Eco-Schools: an international sustainable education

What is an Eco-School? The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) started Eco-Schools, its global school-based sustainability program, in 1994. Through hands-on activities, Eco-Schools empower students to become active participants in addressing environmental challenges. There are official Eco-Schools in more than 70 countries, making it one of the most widely recognized international programs focused on environmental education. Photo: Ahmet Kurt/Unsplash A school of any type or size can become an Eco-School, from preschools to colleges, urban to rural campuses, public or private. Schools that meet specific sustainability milestones can then earn the green flag, an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in eco-education. Eco-Schools work on integrating sustainability into all aspects of school life, from the classroom to campus operations and community engagement. Their programming guides students, teachers, and staff in creating and maintaining environmentally friendly practices. What are the steps to become an Eco-School? Becoming an Eco-School is a seven-step process, laid out by the FEE: Step 1 Forming an Eco-Committee The Eco-Schools Committee is the driving force behind the Eco-Schools process and represents the ideas of the whole school Step 2 Conducting an environmental review This helps the school to identify its current environmental impact and highlights areas for improvement Step 3 Creating an action plan Results from the environmental review are used to design the Action Plan, forming the core of student action Step 4 Monitoring and evaluating progress This is carried out find out if the targets set by the action plan are being achieved Step 5 Linking sustainability topics to the curriculum Eco-Schools activities are linked to the curriculum, ensuring Eco-Schools is truly integrated within the school community Step 6 Engaging the community This involves getting everyone on board! Actions are not solely confined to the school community but are encouraged to engage community members and parents, for example Step 7 Developing an Eco-Code that reflects the school’s sustainability values Students collaborate to devise a statement that represents the school’s commitment to the environment What kind of activities do Eco-Schools offer? Eco-Schools offer a wide range of activities to encourage environmental stewardship among students. Schools typically focus on topics such as waste reduction, water conservation, biodiversity, and climate action. For instance, students might lead recycling initiatives, maintain vegetable gardens, or develop campaigns to reduce single-use plastics on campus. Photo: FG Trade/Getty Images In other cases, Eco-Schools incorporate renewable energy projects, where students learn about and contribute to energy conservation measures by managing solar-powered facilities or tracking the school’s energy use. These activities give students practical experience in solving real-world environmental issues and foster a sense of responsibility toward their communities.

How do you select an Eco-School in your country? Find and evaluate Eco-Schools in your current or prospective country with these research tips: Start with the Eco-Schools official website – Visit the Eco-Schools website or the local FEE chapter to find schools with Green Flag status or Eco-Schools certification in specific countries

– The green flag is an internationally recognized mark of environmental excellence and is awarded to Eco-Schools that meet specific sustainability criteria Ask for Community Engagement Opportunities – Inquire about the school’s involvement in local environmental projects and partnerships with community organizations, which can enhance students’ connection to their host country List of international Eco-Schools Eco-Schools programs are especially common in international schools. You can find the list of participating schools in your country by using the national offices directory. Photo: Caroline Cuinet Here are some examples of official Eco-Schools from around the world: Munich International School (Munich, Germany) – Its sustainability initiatives include solar panel installation, waste reduction, and biodiversity conservation. The school’s campus includes green spaces for outdoor learning and supports pollinator-friendly habitats. MIS’ Eco-Committee organizes Earth Week, recycling drives, and educational workshops, fostering eco-consciousness throughout the school community.

Why send your child to an Eco-School? Eco-Schools are committed to educating the next generation of eco-conscious leaders. For this reason, they’re an inspiring choice for families who value environmental action and education. Photo: Getty Images via Unsplash Here are some of the perks of sending your child to an Eco-School: Environmental stewardship and education – Certified Eco-Schools provide structured, hands-on environmental education, teaching students about topics like recycling, biodiversity, water conservation, and energy efficiency

Tips for supporting sustainable education as an expat parent Get involved in the Eco-Committee – Find ways to join or support their child’s Eco-Committee or volunteer for local environmental projects

