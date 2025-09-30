Best business bank account in Switzerland

Can a foreigner open a business bank account in Switzerland: Yes, a foreigner can open a business bank account in Switzerland. Many Swiss banks and specialist providers allow non-resident business owners to apply, though requirements and fees often differ from those for residents. Banks usually request proof of identity (passport or national ID), details of ownership or shareholders, documentation of what the business does, and the source of funds. Swiss banks may also require proof of address, even from outside Switzerland in some cases, and business registration papers. Providers like Wise can make this easier by providing more flexibility for foreign entities. Common limitations for foreigners include: Certain banks require a face-to-face meeting in Switzerland or in a branch for identity verification.

Minimum deposit or balance requirements may be higher for non-resident business accounts.

Fees and account maintenance charges might be steeper, and services such as credit or overdraft may carry additional conditions. Inside tip: If your business already has a SEPA-area bank account with an IBAN, check if you can continue using that one rather than opening a new Swiss-based account. Many businesses continue to use their existing SEPA account for payments across the euro area without any issues.

Best business bank accounts in Switzerland If you’re looking for a business account in Switzerland, you’ll find options ranging from long-established banks with full corporate services to newer fintech providers built around digital speed and lower costs. Choosing the right account can impact your company’s cash flow and day-to-day admin – even more so if you’re an expat or non-resident setting up a business. Methodology: We looked at business accounts available in Switzerland that balance affordability with practical features for entrepreneurs, such as: Fees : Monthly charges, international transfer costs and hidden extras

: Monthly charges, international transfer costs and hidden extras Security : Regulatory protections and safeguarding measures

: Regulatory protections and safeguarding measures Ease of use : How fast you can open an account, and online banking features

: How fast you can open an account, and online banking features Non-resident access : Account options for foreign founders and companies

: Account options for foreign founders and companies Currency support : The ability to hold and send multiple currencies

: The ability to hold and send multiple currencies Customer support: The availability of English-speaking services and business-friendly tools The Swiss banking market is known for stability, thanks to its strong economy and high level of financial regulation. However, it’s also known for its relatively high fees compared to some other countries. For this reason, we’ve included traditional institutions like UBS, ZKB, Migros Bank and BCGE, as well as non-bank services such as Wise Business and Revolut Business that can be useful for managing multiple currencies and reducing costs. Provider Monthly fee Available for non-residents International transfer fees Currency support Ease of use & key features Wise Business No monthly fee, but there i’s a one-time registration 55 CHF charge Yes Transparent fees from 0.23%, varies by currency.

Small fixed fees for incoming SWIFT payments (e.g. 6.11 USD, 2.39 EUR, 2.16 GBP)

Mid-market exchange rate Hold and manage 40+ currencies and receive local account details in 24 currencies Fast digital onboarding, accounting software integrations (Xero, QuickBooks, FreeAgent), business debit cards for your team with free ATM withdrawals up to 200 CHF/month Revolut Business From 10 CHF (Basic), 40 CHF (Grow), 120 CHF (Scale), Enterprise (custom) Yes No-fee allowance depends on yur chosen plan (0 with Basic, 5 with Grow, 25 with Scale).

0.6% fee above fair usage

1% weekend markup on FX Hold, send and exchange 25+ currencies Swiss virtual IBAN, QR-bill payments, unlimited team members, physical/virtual cards, 45+ software integrations, EUR savings interest up to 1.75% p.a., transfer in 150+ currencies UBS Current Account (Corporate) CHF 20/quarter (CHF 6.70/month). Domicile companies on request.

Start-ups may get the first year free under special offers. Yes, but domiciliary companies and foreign entities are subject to stricter checks and may face additional requirements. SEPA payments free via e-banking

CHF 5 for non-SEPA electronic transfers; higher for manual orders (up to CHF 100)

Incoming international payments are credited free of charge. CHF, EUR and all tradable foreign currencies. E-banking and UBS Key4 Business digital platform, access to loans and investments, business debit and credit cards, 500 free electronic CHF/EUR payments per month within Switzerland. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) Business Account 7 CHF (50 CHF for companies domiciled abroad) Yes, but higher monthly fees apply

Standard bank charges

A foreign currency account is available for 7 CHF/month to avoid exchange rate losses CHF plus all common foreign currencies (via foreign currency account) Free eBanking, ZKB account and debit cards, corporate and business cards, free ATM cash handling, foreign currency account option for global payments Migros Bank Business Current Account Free (no account management fee for CHF/EUR/USD/GBP accounts

Possible, but subject to stricter checks and in-branch verification depending on company structure and residency SEPA payments in CHF and EUR are free via e-banking;

