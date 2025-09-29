Best GBP accounts in Germany

What is a GBP currency account? A GBP account is a bank or online account that lets you hold money in British pounds while living in Germany. Instead of paying conversion fees each time you move money between pounds and euros, you can keep both currencies side by side. Some accounts support only GBP, while multi-currency accounts allow you to hold and switch between many currencies. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Germany? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website What can you do with a GBP account in Germany? Opening a GBP account can make life abroad a lot easier. Instead of constantly worrying about conversion fees or juggling different payment methods, you have one place to manage your pounds and use them when you need to. Here are some of the most useful ways expats in Germany put these accounts to work: Receive income from the UK : If you’re still paid in pounds, you can have your salary sent straight into your GBP account without losing out on conversion fees. Wise, for example, gives you local GBP account details so your employer can pay you like a local.

: If you’re still paid in pounds, you can have your salary sent straight into your GBP account without losing out on conversion fees. Wise, for example, gives you local GBP account details so your employer can pay you like a local. Pay UK bills and subscriptions : Many expats still cover expenses back home, such as mortgage payments or utilities. Having a GBP account makes paying for these expenses simpler and cheaper.

: Many expats still cover expenses back home, such as mortgage payments or utilities. Having a GBP account makes paying for these expenses simpler and cheaper. Send money to family or friends : Instead of converting euros to pounds each time, you can transfer directly from your GBP balance, often at a lower cost.

: Instead of converting euros to pounds each time, you can transfer directly from your GBP balance, often at a lower cost. Save for future plans : A GBP account can help you set money aside for trips back to the UK, a deposit for a house, or simply building up your nest egg. Some banks also offer interest-bearing GBP savings accounts to help your savings go further.

: A GBP account can help you set money aside for trips back to the UK, a deposit for a house, or simply building up your nest egg. Some banks also offer interest-bearing GBP savings accounts to help your savings go further. Spend easily when travelling: With providers like Wise, you can link your GBP balance to a debit card and spend in the UK or abroad. Types of GBP accounts Multi currency accounts: Multi-currency accounts let you hold GBP alongside several other currencies in one place, making them useful for expats with ties to more than one country. You can switch between currencies when you need to, often at better rates than a traditional bank. Wise : Hold 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, with local account details in 8+ major currencies.

: Hold 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, with local account details in 8+ major currencies. Revolut: Open GBP and EUR accounts with competitive exchange rates and budgeting tools through its app. Learn more about Wise Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts focus on one main currency, such as GBP. You can commonly find them at most conventional banks and are useful if you only need to manage pounds without extra features. Commerzbank : Provides foreign currency accounts for business customers in GBP and 25 other major currencies.

: Provides foreign currency accounts for business customers in GBP and 25 other major currencies. Monese: Offers easy-to-open GBP accounts with a UK account number and sort code, even if you live in Germany.

Best GBP currency accounts in Germany If you’re living in Germany and dealing with pounds on a regular basis, a GBP account can make everyday money matters easier. You can choose to open one with a local German bank or with an online provider like Wise. Banks give you the reassurance of in-person service and deposit protection, but online providers are often more affordable and faster to use, with flexible features that banks don’t always offer. The option that works best comes down to how you plan to use it. Some accounts are great if you want to earn a little interest on your GBP balance and others are built for freelancers or newcomers who need an account they can set up quickly. The providers below cover all the things expats usually look for most: flexible currency support, transparent fees, easy account opening and the kind of convenience that makes living between countries simpler. GBP accounts 💡 At a glance Wise Multi-currency account with local details in 8+ major currencies and transparent conversion fees. Hold 40+ currencies and spend with the Wise debit card in 150+ countries. Revolut Choose from 4 account tiers, ranging from free to 50 EUR per month. Hold and exchange 30+ currencies, including GBP and EUR, and spend in 150+ countries with the Revolut debit card. Monese Quick to open with no proof of address required. Get multi-currency account details in GBP and EUR, a prepaid debit card for worldwide spending and instantly transfer money between your accounts for free. Commerzbank Local German bank with a foreign currency account for businesses. Supports 25+ currencies including GBP and provides access to online banking. Wise account Wise is designed for those who live across borders, making it easy to manage GBP while based in Germany. You can hold pounds alongside more than 40 currencies in one account, switch between them at the mid-market exchange rate, and receive GBP with local account details just like you would with a UK bank. With the Wise debit card, you can spend or withdraw money in over 150 countries directly from your balances, without costly foreign transaction fees. Hold and exchange GBP alongside 40+ currencies with transparent conversion fees starting from 0.57%

