Best Bank Accounts for Expats in New Zealand Compared

Key takeaways Wise is a convenient option for accessing NZD account details and managing multiple currencies before arrival, but it is not a bank and has no physical branches.

ANZ allows eligible migrants to apply before moving, although additional identity verification is required for full account access.

BNZ offers a clear pre-arrival application process, but withdrawals are unavailable until the account is activated at a branch.

Westpac may support overseas account setup in some circumstances, though activation requirements can restrict early access.

Kiwibank is best suited to everyday banking after arrival, as applicants must meet local requirements.

ASB allows some newcomers from Australia, the UK, and the EU to open a zero-fee account and transfer money before moving. The verification process varies by application country. This guide is general information only, not legal, tax, immigration, or personal financial advice.

1. Wise account The Wise account is ideal for expats who need immediate multi-currency flexibility. You can open an account online before arriving in New Zealand to get local NZD account details, hold over 40 currencies, and use a card for everyday spending or online shopping. You can also use it if you are paid by an overseas employer or need one place to manage NZD, AUD, USD, and other balances without opening several separate accounts. That makes it handy for moving money in stages, getting paid from abroad, or keeping a backup spending option while your local banking is still being set up. Wise is a financial provider, not a bank. Because it doesn’t offer branches, cash deposits, or standard local salary setups, many newcomers pair Wise with a New Zealand bank account. Go to Wise

2. ANZ Go account ANZ Go works best as an everyday bank account if you’re already in New Zealand and need a main account for salary, rent, and bills. The Go account has no monthly fee, no fees for regular transactions, and comes with a free Visa Debit card. You can apply up to 90 days before you arrive if you are at least 13 years old and have a valid visa with at least six months left on it. Because ANZ’s standard online application requires a New Zealand address and ID, applying as a newcomer is usually a better option. You’ll gain full access to your account after completing identity checks upon arrival.

3. BNZ YouMoney account BNZ YouMoney is a great option for newcomers because you can apply before moving to New Zealand. Once approved, you can transfer money into your account while still abroad, and then activate it at a branch once you land. For everyday use, YouMoney has no monthly fees and no standard fees for electronic payments. You can also get a Visa Debit card, which allows you to pay online, over the phone, overseas, or at ATMs, giving you more flexibility than a basic EFTPOS card. While you can open and fund the account from overseas, you won’t be able to withdraw money until you complete the activation step in New Zealand.

4. Westpac Everyday account Westpac is another great choice if you want to set up your banking before moving to New Zealand. You can apply up to 180 days before you arrive in the country, which gives you more time than many other banks allow. For everyday use, Westpac’s Everyday account has no monthly fees, no electronic payment fees, and comes with the option to get a debit Mastercard. Opening an account from overseas doesn’t mean you can use every feature right away. Westpac still needs to verify your ID, visa, and address. If you need to finish setting up in branch after arrival, bring your passport, proof of your New Zealand address, and your visa documents.

5. Kiwibank Free Up account Kiwibank Free Up is designed to be opened after you arrive in New Zealand. You must already be in the country to apply, and the online sign-up process requires a New Zealand address and phone number. The Free Up account has no monthly account fee and no electronic payment fees. You can choose to get either a standard EFTPOS card or a Visa Debit card. While you can sometimes use temporary accommodation as your New Zealand address, it must meet the bank’s requirements. If you pay taxes in another country, you may be asked to provide your overseas tax status and Tax Identification Number (TIN).

6. ASB Streamline account ASB Streamline is an attractive option if you want a major local bank with zero everyday account fees and an easy online identity setup. If you’re applying from Australia, the UK, or the EU countries, you can verify your identity before you arrive using ASB’s app. If you’re applying from another country, you may need a passport certified by an approved professional. The Streamline account has no fees for regular transactions, offers a Visa Debit card, and includes full digital banking. Some eligible pre-arrival applicants can send money into the account before moving, making it easier to have rent money ready for your first days in New Zealand. If you need to hold and convert multiple currencies, you may want to look into a dedicated multi-currency service alongside ASB.