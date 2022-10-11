Court raps Switzerland’s ‘sexism’ over widower’s pension

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday rapped Switzerland for stopping a widower’s pension, saying it amounted to sexism.

The case concerns Max Beeler, who lost his wife in an accident in 1994 and quit his job to raise his two children, aged one and four.

He received the pension until his youngest child reached 18 years but then it was stopped.

Under Swiss law, if he were a widow, he would have continued to receive a pension for life.

Beeler brought the case before the ECHR.

“At that time, he was 57 years old and had not been in gainful employment for over 16 years,” an ECHR press release said, referring to the time when the payments stopped.

“He was not yet eligible for an old?age pension … The applicant had stopped receiving the widower’s pension simply because he was a man,” it said.

“The unequal treatment to which the applicant had been subjected could not be said to have been reasonably and objectively justified,” it added, ordering Switzerland to pay Beeler 5,000 euros in damages and 16,500 euros for expenses.