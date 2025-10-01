Best GBP accounts in Switzerland

What is a GBP currency account? Having a GBP account in Switzerland gives you more control over how you handle money across two currencies. You can: Get paid in pounds without conversion : If your salary, pension, or freelance income is sent from the UK, a GBP account means the money arrives in sterling and stays there until you decide to convert it.

: If your salary, pension, or freelance income is sent from the UK, a GBP account means the money arrives in sterling and stays there until you decide to convert it. Pay UK bills directly : Many expats keep financial commitments in Britain, such as a mortgage or insurance. Having a GBP balance lets you cover those costs without losing money to exchange fees.

: Many expats keep financial commitments in Britain, such as a mortgage or insurance. Having a GBP balance lets you cover those costs without losing money to exchange fees. Save in sterling while living in Switzerland : Holding pounds separately can be useful if you plan to return to the UK or want to keep some savings in the currency you know best.

: Holding pounds separately can be useful if you plan to return to the UK or want to keep some savings in the currency you know best. Send money abroad at fair rates : Services like Wise let you move pounds to family or accounts in the UK with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

: Services like Wise let you move pounds to family or accounts in the UK with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Spend globally with a linked card: Multi-currency accounts often come with a debit card. With Wise, for example, you can pay directly from your GBP balance or switch to francs when shopping locally. Types of GBP accounts GBP accounts in Switzerland come in two main forms: multi-currency accounts and foreign currency accounts. Both let you hold money in pounds, but multi-currency accounts give you flexibility to manage GBP alongside other currencies, while foreign currency accounts are typically designed for one specific currency. Multi currency accounts: Receive, hold and exchange GBP together with other currencies under one roof. Wise : Supports GBP alongside 40+ currencies, with local account details for 8+ major currencies and includes a linked debit card for global spending.

: Supports GBP alongside 40+ currencies, with local account details for 8+ major currencies and includes a linked debit card for global spending. Alpian : A Swiss digital bank that offers a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) under one IBAN.

: A Swiss digital bank that offers a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) under one IBAN. Revolut: App-based account supporting 30+ currencies including GBP, CHF and EUR. Offers currency exchange at competitive rates and a debit card for everyday use. Foreign currency accounts: Hold and manage money in a single non-CHF currency, such as GBP. PostFinance : Offers a personal account in GBP (and other foreign currencies), useful for receiving or holding pounds without converting into francs.

: Offers a personal account in GBP (and other foreign currencies), useful for receiving or holding pounds without converting into francs. BCGE (Banque Cantonale de Genève): Provides a GBP savings account, open to adults, with no minimum deposit required.

Best GBP currency accounts in Switzerland Expats in Switzerland can open a GBP account either through a traditional Swiss bank or by using a specialist online provider. Banks such as PostFinance and BCGE let customers hold pounds in a dedicated foreign currency account, which can be useful for savings or avoiding conversion costs. Providers like Wise, Alpian and Dukascopy, on the other hand, make it possible to manage GBP alongside other currencies in one account, often with lower fees and greater flexibility. The right choice depends on your needs. Some accounts focus on savings, others make it easier to move between currencies, and many now come with debit cards for everyday spending at home and abroad. For this guide, we’ve chosen a mix of providers and banks based on supported currencies, ease of use, transparent pricing and availability to non-residents. 💡 At a glance Wise Multi-currency account supporting 40+ currencies including GBP, with local account details for 8+ major currencies and a debit card for global use Alpian Swiss digital bank offering a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) with one Swiss IBAN and app-based money management Revolut App-based multi-currency account with support for 30+ currencies including GBP, CHF and EUR, plus competitive exchange rates and a linked debit card PostFinance Offers personal accounts in GBP and other foreign currencies, ideal for holding or receiving money directly in pounds BCGE Provides a GBP savings account with attractive interest rates and no minimum deposit or maintenance fee Wise account The Wise account is built for people who live between countries and currencies, making it a convenient choice for expats in Switzerland who still need to use pounds. You can open a GBP balance with local account details, receive money from the UK without fees and keep it in sterling until you’re ready to spend or convert. When you do exchange, Wise always uses the mid-market rate with only a small transparent fee. Beyond GBP, Wise supports over 40 currencies, including Swiss francs and euros, so you can keep multiple balances in one place. The linked Wise card adds everyday flexibility, letting you spend directly from your account in Switzerland and 150+ other countries and take out up to 200 CHF at home and abroad each month for free. Account opening fee : None

: None Eligibility criteria : Available to residents in Switzerland with standard ID verification

: Available to residents in Switzerland with standard ID verification Supported currencies : 40+ including GBP, CHF, EUR and USD

: 40+ including GBP, CHF, EUR and USD Monthly fees : No monthly maintenance charge