Receive payments in GBP and other major currencies with local account details

Spend in 150+ countries with the Wise debit card, which links directly to your balances Account opening fee: None for personal accounts. Business accounts pay a one-time fee of 45 EUR to unlock full features. Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in Germany and most other countries worldwide. Supported currencies: 40+ including GBP, EUR and USD. Monthly fees: None. Exchange rates: The mid-market rate. Open a Wise account Revolut GBP account Revolut is one of the most popular app-based accounts in Germany, offering flexibility for people who manage money across different countries. You can hold GBP alongside more than 30 other currencies, exchange them in-app and spend in 150+ countries with a physical or virtual debit card. Transfers are available to over 160 countries, and you can choose from several plan tiers depending on how much you want to exchange or withdraw each month. Paid plans add perks like higher allowances, insurance and travel benefits. Hold and exchange GBP, EUR and 30+ currencies directly in the app

Spend in 150+ currencies with a Revolut debit card included in every plan

Upgrade to Premium, Metal, or Ultra for higher allowances and extras like insurance and lounge access Account opening fee: None. Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in Germany aged 18+ with valid ID. Supported currencies: 30+ including GBP, EUR and USD. Monthly fees: Free for Standard. Paid plans start at 2.99 EUR and go up to 50 EUR depending on features. Exchange rates: Revolut’s own rates on weekdays up to your plan’s allowance. A small 0.5%-1% fee applies to any additional exchange or those made on weekends. Monese GBP account Monese is a UK-founded mobile bank that has become popular with expats and newcomers in Germany for its quick set up. You don’t need proof of address to open an account, which makes it incredibly convenient if you’ve just arrived. With Monese you can hold GBP and EUR side by side, transfer money easily between them and spend worldwide with the Monese debit card. The app also offers handy budgeting tools and instant notifications to help you keep track of your spending. Open a GBP and EUR account without proof of address

Use the Monese debit card for spending and withdrawals worldwide

Manage your money with in-app budgeting features and real-time notifications Account opening fee: None.

Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in Germany and most European countries.

Supported currencies: GBP, EUR and RON.

Monthly fees: Free for the Simple plan, 7.95 EUR for Classic and 14.95 EUR for Premium tiers with higher allowances.

Exchange rates: International transfers incur a 2% fee plus an additional 1% fee on weekends on Simple plans, from 0.5% on Classic plans and free on Premium (subject to currency exchange fees). Commerzbank GBP account Commerzbank is one of Germany’s largest banks and offers a foreign currency account for businesses, including GBP. These accounts are designed for companies that make frequent international payments, helping reduce conversion costs and minimise exchange rate risks. Customers can process transactions directly in GBP, with online banking support and access to over 25 global currencies. The account has a fixed 9.90 EUR monthly fee unless bundled with a higher-tier Commerzbank business account. Dedicated GBP business account with over 25 supported currencies

Helps reduce conversion costs by booking directly in GBP

Includes online banking access for easier account management Account opening fee: None, but you must hold a business account with Commerzbank.

Eligibility criteria: Available to business customers in Germany.

Supported currencies: 25+ including GBP, USD, CHF, JPY and AUD.

Monthly fees: 9.90 EUR. Included for free with a PremiumPlus business account.

Exchange rates: Bank exchange rates with a markup on the exchange rate.

Fees for GBP accounts in Germany Pricing can vary quite a bit between banks and online providers, so it’s worth scanning the fee table before you sign up. Here are the main fees to check before you go ahead and open an account: Account opening fee: Some German banks may ask for a setup charge or a minimum deposit. Commerzbank’s foreign currency account is for businesses and has no opening fee, but costs apply monthly. Wise, Revolut and Monese don’t charge to open a personal account.

Some German banks may ask for a setup charge or a minimum deposit. Commerzbank’s foreign currency account is for businesses and has no opening fee, but costs apply monthly. Wise, Revolut and Monese don’t charge to open a personal account. Monthly maintenance or service fee: Commerzbank charges 9.90 EUR per month for its business GBP account whereas Wise keeps personal accounts free of maintenance fees.

Commerzbank charges 9.90 EUR per month for its business GBP account whereas Wise keeps personal accounts free of maintenance fees. ATM withdrawal fees: Wise gives you two free withdrawals each month (up to 200 EUR), then charges 0.50 EUR + 1.75% after that. Revolut includes a monthly allowance that varies by plan, with small fees once you pass it and Monese charges 2% on the free plan, but includes 900 EUR or 2,500 EUR free per month on paid plans.

Wise gives you two free withdrawals each month (up to 200 EUR), then charges 0.50 EUR + 1.75% after that. Revolut includes a monthly allowance that varies by plan, with small fees once you pass it and Monese charges 2% on the free plan, but includes 900 EUR or 2,500 EUR free per month on paid plans. Foreign transaction fees: Banks usually add around 2–3% if you spend in a currency you don’t hold. Wise and Revolut avoid this by letting you pay directly from your GBP balance or converting at competitive rates.

