recognition software.

Wise for business Wise offers two types of accounts: personal and business. The Wise business account is suitable for a wide range of businesses, from freelancers and startups to small and larger companies. It is particularly convenient for businesses that need to send and receive payments in multiple currencies. Some of the key features of the Wise business account are: Global transfers: Send money to 140+ countries;

Send money to 140+ countries; Multi-currency account: Manage 40+ currencies in a single account;

Manage 40+ currencies in a single account; Local account details: Receive money like a local without fees in 8+ currencies, including EUR, USD, and GBP;

Receive money like a local without fees in 8+ currencies, including EUR, USD, and GBP; Real-time operations: Manage all transactions online, and have full control over your company’s finances;

Manage all transactions online, and have full control over your company’s finances; Wise business cards: Tailor each team member’s debit card according to their responsibilities. Opening a Wise business account has a one-time registration fee of 50 EUR with no ongoing maintenance fees. For a full list of Wise business account fees, you can visit Wise’s pricing page. You might enjoy Best Business Bank Account in Portugal 2025 Read more

Conclusion: Is Wise worth it? Yes, Wise is worth it, especially for international money transfers and travel, thanks to its low fees and mid-market exchange rates. Its multi-currency account is a flexible and cost-effective way to spend money abroad. The fact that Wise is transparent about the fees of each transaction gives users the confidence of knowing exactly what they are paying for. It is a very convenient option for people who travel frequently, send and receive money across countries, or are looking for an affordable and secure account provider in Portugal.