: No monthly maintenance charge Exchange rates: Uses the mid-market rate with a low transparent fee starting from around 0.23% Alpian account Alpian is a Swiss digital bank designed for people who want the flexibility of managing multiple currencies in one place. With a single IBAN, you can hold, receive and transfer money in GBP, CHF, EUR and USD. Incoming transfers are credited directly in the currency received, so you avoid forced conversions. Currency exchange is transparent, with a small markup of 0.2% on weekdays and 0.5% on weekends, and card payments abroad come with no extra commission. Alpian also offers up to five free virtual cards you can generate instantly in the app, giving you more control over everyday spending. Account opening fee : Free

: Free Eligibility criteria : Available to Swiss residents with a valid residence permit and original passport or national ID

: Available to Swiss residents with a valid residence permit and original passport or national ID Supported currencies : 4 (GBP, CHF, EUR, USD)

: 4 (GBP, CHF, EUR, USD) Monthly fees : None

: None Exchange rates: 0.2% markup on weekdays, 0.5% on weekends for supported currencies Revolut account Used by 1 million people in Switzerland, Revolut is a popular option for expats in Switzerland who need to keep pounds alongside francs and other currencies. You can hold and exchange 30+ currencies, including GBP, CHF and EUR, and receive local account details for GBP and EUR. Currency exchange is free on weekdays up to 1,250 CHF per month for Standard users, with a 1% fee on higher amounts and all weekend exchanges. Paid plans remove most limits and add extra perks, which can be useful for expats who exchange larger sums or travel often. All plans come with a linked card for everyday spending and the option to generate virtual cards for secure online payments. Account opening fee : Free

: Free Eligibility criteria : Available to Swiss residents with ID verification via the Revolut app

: Available to Swiss residents with ID verification via the Revolut app Supported currencies : 30+ including GBP, CHF, EUR, and USD

: 30+ including GBP, CHF, EUR, and USD Monthly fees : Standard free; Premium 10.99 CHF/month or 110 CHF/year; Metal 18.99 CHF/month or 180 CHF/year; Ultra 60 CHF/month or 600 CHF/year

: Standard free; Premium 10.99 CHF/month or 110 CHF/year; Metal 18.99 CHF/month or 180 CHF/year; Ultra 60 CHF/month or 600 CHF/year Exchange rates: Competitive rates with no extra fees on Premium, Metal and Ultra plans. Standard users pay a 1% fee once the monthly allowance of 1,250 CHF is exceeded, and on all weekend exchanges. PostFinance GBP account PostFinance is one of Switzerland’s major banks and offers a foreign currency account that includes GBP, alongside seven other currencies. The account is designed to reduce currency risk by letting you hold and make payments directly in sterling. It’s part of a banking package, which also gives you a savings account and an account card. Customers in Switzerland can choose between the Smart package (5 CHF per month) or the SmartPlus package (10 CHF per month), while non-residents pay 25 CHF per month per account. There’s no interest on GBP balances, but the account offers straightforward access to international payments via PostFinance’s e-finance platform. Account opening fee : None, included in the banking package

: None, included in the banking package Eligibility criteria : Available to residents and non-residents (higher monthly fee for non-residents)

: Available to residents and non-residents (higher monthly fee for non-residents) Supported currencies : 8 (GBP, USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, DKK, NOK, SEK)

: 8 (GBP, USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, DKK, NOK, SEK) Monthly fees : 5 CHF (Smart package), 10 CHF (SmartPlus package), 25 CHF for non-residents

: 5 CHF (Smart package), 10 CHF (SmartPlus package), 25 CHF for non-residents Exchange rates: Bank’s own rates apply when converting between currencies BCGE GBP account Banque Cantonale de Genève (BCGE) offers the Epargne Classic account, which can be opened in GBP as well as EUR, USD, and CNY. It’s designed for private clients looking to build up savings in foreign currencies without worrying about exchange rate fluctuations. The account has no maintenance fees, and all deposits are credited without charges. There is, however, a yearly withdrawal limit of 50,000 CHF (or equivalent in foreign currency). Larger withdrawals require 31 days notice, and going over the limit without notice incurs a 2% fee on the excess amount. The account is available to adults from the age of 18 and can be managed easily via BCGE’s Netbanking platform. Account opening fee : None

: None Eligibility criteria : Private clients aged 18 and over

: Private clients aged 18 and over Supported currencies : GBP, EUR, USD, CNY

: GBP, EUR, USD, CNY Monthly fees : None

: None Exchange rates: Bank’s own rates apply; deposits credited without fees

Fees for GBP accounts in Switzerland How much you’ll pay to open and use a GBP account in Switzerland depends on the provider. Banks often package foreign currency accounts with wider services, while fintechs like Wise or Revolut focus on transparency and low day-to-day costs. Below are the main fees you may come across. Account opening fee : A one-time charge to set up an account. Most Swiss banks don’t add this cost, and digital providers like Wise or Revolut also open accounts for free.

