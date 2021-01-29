The tax system in Austria Income tax (Einkommensteuer in German) has a progressive rate of 0-55% in Austria. The tax assessment base equals the sum of income minus income-related expenses and tax-free amounts for a calendar year. Along with social insurance contributions, income tax is automatically deducted from employees’ wages or salaries and sent to the tax authority by the employer. There are several tax-deductible expenses in the country. These include single parent’s allowance, children’s allowance, flat-rate allowance for commuters, professional expenses (e.g., business travel expenses), hospital charges, and support costs for children. Everyone living in Austria is liable to pay an unlimited tax liability. On the other hand, non-residents who work in Austria will have to pay a limited tax liability. Social insurance contributions Importantly, social insurance contributions have to be paid by both employees and employers. The exception to this is accident insurance, which is only paid by employers. For the 2022 tax year, the following rates apply: Insurance Employer rate Employee rate Total rate Accident insurance 1.1% 0% 1.1% Miscellaneous 0.6% 1% 1.6% Pension insurance 12.55% 10.25% 22.8% Sickness insurance 3.78% 3.87% 7.65% Unemployment insurance 3% 3% 6% Both employees and freelance workers pay 0.5% of their gross income as a Chamber of Labor (Arbeiterkammerumlage) contribution. Employees must also pay 1.00% as the housing construction promotion levy, however, freelance workers don’t need to pay this. Other taxes There are several other taxes in Austria that you need to be aware of as an expat. These include the following: Real estate transfer tax Real estate tax (Grunderwerbsteuer) is typically a flat rate of 3.5% of the property value, but generally 2% for a transfer between relatives. You can read more about this in our articles on buying real estate in Austria and writing a will in Austria. Municipal tax In Austria, businesses pay municipal tax to the municipality where the business is based. This is three percent of the employee’s gross monthly salary. Vehicle tax Vehicle tax, or Kfz-Steuer, literally means engine-related insurance tax. This is a complex tax that tabulates according to the power of the engine (kW). Simply put: the more kilowatts, the more tax. You pay this tax together with your vehicle insurance, which gets forwarded to the tax authorities. Corporation tax Companies in Austria do not pay income tax, but they do pay a standard corporation tax of 24%. This is charged regardless of whether profits are retained or distributed. As of 2024, this rate will reduce to 23%. Capital gains tax Capital gains relating to investments are subject to a 27.5% capital gains tax, while capital gains from bank deposits or savings are taxed at 25%.

Local taxes in Austria If you own property that you rent out, different municipalities have different tax requirements. For example, in Vienna, you will need to open a tax account online. You can find out the exact amount of tax you will need to pay with the government’s local tax calculator. You can also submit your yearly tax declaration online.

Taxes on goods and services (VAT) in Austria Value-added tax (VAT) is an indirect tax on purchases of a product or service by the end consumer. In Austria, the current rates sit between 10 and 20%. Can you get a refund on VAT? If you are over 18 and live in a non-EU country, you can get a refund on your VAT from shopping in Austria. However, the invoice amount (possibly including VAT) must exceed €75. Fortunately, travelers no longer need to go to Customs with their tax-free goods. Tax-Free Forms are submitted through eValidation online or in Terminals 1 and 3 of the airport where tourists can present their receipts.

In Austria, there is a childcare allowance available for every parent. This comes from the Family Burdens Equalization Fund (FLAF) and the tax office distributes the funds. The childcare deduction and the child tax-free amount are one scheme in Austria. This is the family bonus plus tax credit. Effectively, it reduces the amount of tax paid. As of 2023, the annual tax credit is €2,000 per child for children up to the age of 18 years who live in Austria. After the child is 18, a reduced family bonus of €650 is granted, so long as this amount goes toward the child. Museum of Natural History, Vienna. All residents in Austria are eligible for long-term care benefits and the amount depends on the extent of care that is necessary for each individual. Primarily, there are seven decision-making bodies at the federal level in this system, and tax revenue funds this benefit. As a universal scheme, this means that all residents in Austria are eligible. Any resident who incurs extraordinary expenses may also obtain some tax relief. These unavoidable expenses include funeral costs and special medical treatments. Depending on income and family status, the taxpayer may be able to deduct an amount that exceeds a certain percentage of one's income. If you work from home, you may also be entitled to a tax deduction of up to three euros for each day you work remotely. This goes up to a maximum of €300 per year.

The Austrian tax system for foreigners If you live in Austria and spend more than 180 days per year in the country, you are officially a tax resident. Austria also has double taxation agreements with several countries worldwide including Australia, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom. These are in place to ensure that citizens and residents do not pay taxes twice on the same income. An exhaustive list of the countries with double taxation agreements is available on Austria’s Federal Ministry of Finance website. Additionally, Austria has the Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS). This is an overseas pension scheme that allows you to transfer your UK pension rights. Essentially, it enables you to leave your remaining fund to your heirs without any deduction of UK tax upon death. For non-EU countries, there are several countries Austria has social security agreements with. Read about portable retirement planning for more information. Austria is a member of the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) system and has agreements that allow the exchange of information between tax authorities of different countries to help stop tax avoidance and evasion. The information includes details about financial accounts and investments.