Banks usually add around 2–3% if you spend in a currency you don’t hold. Wise and Revolut avoid this by letting you pay directly from your GBP balance or converting at competitive rates. Currency conversion / exchange rate markups: Traditional banks often add a margin into their exchange rates. Instead, Wise uses the mid-market rate with a clear fee.

Traditional banks often add a margin into their exchange rates. Instead, Wise uses the mid-market rate with a clear fee. Incoming transfers: Local GBP transfers to Wise account details are free, but SWIFT transfers usually carry fixed costs, including £2.16 for GBP, €2.39 EUR for EUR, or $6.11 for USD. Banks may chage for incoming international transfers and deduct fees if intermediary banks are involved.

Local GBP transfers to Wise account details are free, but SWIFT transfers usually carry fixed costs, including £2.16 for GBP, €2.39 EUR for EUR, or $6.11 for USD. Banks may chage for incoming international transfers and deduct fees if intermediary banks are involved. Outgoing transfers: Banks often add a fixed fee and exchange rate markups when sending GBP abroad. Online providers like Wise and Revolut show the full cost upfront before you confirm.

Banks often add a fixed fee and exchange rate markups when sending GBP abroad. Online providers like Wise and Revolut show the full cost upfront before you confirm. Card fees: Revolut includes a free card with Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra plans, the Wise debit card costs 7 EUR and Monese charges 4.95 EUR for the first card on the free plan, but it’s free on paid tiers.

Revolut includes a free card with Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra plans, the Wise debit card costs 7 EUR and Monese charges 4.95 EUR for the first card on the free plan, but it’s free on paid tiers. Overdrafts: Digital providers like Wise, Revolut and Monese don’t offer overdrafts, which means you can only spend what’s in your account. Traditional banks may offer them but with added fees and interest.

How to open a GBP account in Germany Getting started with a GBP account in Germany isn’t all too different from opening an account back home. The process changes slightly depending on whether you pick a bank or an online provider, but the basics stay the same. You’ll usually be asked to show some ID and confirm your address. Once the checks are done, your account is ready to use. Opening a GBP account with banks in Germany If you choose a high street bank, the process often starts with an appointment at your local branch. Expect to bring your passport or residence permit, proof of your German address such as a rental contract or utility bill, and sometimes documents like payslips or tax certificates. Non-residents may also be able to apply, but banks often ask for additional paperwork such as immigration documents, proof of income or a foreign address. Once approved, your GBP account is usually linked to your main euro account, which makes moving money between currencies easier. Opening a GBP account with online providers in Germany Online providers such as Wise, Revolut or Monese let you skip the branch visit entirely and signing up can usually be done on your phone or laptop in just a few minutes. You’ll be asked for an email or phone number, your personal details and a photo of your ID. Some providers also request a selfie for verification. There’s normally no minimum deposit and once your account is verified you can start holding GBP straight away. Many providers also offer a linked debit card so you can spend pounds directly or withdraw at ATMs abroad without the extra steps you’d face at a bank.

How to use your GBP account in Germany A GBP account helps smooth out the potential financial speed bumps that come with living abroad. It lets you keep pounds on hand for when you need them, sidestep costly currency conversions and manage payments in both the UK and Germany without extra stress. For many expats, that makes daily life simpler and long-distance finances easier to handle. Send money internationally: Move pounds between Germany and the UK without paying high bank fees.

Move pounds between Germany and the UK without paying high bank fees. Hold and exchange currencies: Keep GBP alongside euros or other currencies, and switch between them when rates look good.

Keep GBP alongside euros or other currencies, and switch between them when rates look good. Receive payments like a local: Share your GBP account details to get paid directly from the UK – helpful for salaries, pensions, or transfers from family.

Share your GBP account details to get paid directly from the UK – helpful for salaries, pensions, or transfers from family. Spend with ease: Use your linked debit card to pay in shops or online. Providers such as Wise let you spend from your balance in over 150 countries without foreign transaction fees.

Use your linked debit card to pay in shops or online. Providers such as Wise let you spend from your balance in over 150 countries without foreign transaction fees. Withdraw cash abroad: Take out money from ATMs while travelling, often with a monthly free allowance before small fees apply.

Conclusion As an expat in Germany, you can choose to open a GBP account with a local bank or go with an online provider like Wise, Revolut, or Monese. Banks may suit you if you value in-branch support or want a place to save in pounds, but they often come with higher fees and stricter requirements. Online providers, on the other hand, usually make it quicker and easier to get set up and manage your money across Germany and the UK. Learn more about Wise