Other international transfers range from 5–25 CHF, depending on the type and method CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, plus other major currencies on request Free e-banking and mobile app, Visa Debit card included, optional Business Card with insurance benefits, unlimited withdrawals BCGE Entreprises 24 CHF per quarter, no account opening or transaction fees Yes, but documentation isrequired Standard BCGE fees (via Netbanking/Business link)

No extra charge per transaction on account level CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CAD, CNY Netbanking and Business link included free, Debit Mastercard and Business/Corporate cards available, no withdrawal limits, progressive interest rates on some balances *Information checked 21st September 2025





Top 6 best business bank accounts in Switzerland [2025] Here’s a closer look at the accounts we’ve shortlisted. Wise Business Account 💡 Great for: Businesses that need multi-currency flexibility with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Wise Business is designed for companies working internationally. Already trusted by over 700,000 businesses, it lets you hold and manage more than 40 currencies, set up local account details in 24 currencies (including EUR, USD, GBP and CHF), and pay invoices or receive funds like a local. Transfers are fast too, with over half of payments arriving in 20 seconds, and 95% in under 24 hours. Teams can benefit from debit cards linked to the account, and you can sync to your accounting software to cut down on admin and get accurate reporting across every currency. Account fees: One-time registration fee of 55 CHF, no monthly maintenance costs

One-time registration fee of 55 CHF, no monthly maintenance costs Support currencies: 40+ currencies, including CHF, EUR, GBP and USD

40+ currencies, including CHF, EUR, GBP and USD International payments: Transparent fees from 0.23% that varies by currency; small fixed fee for incoming SWIFT (e.g. 6.11 USD, 2.39 EUR, 2.16 GBP). Full details at Wise pricing page

Transparent fees from 0.23% that varies by currency; small fixed fee for incoming SWIFT (e.g. 6.11 USD, 2.39 EUR, 2.16 GBP). Full details at Wise pricing page Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markup

Mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markup Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss and international companies, including sole traders, freelancers and incorporated businesses

Available to Swiss and international companies, including sole traders, freelancers and incorporated businesses Required documents: Business registration documents, proof of identity for directors/owners, proof of address, sometimes additional details depending on business structure Revolut Business Account 💡 Great for: Companies that want flexible plans and a digital-first setup. Revolut Business offers Swiss companies an all-in-one platform to manage payments, expenses and team spending. You can hold, send and exchange over 25 currencies at the interbank rate within your monthly allowance, and receive funds using Swiss virtual IBAN and SWIFT/BIC details. Plans scale with your business, from basic tools for small teams to enterprise-level packages with custom limits and dedicated support. Features like QR-bill compatibility, BillPay and AI-powered expense management make it easier to stay on top of cash flow. Revolut also integrates with more than 45 accounting and HR platforms, streamlining financial admin. Account fees: Basic 10 CHF/month, Grow 40 CHF/month, Scale 120 CHF/month, Enterprise custom pricing

Basic 10 CHF/month, Grow 40 CHF/month, Scale 120 CHF/month, Enterprise custom pricing Support currencies: 25+ currencies including CHF, EUR, GBP and USD

25+ currencies including CHF, EUR, GBP and USD International payments: Allowance depends on your chosen plan (0 with Basic, 5 with Grow, 25 with Scale); above the allowance – 0.6% per transfer, weekend FX markup of 1%

Allowance depends on your chosen plan (0 with Basic, 5 with Grow, 25 with Scale); above the allowance – 0.6% per transfer, weekend FX markup of 1% Exchange rates: Interbank rate within plan allowances, markup applied once limits are exceeded or during weekends

Interbank rate within plan allowances, markup applied once limits are exceeded or during weekends Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss and international companies

Available to Swiss and international companies Required documents: Proof of business registration and ID. Additional verification might be needed depending on your company type. UBS Business Current Account 💡 Great for: Established companies seeking stability and in-branch support. UBS is one of Switzerland’s largest and most recognised banks, offering business accounts designed for daily payments and broader financial needs. The Business Current Account supports CHF and EUR as well as other major foreign currencies, making it suitable for companies trading internationally. Clients benefit from access to UBS’s full suite of services, including loans, investments and multi-channel e-banking through UBS Key4 Business. The account comes with 500 free electronic payments per month within Switzerland, and start-ups may qualify for a first-year fee waiver. UBS also provides dedicated advisors, making it attractive for businesses that value personal support alongside digital tools. Account fees: 20 CHF per quarter. Start-ups may qualify for a free first year. No account opening fee

20 CHF per quarter. Start-ups may qualify for a free first year. No account opening fee Support currencies: CHF, EUR, and all tradable foreign currencies

CHF, EUR, and all tradable foreign currencies International payments: SEPA payments free via e-banking; non-SEPA electronic transfers 5 CHF; manual orders can be up to 100 CHF. Incoming international payments are credited free of charge

SEPA payments free via e-banking; non-SEPA electronic transfers 5 CHF; manual orders can be up to 100 CHF. Incoming international payments are credited free of charge Exchange rates: UBS applies its own banking exchange rates on foreign currency transactions, which likely includes a markup.

