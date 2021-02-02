Income tax in Austria The income tax system in Austria Income tax is called Einkommensteuer in Austria and there is a progressive rate of income tax (0–55%). The tax assessment base equals the sum of income minus income-related expenses and tax-free amounts for a calendar year. Along with social insurance contributions, income tax is automatically deducted from employees’ wages or salaries and sent to the tax authority by the employer. There are several expenses that are tax-deductible in Austria. Among them are children’s allowance, single parent’s allowance, flat-rate allowance for commuters, charges at Austrian hospitals, and professional expenses (e.g., business travel expenses). Everyone living in Austria is legally responsible for paying an unlimited tax liability. On the other hand, non-residents who work in Austria will have to pay a limited tax liability. Who pays income tax in Austria? If you are a non-resident living in Austria, you will only have to pay a normal tax rate on the income you have earned since living there. However, once you become a resident, you will need to pay taxes on your global income. Who is exempt from income tax in Austria? In Austria, the tax-free bracket for those with low income is those who earn €11,693 and under. If your business is going through insolvency, however, you may apply for tax relief. Furthermore, foreign losses shall be deductible only to the extent of 75% of the total profit. Living Learn more about social security in Austria Read more Taxpayers may apply for a full or partial deferral of due taxes in Austria if it is not possible to pay them due to financial duress. In these cases, the tax authorities may grant a temporary suspension of payments.

How to file your tax return in Austria Individuals with only one source of employment income, which is subject to wage tax, do not need to file income tax returns. As mentioned, the tax goes directly from deductions in your salary, made by your employer, to the tax office on your behalf. However, if you are freelancing in Austria, you will need to file your taxes yourself, rather than have an employee arrange this for you automatically. Conveniently, the entire tax process can be done online at FinanzOnline, the government tax office portal. You can register on the website and request a tax number. This includes e-signing online as well. Alternatively, if you prefer to go offline, you can fill out the forms at your local tax office and submit them in person. Income tax deadlines in Austria Tax submissions are due for all residents by 30 April, or by 30 June if you are filing them electronically. Income tax forms in Austria If you prefer to not file your taxes online, you can download every form in PDF format from the Ministry of Finance website (in German) and submit them in person.

Income tax rates in Austria In Austria, income tax is calculated at a proportional rate based on your annual income. Rates are subject to annual change, and at the moment, they vary between 20% and 55%. Typically, the self-employed rate is around 25%. Notably, there is no joint taxation of married couples or households in Austria. The rates for 2023 are as follows: Austrian income tax bands Austrian tax rate Up to €11,693 0% €11,694–19,134 20% €19,135–32,075 30% €32,076–62,080 42% €62,081–93,120 48% €93,121 to €1 million 50% Above €1 million 55% Currently, the second income tax band rate is 30%, after the Austrian government lowered this from 35% in July 2022. As of July 2023, the third income tax bracket will also be reduced from 42% to 40%. Personal tax allowance and deductions in Austria Certain personal tax allowances are available against taxable income in Austria. However, this only applies if the annual income does not exceed €36,400. These allowances include: Sickness, life, and accident insurance premiums

Voluntary employer pension contributions

Building a new house or renovating an existing space expenses

Family bonus plus tax credit that combines the childcare deduction and the child tax-free amounts

Single parent’s allowance

Flat-rate allowance for commuters

Professional expenses

Hospital charges

Charitable contributions to certain institutions

Church tax

Austrian tax adviser fees

A tax break for cars with a CO2 value of up to 95g/km and purely electric vehicles. Self-employed income tax allowances in Austria Unfortunately, when you are self-employed in Austria, you have to file your own taxes. You will have to pay freelance tax if you earn over the tax-free threshold of €11,693. Furthermore, if you make more than €35,000, you will have to pay VAT. Although Austrian tax is calculated on a progressive scale, freelance tax is typically about 25%. Essentially, as a self-employed person, you get to deduct all expenses that in any way relate to your business. This includes things like transportation and travel expenses, anything relating to business communications, office supplies, and liability insurance. If you work at home, you can also offset your home office expenses. After you log in to your FinanzOnline account, you will want to choose Eingaben (tax entries) and then Erklärungen (tax declarations).

Tax refunds in Austria Generally, if your income for the year did not exceed the income tax threshold, you will get a return for all your taxes. However, if your annual income did exceed the threshold, you are only eligible for a return on the income taxes that you overpaid. Normally, returning taxes from Austria takes between three and six months. You can use services such as RT Tax that will review and process your tax returns for you up to the past five years. The charges depend on the returned tax sum. In terms of a VAT refund, the process is very simple. Tax-Free Forms are submitted through eValidation online or in Terminals 1 and 3 of the airport where you can present your receipts. Generally, if you live in a non-EU country and are over the age of 18, you can get a refund on your VAT from shopping in Austria. However, the amount must exceed €75.

Tax fines in Austria Filing your taxes on time is obviously important if you want to avoid penalties. If you fail to pay them on time in Austria, the late-payment charge is 2% of the amount of tax due. If you have messed up your tax return to the point of gross negligence, you will generally be penalized with a monetary fine up the amount of the evaded tax. Usually, tax returns are subject to a plausibility check before an assessment is made.

Income tax advice in Austria It is generally a good idea to seek income tax advice if you are working in Austria, particularly if you are self-employed. After all, it's important to make sure that you don't pay more than you need to, and that you claim back everything that you are eligible for. Luckily, there are plenty of independent accountants in Austria who can help you save time and money on your taxes. To find tax consultants in your area, the Austrian Chamber of Tax Advisors and Auditors has a handy search portal that you can use. Alternatively, visit our Business Directory to find expat-friendly tax consultants.