Income tax in Austria In Austria, income is taxed at a proportional rate, based on your annual income. Income tax applies to employment, capital assets, trade, and craft sales. Additionally, it applies to income earned from rental properties. Rates are subject to yearly change. Currently, they vary between 20% and 55%. There is also a tax-free threshold, and those who earn under the limit don't have to pay it if they meet the requirements. A resident taxpayer must file an income tax return if his or her annual income exceeds €11,693. The income tax rates for 2023 are as follows: Austrian income tax bands Austrian tax rate Up to €11,693 0% €11,694–19,134 20% €19,135–32,075 30% €32,076–62,080 42% €62,081–93,120 48% €93,121 to €1 million 50% Above €1 million 55% As of July 2023, the Austrian government has proposed to reduce the third income tax bracket from 42% to 40%. This follows the move to reduce the second income tax band rate from 35% to 30%, which came into effect in July 2022. Tax goes directly from deductions in your salary, made by your employer, to the tax office on your behalf. However, self-employed people will need to file and pay their taxes online or through an accountant. For a quick look at your tax position, this Austria Tax Calculator is updated for the 2023–2024 tax year. How to file your income tax return in Austria Fortunately, you can do the whole process online at FinanzOnline, the government tax office portal. You must register and request a tax number. This includes e-signing online as well. Alternatively, you can fill out the forms at your local tax office and submit them in person. If you submit your tax declaration for 2022 in paper form, the deadline is 30 April 2023. However, if you submit it electronically via FinanzOnline, the deadline is extended to 30 June 2023. You will want to get your tax return in on time to avoid having to pay late-filing penalty charges. The Austrian tax authority decides these individually but they can go up to 10% of the tax due. Furthermore, if you don't pay your tax on time, the authority can add a late payment charge. Self-employed income tax in Austria There are many things to think about when you are your own boss in Austria. And although there are many benefits to being self-employed in Austria, doing your taxes isn't likely to register as one of them. As an independent contractor, you will have to pay freelance tax in Austria. However, this only applies if you go over the tax-free threshold of €11,693. Either way, you will still need to make a tax declaration. Notably, if you make more than €35,000, you will have to pay VAT. Although tax works on a progressive scale in Austria, you can still expect to pay a freelance tax of about 25%.

Tax on property and wealth in Austria In Austria, there is a 27.5% tax rate for capital gains from the disposal of immovable assets (i.e., investments). Additionally, there is a tax rate of 30% for real estate transfers between family members. For property tax, each municipality levies an annual tax on Austrian real estate. Notably, this is deductible from rental income. Property tax is based on the unit value and is decided upon by local authorities. Usually, a written rental agreement on a property in Austria is liable to a stamp duty rate of 0.5% of the property value. Ordinarily, stamp duty is borne by the lessee. However, residential lease agreements are exempt from stamp duty. There is no net worth/wealth tax in Austria, so make sure to protect your finances while living abroad.

Inheritance tax in Austria Currently, there is no inheritance tax in Austria. In this way, the process of inheriting property is the same as any other property transaction. However, when planning your estate in Austria, you must declare gifts of cash, shares, and such to the tax authorities if they exceed €50,000 in the case of relatives; or €15,000 in the case of third parties. You can read more about this in our guide to planning your estate in Austria.

Company taxes and VAT rates in Austria Generally, the tax assessment period in Austria is the calendar year. That said, a company’s financial year may stray from this. When the tax and financial years deviate, the assessments are based on the profits derived in the financial year(s) ending in the respective calendar year. The corporate tax rate was reduced to 24% in 2023. The minimum amount is €875 for legally independent companies or €437.50 for limited-liability companies. These values apply for each quarter of a full year. All Austrian businesses have to pay value-added tax (VAT) which is typically 20% of their income. However, small businesses that earn less than €30,000 a year don’t have to pay VAT, however, they also can’t claim input tax.

Rebates and tax reliefs in Austria Charitable contributions to certain institutions are deductible up to 10% of the current year’s taxable income. Additionally, Austrian tax adviser fees are fully deductible. Church tax is also deductible up to €400.

Tax avoidance and evasion in Austria In Austria, criminal tax evasion is punishable with a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to 360 daily rates. You can also face a prison sentence of up to 10 years for serious tax fraud. Where false documents are intentionally in use, the fine will exceed €100,000. If the evasion is down to negligence, it is generally penalized with a fine. Usually, tax returns are subject to a plausibility check before an assessment is made. Ordinarily, tax return reviews only happen if aspects of the return are unclear to the tax officials. The Financial Crime Act applies to individuals and legal entities which means that legal entities are also subject to large fines.

Tax advice in Austria In general, if you are a freelancer or self-employed, it is a good idea to get some professional financial advice. Finding an independent accountant that can assist you with navigating the system and your business tax liabilities may save you money; not to mention time and a tax-related headache. To find tax consultants in your area, the Austrian Chamber of Tax Advisors and Auditors has a handy search portal. Alternatively, check out our Business Directory for tax advisors in Austria.