UBS applies its own banking exchange rates on foreign currency transactions, which likely includes a markup. Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss and international companies. Domiciliary and foreign companies face stricter requirements and may be charged differently.

Available to Swiss and international companies. Domiciliary and foreign companies face stricter requirements and may be charged differently. Required documents: Company registration papers, proof of business activity, IDs for directors and beneficial owners, supporting documents for non-resident companies Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) Business Account 💡 Great for: Swiss and international companies that want a straightforward account with multi-currency options. ZKB is one of Switzerland’s largest cantonal banks and offers a flexible company account that can be held in CHF or, with its foreign currency option, in all major currencies. Designed for everyday use, the account covers your basic business needs, including making safe and secure payments and withdrawals. Businesses benefit from free e-banking, a range of debit and corporate cards, and the ability to avoid exchange rate losses by holding foreign currency accounts directly. For companies based abroad, higher monthly fees apply, but the service includes the same access to ZKB’s digital and in-branch network. Account fees: 7 CHF per month, or 50 CHF per month for companies domiciled abroad.

7 CHF per month, or 50 CHF per month for companies domiciled abroad. Support currencies: CHF plus all common foreign currencies via the foreign currency account.

CHF plus all common foreign currencies via the foreign currency account. International payments: Standard ZKB fees apply – the foreign currency account helps avoid conversion costs on global payments

Standard ZKB fees apply – the foreign currency account helps avoid conversion costs on global payments Exchange rates: Bank exchange rates apply, but holding a foreign currency account reduces losses on conversions.

Bank exchange rates apply, but holding a foreign currency account reduces losses on conversions. Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss and foreign-registered companies. Non-residents face higher monthly fees.

Available to Swiss and foreign-registered companies. Non-residents face higher monthly fees. Required documents: Business registration certificate, proof of company domicile, IDs for directors and beneficial owners, supporting paperwork for foreign entities. Migros Bank Business Current Account 💡 Great for: Businesses that want flexibility with no standard account management fees. Migros Bank’s current account is versatile and can be held in CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY and other major currencies on request. From paying invoices to trading securities, it’s built for everyday transactions and offers unlimited withdrawals with no limits on transfers. Companies get free access to e-banking and mobile payments, plus a Visa Debit card in CHF at no annual cost. For international needs, you can request accounts in multiple currencies, while foreign currency cash deposits or withdrawals at the counter are subject to a 1% fee (minimum 20 CHF). Businesses can also add a Migros Business Card, which comes with insurance benefits and a rewards program. Account fees: No account management fee; 1% fee (minimum 20 CHF) for cash deposits/withdrawals at counters in foreign currency.

No account management fee; 1% fee (minimum 20 CHF) for cash deposits/withdrawals at counters in foreign currency. Support currencies: CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, plus other currencies on request.

CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, plus other currencies on request. International payments: Free SEPA payments in CHF and EUR via e-banking. Costs for international transfers range from 5–25 CHF.

Free SEPA payments in CHF and EUR via e-banking. Costs for international transfers range from 5–25 CHF. Exchange rates: Bank exchange rates apply, which likely include a markup.

Bank exchange rates apply, which likely include a markup. Eligibility criteria: Open to Swiss and foreign companies, though non-residents may need in-branch verification.

Open to Swiss and foreign companies, though non-residents may need in-branch verification. Required documents: Proof of company registration, IDs for directors and beneficial owners, business details (legal form, ownership structure, and purpose). BCGE Entreprises Account 💡 Great for: Companies looking for a multi-currency account with simple online management The BCGE Entreprises account is a straightforward choice for businesses that want to manage daily payments in Switzerland and abroad. Available in CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CAD and CNY, it gives you flexibility to match your business needs without withdrawal limits or notice periods. Transactions can be managed entirely online through BCGE’s Netbanking or Business link platforms, which are included at no extra cost. Companies can also link debit and corporate credit cards in major currencies, and work with their adviser to arrange tailored credit limits. Competitive account fees and the ability to combine with additional services make this account well-suited for SMEs and independent professionals. Account fees: 24 CHF per quarter – no account opening or transaction fees

