Sick leave in Thailand  2026: pay, rules and worker rights

Key takeaways This guide was checked against current Thai sources on 7 July 2026. It is a general guide, not personal legal advice, so your contract, company work rules, and current law still matter. Issue What Thai law generally says What this means in practice Paid sick leave Employers generally pay wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave per year under Section 57 Check whether the days shown on your payslip match your actual absence Medical certificate An employer may ask for one after three consecutive sick days under Section 32 Tell your manager on day one, then keep medical proof if the illness continues Carry over Statutory sick leave is not usually treated like annual leave carry over Do not assume unused sick days build into a bank Work injury Work-related injury or illness is not counted as ordinary sick leave under Section 32 Ask HR which system applies before accepting a sick leave deduction Disputes Start with HR, then go to a labour inspector or the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare Save messages, certificates, payslips, and work rules before you complain

What sick leave rights do employees have in Thailand? Thai law says employees can take sick leave when they’re actually ill, but employer paid sick leave has a statutory limit. For a wider employment context, see Expatica’s guide to Thai labor law and employment rights below. Labor Law Thai labor law and employment rights Read more How many paid sick days are allowed? Thai labour law generally requires an employer to pay wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave each year. It’s worth knowing that this is a pay rule, not a blanket ban on any extra absence if you’re still unwell. Working days usually means the days you were scheduled to work under your normal pattern. If you work Monday to Friday, a four-day illness from Tuesday to Friday is normally four working days, not six calendar days. Count scheduled workdays, not every day on the calendar

Do not confuse sick leave with annual leave

Do not mix sick leave with maternity leave

Expect extra company benefits only if your contract or handbook gives them When can an employer ask for a medical certificate? Section 32 says an employer may ask for a medical certificate when sick leave lasts three days or more (some sources describe this as “more than three consecutive days”). If you can’t provide one, the law also says you should explain why. In practice, expats often get proof from a clinic, hospital, or doctor in Thailand. If you need a certificate, it helps to know how to access doctors and GPs in Thailand and how the wider healthcare system works. Company rules can still require same-day notice through LINE, email, or an HR app, even if the formal certificate threshold comes later. Although the law only specifies when a medical certificate may be required, notifying your employer promptly is also standard workplace practice. Healthcare The healthcare system in Thailand Read more

How sick pay works in Thailand works for expats The main question is who pays, and under which rule. Ordinary sickness, Social Security-linked benefits, and work-related injury are connected issues, but they’re not the same thing. What employers must pay and when For ordinary illness, the starting point is employer-paid wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave in a year. In most cases that payment should appear through normal payroll. That is why your payslip matters. For example, an employee absent for four working days may be asked for a medical certificate and should check that those days appear correctly in payroll rather than as unpaid absence or another leave type. Check your payslip after the next payroll run

Match the dates against your notice message and certificate

Ask HR quickly if payroll coded the leave incorrectly When Social Security or work-injury rules apply Ordinary sickness is one category. Work-related injury or illness is different, which Section 32 says should not be treated as ordinary sick leave. Maternity leave is different again, so HR should not roll these together just because you’re absent from work. If you’re registered with the Social Security Office, you may also need to check separate benefits or claim steps. The practical step is to ask HR which scheme applies before you accept a pay decision, especially if the illness may be job related. Expatica’s guide to Social security in Thailand below explains the wider system in more detail. Administration Social security in Thailand Read more Situation Main rule Who to check with Why it matters Ordinary illness Sick leave under Sections 32 and 57 Employer and payroll Affects wage payment for up to 30 working days Work-related injury or illness Separate compensation route may apply HR and relevant claims contact Should not simply be deducted as ordinary sick leave SSO-linked sickness support Separate benefits or procedures may apply SSO and HR Payment route and documents can differ

Can sick leave be accumulated or lead to dismissal? These are the two worries most readers have. One is whether unused sick leave builds up, and the other is whether repeated illness can put a job at risk. Can sick leave be accumulated in Thailand? If you searched for how to accumulate sick leave, the short answer is that ordinary statutory sick leave in Thailand is not usually treated like annual leave accrual. Thai law gives a sick leave right when you are actually ill, but it doesn’t generally create a carry-over balance in the same way annual leave can. You should check your contract and work rules for any enhanced employer benefit. Some companies offer better terms, but that is company policy, not the basic statutory position. Can excessive sick leave lead to termination in Thailand? This is where readers often mix up lawful sick leave with unjustified absence. Genuine sickness, backed by proper notice and medical proof where needed, is not the same as simply disappearing from work. That said, lawful sick leave doesn’t guarantee the same outcome in every case. Employers may look at frequency, business impact, medical evidence, and whether you followed the rules. Thai labour guidance also treats absence for three consecutive working days without justifiable reason as serious misconduct, but that is not the same thing as documented sick leave. Make sure you give notice through the correct channel on day one

Keep certificates, receipts, and message records

Check whether HR is treating a work injury as ordinary sickness

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What expats should check in contracts and work rules Expats in Thailand usually access these rights through a Thai employment relationship, whether the contract is written or oral, as well as the workplace rules that sit behind it. That’s why two people with the same illness can have very different payroll experiences. Read the contract, probation clause, staff handbook, and any formal work rules together. If your employer has 10 or more staff, there is often a written rules document covering leave, discipline, and termination, which can become important in a sick pay dispute. You should be across: How you must notify absence, such as LINE, email, phone, or app

When HR wants a certificate or other proof

When sick pay appears in payroll

Whether the company offers more than the statutory minimum

Whether private insurance or hospital networks sit alongside Social Security Writer Jason Insider tip Many Thai employers only ask for a medical certificate after three consecutive sick days, but they still expect same-day notice through LINE or email, so check your workplace rules before you need leave.

What to do if your employer refuses sick leave or sick pay Try to treat this as a document problem first, not a formal legal dispute. Gather your records, raise the issue internally, and only escalate outside the company if HR doesn’t fix it. How to document the issue and where to complain Save the key documents, including payslips, your sick leave notice, medical certificates, clinic receipts, contract terms, and any handbook or work rules. Write to HR or payroll clearly, set out the dates, and ask how the leave was classified and why pay was withheld. If the answer isn’t clear, ask for the company’s formal grievance route and keep all replies in writing. If the issue is still unresolved, contact a labour inspector or the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare through official Ministry of Labour channels. The Ministry of Labour lists current contact routes, and the ILO rights at work leaflet also points workers to labour inspectors and hotline 1506 for help in Thailand. Before you act, verify current office details, forms, and complaint procedures on official websites, because local processes can change.