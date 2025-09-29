Best USD accounts in Germany

What is a USD currency account? A USD currency account is an account which lets you hold US dollars. You might also be able to hold and exchange other currencies in your account if you choose a USD account with multi-currency features. Other common features include linked debit cards, international transfer services and ways to get paid in USD from others. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Germany? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website What can you do with a USD account in Germany? If you’re a US citizen living in Germany for work or study, or a German citizen who travels to the US a lot for business or leisure, a USD account can be a useful tool. Different USD accounts have their own features – but these are some of the more common uses for a US dollar account: Hold and convert a USD balance: Hold a balance in USD without needing to convert to EUR if you don’t want to. This allows you to save in USD to pay bills or for planned travel, while cutting out unnecessary conversion costs.

If you’re paying bills in the US, a USD account lets you process cross border transfers in a few taps, with options for regular or recurring payments for bill payments, mortgages and other ongoing commitments. Spend and withdraw USD: If you need to spend and withdraw, accounts from providers like Wise, and global banks like HSBC, offer a debit card for convenient and low cost USD transactions in person and online. Types of USD accounts You’ll find USD account products available from major global banks often have a focus on high wealth individuals who want to hold a high balance amount and unlock things like personal banking services, investments and wealth management advice. These accounts are typically offered through the International or Expat branches of global banks like Barclays. There are also low cost USD accounts which allow customers to hold, exchange and manage other currencies all in one account, usually from specialist providers. Here are the core options typically available, with a quick introduction to the providers we feature in this guide: Multi currency accounts: Multi currency accounts are commonly available from digital providers. You can hold USD alongside many other currencies in a multi currency account which can be a convenient option for people living international lifestyles. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including USD, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily.

Best USD currency accounts in Germany There’s not really one best USD currency account in Germany, as different products have their own features to suit different customer needs. You might prefer multi-currency account and card services from providers like Wise if you want to hold USD with EUR and other currencies in one account, and spend with your debit card locally and overseas. These services are digital only and do not have a branch network which can be a drawback if you need to deposit cash or checks. There are also personal USD accounts from banks like Barclays. These products are offered through the bank’s international arm, and often aimed at high wealth individuals who want to invest, save, and send payments primarily. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering USD accounts in Germany for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Read on to learn more about each and how their USD account in Germany works. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange USD and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in USD, EUR and more. Revolut Account Choose from 5 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. Barclays USD Account Accounts for high wealth individuals which allow you to hold USD, and can offer personal banking services if you qualify. HSBC USD Account Wealth management services, and USD accounts with a reward earning credit card, savings products and other tools for high net worth individuals. *Details correct at time of research – 25th September 2025 Wise USD Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold USD alongside EUR and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in EUR, USD and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive USD (non wire, non SWIFT payments ) to your Wise account. There’s a small Wise fee to receive USD wires and SWIFT payments. Hold and exchange USD and 40+ other currencies

Use your Wise card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 45 EUR for full feature access. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Germany and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: 40+ currencies, including EUR and USD. Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates Open a Wise account Revolut Account You can open 5 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in Germany, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with maintenance fees up to 50 EUR/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including EUR and USD. Hold and exchange many currencies in the same account

Personal and business services offered Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Germany and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: USD, EUR and 35+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 EUR – 50 EUR/month, business customers 10 EUR – 90 EUR/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits. After this fair usage fees of up to 0.5% may apply depending on plan. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%. Barclays USD Account You can open the Barclays International USD Account through the International and Expat banking arm of Barclays, which is based on the Isle of Man. This account allows you to hold USD, send payments, and spend with a debit card. You may be able to manage your application online depending on your personal circumstances, and subject to meeting eligibility requirements. This account is aimed at higher wealth individuals who hold significant amounts of funds with Barclays. Full digital banking service and linked debit cards for global spending

Relationship management services available for high wealth individuals holding 250,000 GBP or more Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: Residents of one of the 35 eligible countries, holding 100,000 GBP (about 115,000 EUR) or more in Barclays savings, investment and other account products Supported currencies: USD Monthly fees: No monthly fee – but a 40 GBP (about 46 EUR) monthly fall below fee applies if you do not hold the minimum balance Exchange rates: Exchange rates are likely to include a markup HSBC USD Account HSBC offers a USD Account for German residents through its expat and international banking service. This account is intended for high net worth individuals who want to access premium services. You can get a reward earning credit card to spend and make cash withdrawals, and access extras like accounts in GBP or EUR, and savings products. Bear in mind that currency conversion costs, and non HSBC fees – such as ATM operator charges – may still apply. Hold and exchange USD, with a card for travel spending

Mobile banking which makes it easy to keep on top of your transactions Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: German residents with an income of 120,000 GBP (about 138,000 EUR) or savings of 75,000 GBP (about 86,000 EUR) with HSBC Supported currencies: USD Monthly fees: No monthly fees Exchange rates: Exchange rates are likely to include a markup

Fees for USD accounts in Germany You can often find a USD bank account in Germany with no ongoing fees to pay, but there are usually some transaction fees to think about. Check your account fee schedule to make sure you understand the costs of your account before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Some USD accounts might have a monthly fee. Not all accounts use this sort of ongoing charge – for a no monthly maintenance fee alternative check out providers like Wise.

