Ferries to Europe: crossing the English Channel by boat

An alternative to flying: ferries to Europe across the English Channel Ferries nowadays offer extensive routes between the British Isles and mainland Europe, all the way to southern Europe and Scandinavia. So, jokes about swimming the Channel aside, there are also the options of flying, driving, or taking the train, each having its pros and cons (although Brexit will affect travel to Mainland Europe). With the ferry, whether you’re traveling from the south of England or from Ireland, there are routes to take you directly to various European port cities, which can be practical if your final destination is nowhere near a national airport but close to a coast. A ferry sailing between France and the United Kingdom (Photo: James Francis / Unsplash) Ferry companies in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe know that their competitive edge over other modes of transport is to make your trip as fun and comfortable as possible. As a result, they offer extensive on-board services. For example, some of the modern ferry companies offer on-board dining, bars, shopping facilities, cinemas, spa services, sundecks, pools, and even live performances to entertain passengers.

The advantages of taking ferries to Europe Flexible timetables Ferries to Europe run both during the day and overnight, and there are even some high-speed options. You can either enjoy the ocean views or be lulled to a good night of sleep while the ship does all the work and arrive refreshed rather than ravaged. Why drive through the night when you can sleep through it? A large variety of flexible routes The wide choice of ports of departure and ports of arrival is only one of the advantages of ferry travel; it’s also easier to mix-and-match your ports on return journeys: depart where you want, arrive where you want. I’ve got baggage If you’re carrying a lot of baggage, traveling by ferry is ideal. You can load up your car and get across without worrying about the overweight baggage fees on flights. Ferries across the English Channel are a great option if you are moving to the European mainland or vice versa, as you can bring as much freight as you need: cross with a van or a trailer. Just make sure you’re aware of the different European driving laws! Stay connected Many modern European ferries offer Wi-Fi while on board. That means you can stay connected en route without fear the signal will crash the craft. Bring your pet If you’ve got pets, you might be worried about traveling abroad with them. On a ferry, there are options to keep you at ease about your pet’s safety during the trip. Many ferry operators participate in pet travel schemes and offer pet-friendly accommodations.