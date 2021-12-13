Help your child with preparing their homework routine Helping your child with homework doesn’t mean you have to speak the language or understand the concept. One of the most important things all parents can do is create a homework routine. Students need a regular study time and place for their homework, away from distractions such as television or social media. You don’t have to be a master of the language or subject to provide homework help. That should be a relief to parents whose school days are long behind them! Providing simple practical support on how to manage homework – making sure it’s not left until the last minute, or even doing work yourself at the same time to set a good example – can be a great help. Schools usually have a homework policy that can help guide parents on this.

Translate the homework into the home language For those that want to get really stuck in, there’s always the option of translating the homework. Fortunately, this is quite easy with online tools. Expatica’s guide to Read more about children and language learning Read more Translating homework assignments can also help parents and children understand the purpose of the homework.

Enroll your child in after-school study programs Education isn’t just during school hours. Many schools run out-of-hours clubs that offer homework help and support. This is a great way for parents to ensure that their child gets homework help if they’re stretched for time or find it difficult to set a routine. Some schools provide a free homework club after school. Children can get assistance from a teacher so that all their homework is completed before they go home. This reduces stress for both parents and children and ensures that evenings are free to pursue other interests and hobbies.

Take an interest in your child’s learning Showing an interest and being there to help is a great way to start as it makes the child realize that you view their learning as a priority. If your child sees that you’re taking an interest in how they’re progressing, it can have a positive impact on their achievements. There are a few ways you can do this, including: Asking your child questions about what they have been learning

Giving regular encouragement and celebrating your child’s successes

Providing a listening ear when your child encounters difficulties with school or school-work It can also help if parents stay close to where their children are doing homework. That way the child knows that the parent shows interest and is on hand to help if necessary.

If you can get to know your child’s teacher, you’ll have a better understanding of what they’re looking for. Many schools have events and parent-teacher sessions where parents can attend and ask questions. If language barriers prevent you from being able to take full advantage of opportunities such as these, you can keep up communication in writing. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to address teachers around the world Read more At some schools, teachers e-mail parents regularly, detailing their upcoming lessons. Translate these into your home language so you understand the assignments.