Some USD accounts might have a monthly fee. Not all accounts use this sort of ongoing charge – for a no monthly maintenance fee alternative check out providers like Wise. Fall below fee: A fall below fee applies on some accounts if you don’t hold the provider’s required minimum balance. This is common on premium type accounts from global banks – like the Barclays account we’ve looked at in this guide. To open a Barclays USD account you may need a deposit of 100,000 GBP or more to avoid this cost.

A fall below fee applies on some accounts if you don’t hold the provider’s required minimum balance. This is common on premium type accounts from global banks – like the Barclays account we’ve looked at in this guide. To open a Barclays USD account you may need a deposit of 100,000 GBP or more to avoid this cost. ATM withdrawal fees: If your USD account has a debit card, check if ATM fees apply. Costs can be either a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawal – and often taking money out overseas is far more expensive than in Germany. Providers like Wise offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs.

If your USD account has a debit card, check if ATM fees apply. Costs can be either a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawal – and often taking money out overseas is far more expensive than in Germany. Providers like Wise offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs. Foreign transaction fees: A foreign transaction fee can push up the costs of purchases in a currency you don’t have in your account by about 3%. This fee doesn’t usually apply on accounts like the Wise Account, which allow you to spend currencies you hold with no fees, and convert with low charges where needed.

A foreign transaction fee can push up the costs of purchases in a currency you don’t have in your account by about 3%. This fee doesn’t usually apply on accounts like the Wise Account, which allow you to spend currencies you hold with no fees, and convert with low charges where needed. International transfer fees: Your bank might waive transfer fees from a foreign currency account but that doesn’t mean you pay nothing, as the exchange rate used might include a markup – a fee that’s not so easy to spot. Typically providers like Wise and Revolut can offer more competitive rates than many banks.

How to open a USD account in Germany The most convenient way to open a USD bank account in Germany is online. Before you sign up to any USD account read through the eligibility criteria and application process. While this does vary a bit, it’s usually pretty similar across different banks and providers, including providing your proof of ID and a proof of address document for verification. Here’s an outline of the USD account opening process: With banks: For accounts from the international services of major banks, you can sometimes find an online application option, but you’ll need to upload all your documents and complete a comprehensive application form to get signed up. In some cases you need to call the bank to talk through your options and confirm your eligibility before you can open an account. With online providers: Specialist providers like Wise don’t have branch locations so you’ll complete your account application, verification and onboarding all digitally. You’re guided through the process by onscreen prompts and you’ll need to take a snap of your ID and address documents with your phone to get verified. Learn more about the Wise account

How to use your USD account in Germany Finally let’s look at how using a US dollar account can help you manage your US dollar payments and transactions with lower fees and less time spent navigating administration. Send international money transfers: Send payments to the US and many other countries with just your phone, often with great exchange rates and low fees. Providers like Wise use their own payment network to make sure you get a super fast transfer time, too.

Send payments to the US and many other countries with just your phone, often with great exchange rates and low fees. Providers like Wise use their own payment network to make sure you get a super fast transfer time, too. Hold and exchange USD and EUR: Keep USD and EUR all in one account to make it easier to budget and plan across different currencies. Multi-currency accounts can also let you manage different currencies for things like saving for travel or to send a payment, too.

Keep USD and EUR all in one account to make it easier to budget and plan across different currencies. Multi-currency accounts can also let you manage different currencies for things like saving for travel or to send a payment, too. Receive USD payments: Use your USD account to receive USD easily with local or SWIFT account information that the sender can use to initiate your transfer without needing to convert it to EUR .

Use your USD account to receive USD easily with local or SWIFT account information that the sender can use to initiate your transfer without needing to convert it to EUR . Use your debit card for spending and withdrawals: Use your USD debit card to spend and withdraw with no foreign transaction fees in many cases. Choose a provider like Wise and it’s free to spend a currency you hold sufficient balance in, and cheap to convert to any currency you might need to cover a purchase.