24 CHF per quarter – no account opening or transaction fees Support currencies: CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CAD, CNY

CHF, EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CAD, CNY International payments: Standard BCGE fees via Netbanking or Business link; no extra transaction charge at account level

Standard BCGE fees via Netbanking or Business link; no extra transaction charge at account level Exchange rates: BCGE business rates apply and the foreign currency account avoids conversion losses

BCGE business rates apply and the foreign currency account avoids conversion losses Eligibility criteria: Available for companies, self-employed, associations, and liberal professions

Available for companies, self-employed, associations, and liberal professions Required documents: Company registration papers, identification for controlling persons, proof of representation rights for directors.

How to choose the right account for your business Picking a business account is one of the first financial decisions you’ll make as a company owner, and it can have a big impact on how smoothly your operations run. Switzerland offers a mix of established banks and newer fintech providers, so the best option depends on the way your business handles payments and expenses. To make the choice easier, focus on these essentials: Fees and charges : Look at monthly costs, transfer fees and hidden extras. A provider like Wise has no monthly maintenance fee, while traditional banks may apply quarterly charges.

: Look at monthly costs, transfer fees and hidden extras. A provider like Wise has no monthly maintenance fee, while traditional banks may apply quarterly charges. Multi-currency support : If you bill or pay suppliers abroad, choose an account that lets you hold foreign currencies directly, like Wise, ZKB or BCGE.

: If you bill or pay suppliers abroad, choose an account that lets you hold foreign currencies directly, like Wise, ZKB or BCGE. International payments : Check how quickly and cheaply you can send or receive money. Digital providers often process transfers faster and at lower cost than traditional banks.

: Check how quickly and cheaply you can send or receive money. Digital providers often process transfers faster and at lower cost than traditional banks. Spending and cards : Think about how your team pays for things – debit or business cards with spending controls can help manage cash flow and expenses.

: Think about how your team pays for things – debit or business cards with spending controls can help manage cash flow and expenses. Account management tools: From e-banking platforms to accounting integrations, make sure the account works with the way you run your business.

How to open a business bank account in Switzerland The process for opening a business account in Switzerland is relatively straightforward, but the exact steps depend on whether you choose a traditional bank or a digital provider. Most companies will follow a similar path. Step 1: Understand the requirements Business accounts are mandatory for incorporated companies such as a GmbH (limited liability company) or AG (public limited company). Sole proprietors and freelancers don’t have a legal obligation to open one, but it’s usually recommended to keep personal and business finances separate and to improve professionalism. Foreign-owned businesses can also apply, though requirements are stricter. Some banks may insist on a Swiss address or local presence, while online providers like Wise and Revolut tend to be more flexible. Step 2: Gather your documents Documentation may vary between banks, but you’ll usually need: A valid passport or ID card

Proof of address (utility bill or rental agreement)

Company registration documents

Articles of association for GmbH or AG

Tax details (if available)

Non-residents or companies registered abroad may also be asked for additional paperwork, such as business activity proof or residency permits. Step 3: Submit your application Traditional banks like UBS, ZKB, or Migros Bank may require an in-branch visit to verify documents, especially for incorporated businesses. For start-ups, some banks offer simplified onboarding. Specialist providers like Wise or Revolut let you complete the process online. You upload your documents, complete ID verification and can usually start using your account within a few days. Step 4: Fund your account and start operating Once approved, your account will be issued with IBAN details. Digital providers typically share these immediately, while banks may take a few days. For incorporated companies, you might also need to deposit a minimum amount to finalise registration. From here, you can link cards and set up online banking.

Benefits of opening a separate business account Even if you’re a freelancer or running a one-person business, keeping a dedicated account for work has advantages. It keeps your bookkeeping organised and simplifies tax reporting – not to mention that it avoids mixing personal expenses with company finances. A business account also makes you look more professional when invoicing clients or working with partners, which can build trust and credibility in your company.

Conclusion: Switzerland's stable economy and global reputation make it an attractive base for entrepreneurs and international companies. Having a local business account gives you a firm foothold in the Swiss market, helping you manage cash flow and building credibility with clients and partners. While big banks give you access to advisors and a wide network, digital providers focus on fast onboarding and transparent pricing, making them a good alternative for international entrepreneurs. If your business works across currencies, Wise Business can give you the edge. You'll get local account details in 24 currencies, hold balances in 40+ and move money at the mid-market rate without hidden markups. It's already the choice of more than 700,000 businesses worldwide.