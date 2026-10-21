Rent and bond in New Zealand: Costs of moving in

Key takeaways You need to cover up to 4 weeks’ rent for a general bond, plus up to 2 weeks’ rent for a pet bond.

Rent in advance is limited to 2 weeks.

Your landlord must lodge the bond with Tenancy Services within 23 working days.

Refunds take up to 10 working days once requested.

Save all photos, receipts, and written messages in case of disputes. Tenancy Services and Tenancy Tribunal can step in. This guide is for informational purposes only. Check Tenancy Services or Community Law if your setup is not straightforward.

What is a rent bond in New Zealand? A rent bond is a security deposit paid at the start of a tenancy to cover unpaid rent or property damage. In most standard tenancies, the bond doesn’t stay in the landlord’s pocket. Once you pay it, the landlord must lodge it with Tenancy Services, which holds it during the tenancy. Bond money is not a general cleaning fund. Deductions usually need both sides to agree, or they need to be decided through the dispute process. That is why photos, inspection notes, and receipts matter so much later. General bond vs pet bond A general bond covers the tenancy overall. A pet bond is separate and applies only when the landlord agrees to a pet, usually to cover pet-related damage beyond fair wear and tear, such as scratched floors or stained carpets.

How much bond can a landlord charge? New Zealand law allows a landlord to charge up to 4 weeks’ rent as a general bond. If your weekly rent is $550, the maximum general bond is $2,200. A common question is whether a landlord can add extra security on top. For a standard general bond, the answer is no. Tenancy Services says only money can be taken as bond, not access to your bank account, a credit card hold, or personal items. Landlords cannot ask for more than the legal maximum just because a tenant is new, a student, or moving from overseas. If the rent goes up later, the landlord may ask for a bond top-up, but the total still has to stay within the legal limit. Bond vs rent in advance: what can a landlord ask for? Payment Maximum What it covers General bond Up to 4 weeks’ rent Security for unpaid rent, damage, or other tenancy claims Pet bond Up to 2 weeks’ rent Security for pet-related damage beyond wear and tear Rent in advance 1 week if you pay weekly, or 2 weeks if you pay fortnightly Your upcoming rent, not a refundable bond

How do you pay, lodge, and budget for bond? 1. Read the tenancy agreement closely before you pay. Check the weekly rent, the bond amount, whether there is a pet bond, and who you are paying. 2. Pay the bond either to the landlord or directly to Tenancy Services. If you pay the landlord, ask for a receipt that shows the date, amount, address, and whether the payment was for a general bond or pet bond. 3. Watch for confirmation that the bond was lodged. A landlord must lodge it within 23 working days, and tenants should follow up if no confirmation arrives within 6 weeks. 4. Include the bond in your overall moving budget. You’ll need to pay rent in advance, moving fees, utility setup, and your first grocery shop all around the same time. If the payment record or confirmation never shows up, gather your records and contact Tenancy Services. Make sure you have: signed tenancy agreement

bond receipt or payment confirmation

move-in photos and inspection notes

emails or messages about bond and deductions

any refund request or Bond Hub notice Can you get a Bond Grant? You might be able to get help paying your bond through Work and Income. Whether you qualify depends on things like your current income, assets, residency status, and individual circumstances. If you’re starting a new tenancy covered by the Residential Tenancies Act, a Bond Grant can help cover those upfront costs. Where a Wise account can help If you’re moving to New Zealand, getting financial help from family overseas, or converting savings into NZD for your bond and move-in costs, a Wise account is a practical way to manage your upfront costs. You can hold, convert, and keep your funds separate from everyday spending until it’s time to pay. Check out Wise’s account features and fees to see if it’s right for your move. Go to Wise

How do you protect and get your bond back? To get your full bond back, you need to return the property in a reasonably clean and tidy state, gather proof of its condition, and sign a joint refund form with your landlord. Follow these steps to protect your deposit: remove your belongings and clean the property to the required standard

do the final inspection together, compare it to your move-in photos take dated photos of all rooms, appliances, and outdoor areas before handing back the keys

save copies of cleaning receipts, final meter readings, and written communications

check the refund amount, bank details, and any requested deductions before confirming A completed bond refund application can take up to 10 working days to process, and a Bond Hub request also needs tenant confirmation. A landlord cannot automatically keep your bond for cleaning just because the tenancy ended. The key question is whether the property condition goes beyond fair wear and tear, and whether both sides agree on the cost. What counts as fair wear and tear? Fair wear and tear means ordinary aging from normal living. Think faded paint, worn carpet in a walkway, or loose door handles from everyday use. Large stains, broken windows, holes in walls, or pet scratching that goes beyond normal use can lead to a claim. Don’t assume every repair or cleaning request is valid.

What happens if there is a problem with your bond? Problems usually fall into 3 buckets: the bond was never lodged, the landlord wants deductions you don’t accept, or one side doesn’t cooperate with the refund. In all three cases, your best protection is to keep the paperwork, photos, and communication in writing. If the bond was not lodged, gather proof of payment, your signed agreement, and any messages showing when you paid. Tenancy Services says that not lodging the bond within the required timeframe is against the law. If you cannot resolve things directly, contact Tenancy Services and then apply to the Tenancy Tribunal if needed. The Tribunal can decide disputed deductions, missing bond issues, and other tenancy costs. Can you transfer a bond or change tenant details? Yes, sometimes. A bond can be refunded to a new landlord if the new landlord agrees, and change-of-tenant or assignment processes can also apply when flatmates swap over. Any departing tenant, continuing tenant, new tenant, and landlord usually need the correct written agreement, and the bond record may need updating in Bond Hub or property software.