: A one-time charge to set up an account. Most Swiss banks don’t add this cost, and digital providers like Wise or Revolut also open accounts for free. Monthly maintenance fee : Many banks include GBP accounts in a broader banking package. PostFinance, for example, charges 5 CHF per month for its Smart package, 10 CHF for SmartPlus, and 25 CHF for non-residents. By contrast, Wise and Revolut’s entry-level accounts have no ongoing monthly fee.

: Many banks include GBP accounts in a broader banking package. PostFinance, for example, charges 5 CHF per month for its Smart package, 10 CHF for SmartPlus, and 25 CHF for non-residents. By contrast, Wise and Revolut’s entry-level accounts have no ongoing monthly fee. Foreign transaction costs : Banks usually apply their own exchange rates when converting currencies, often with a hidden margin. Providers like Wise use the mid-market rate with a small upfront fee instead of a markup, while others such as Alpian apply a clear, low exchange margin.

: Banks usually apply their own exchange rates when converting currencies, often with a hidden margin. Providers like Wise use the mid-market rate with a small upfront fee instead of a markup, while others such as Alpian apply a clear, low exchange margin. ATM withdrawals : Fees depend on both the provider and the plan you’re on. Some digital providers include a monthly free allowance before adding small charges, while banks may apply a standard fee if you withdraw abroad in a foreign currency.

: Fees depend on both the provider and the plan you’re on. Some digital providers include a monthly free allowance before adding small charges, while banks may apply a standard fee if you withdraw abroad in a foreign currency. International transfers : Sending money overseas can involve flat fees, percentage charges, or intermediary costs depending on the provider.

: Sending money overseas can involve flat fees, percentage charges, or intermediary costs depending on the provider. Withdrawal limits and penalties: Certain savings-style accounts, such as BCGE’s GBP Epargne Classic, cap yearly withdrawals at 50,000 CHF. Exceeding the limit without notice triggers a 2% charge on the excess.

How to open a GBP account in Switzerland Setting up a GBP account in Switzerland is fairly accessible, though the path you take depends on whether you go through a traditional bank or an online provider. Both options aim to give you access to pounds in Switzerland, but the steps and requirements differ. With banks: Swiss banks usually expect a bit more formality. You’ll need to provide a valid passport or ID card, proof of address and often a residence permit if you live in Switzerland. Some banks also allow non-residents to open foreign currency accounts, though higher monthly fees may apply. PostFinance, for example, includes GBP accounts within its banking packages, which come bundled with a savings account and payment card. Once your paperwork is reviewed and approved, the bank issues your account details so you can start receiving or transferring pounds. With online providers: Digital platforms like Wise and Revolut make the process faster and lighter on paperwork. You simply download the app, upload an ID document and confirm your details to pass verification. There’s no need to visit a branch, and once approved you can start receiving GBP using local account details, exchange between currencies instantly and order a card for everyday use. Because there are no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, these accounts tend to be more flexible for expats who need access to multiple currencies on the go.

How to use your GBP account in Switzerland For expats and cross-border professionals, a GBP account can act as a bridge between your financial life in the UK and your day-to-day needs in Switzerland. By choosing a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise, or a foreign currency account from a Swiss bank, you can cut down on hidden fees and manage pounds on your own terms. Send money internationally: Move funds between Switzerland and the UK, or to family and friends elsewhere, without relying on high-cost bank transfers. Wise, for example, uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees. Hold multiple currencies: Keep balances in pounds, francs, euros, or other currencies, and decide when to exchange based on rates that suit you.

Keep balances in pounds, francs, euros, or other currencies, and decide when to exchange based on rates that suit you. Receive payments: Share your GBP account details with employers or clients and get paid directly in pounds, avoiding unnecessary conversions.

Share your GBP account details with employers or clients and get paid directly in pounds, avoiding unnecessary conversions. Spend abroad with ease: Use a linked debit card to pay in GBP while in the UK or to make online purchases in pounds, keeping control of your spending.

Use a linked debit card to pay in GBP while in the UK or to make online purchases in pounds, keeping control of your spending. Withdraw cash when you travel: If you’re visiting the UK, withdraw pounds straight from ATMs. With Wise, the first 200 CHF in withdrawals each month is free, which helps keep costs low.

Conclusion Opening a GBP account in Switzerland helps you keep control of your money if part of your financial life still runs in pounds. Some accounts are designed for savings in a single currency, while others let you handle several currencies side by side. What’s best for you will depend on how often you need to transfer, spend, or hold GBP. For anyone looking for flexibility with transparent pricing, Wise is an option that makes sense. You can hold GBP alongside 40+ currencies, convert at the real mid-market rate and use the Wise card to pay in the UK or withdraw cash when you travel. Open a Wise account today and manage GBP and CHF side by side.