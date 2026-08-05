Sick leave in Thailand  2026: pay, rules and worker rights

Thai law usually lets employees take leave when they are genuinely ill, but expats should check how Section 32 of the Labour Protection Act, company work rules, and Social Security fit their own contract.
When you live and work in another country, it can take a while to understand how everything works. You might be accustomed to the way sick leave works back home, but it’s crucial you also know how it works in Thailand. This guide will give you an overview.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What sick leave rights do employees have in Thailand?
- How sick pay works in Thailand works for expats
- Can sick leave be accumulated or lead to dismissal?
- What expats should check in contracts and work rules
- What to do if your employer refuses sick leave or sick pay
- Practical expat health and money considerations
- Sources
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Key takeaways
This guide was checked against current Thai sources on 7 July 2026. It is a general guide, not personal legal advice, so your contract, company work rules, and current law still matter.
|Issue
|What Thai law generally says
|What this means in practice
|Paid sick leave
|Employers generally pay wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave per year under Section 57
|Check whether the days shown on your payslip match your actual absence
|Medical certificate
|An employer may ask for one after three consecutive sick days under Section 32
|Tell your manager on day one, then keep medical proof if the illness continues
|Carry over
|Statutory sick leave is not usually treated like annual leave carry over
|Do not assume unused sick days build into a bank
|Work injury
|Work-related injury or illness is not counted as ordinary sick leave under Section 32
|Ask HR which system applies before accepting a sick leave deduction
|Disputes
|Start with HR, then go to a labour inspector or the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare
|Save messages, certificates, payslips, and work rules before you complain
What sick leave rights do employees have in Thailand?
Thai law says employees can take sick leave when they’re actually ill, but employer paid sick leave has a statutory limit. For a wider employment context, see Expatica’s guide to Thai labor law and employment rights below.
How many paid sick days are allowed?
Thai labour law generally requires an employer to pay wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave each year. It’s worth knowing that this is a pay rule, not a blanket ban on any extra absence if you’re still unwell.
Working days usually means the days you were scheduled to work under your normal pattern. If you work Monday to Friday, a four-day illness from Tuesday to Friday is normally four working days, not six calendar days.
- Count scheduled workdays, not every day on the calendar
- Do not confuse sick leave with annual leave
- Do not mix sick leave with maternity leave
- Expect extra company benefits only if your contract or handbook gives them
When can an employer ask for a medical certificate?
Section 32 says an employer may ask for a medical certificate when sick leave lasts three days or more (some sources describe this as “more than three consecutive days”). If you can’t provide one, the law also says you should explain why.
In practice, expats often get proof from a clinic, hospital, or doctor in Thailand. If you need a certificate, it helps to know how to access doctors and GPs in Thailand and how the wider healthcare system works. Company rules can still require same-day notice through LINE, email, or an HR app, even if the formal certificate threshold comes later.
Although the law only specifies when a medical certificate may be required, notifying your employer promptly is also standard workplace practice.
How sick pay works in Thailand works for expats
The main question is who pays, and under which rule. Ordinary sickness, Social Security-linked benefits, and work-related injury are connected issues, but they’re not the same thing.
What employers must pay and when
For ordinary illness, the starting point is employer-paid wages for up to 30 working days of sick leave in a year. In most cases that payment should appear through normal payroll.
That is why your payslip matters. For example, an employee absent for four working days may be asked for a medical certificate and should check that those days appear correctly in payroll rather than as unpaid absence or another leave type.
- Check your payslip after the next payroll run
- Match the dates against your notice message and certificate
- Ask HR quickly if payroll coded the leave incorrectly
When Social Security or work-injury rules apply
Ordinary sickness is one category. Work-related injury or illness is different, which Section 32 says should not be treated as ordinary sick leave. Maternity leave is different again, so HR should not roll these together just because you’re absent from work.
If you’re registered with the Social Security Office, you may also need to check separate benefits or claim steps. The practical step is to ask HR which scheme applies before you accept a pay decision, especially if the illness may be job related.
Expatica’s guide to Social security in Thailand below explains the wider system in more detail.
|Situation
|Main rule
|Who to check with
|Why it matters
|Ordinary illness
|Sick leave under Sections 32 and 57
|Employer and payroll
|Affects wage payment for up to 30 working days
|Work-related injury or illness
|Separate compensation route may apply
|HR and relevant claims contact
|Should not simply be deducted as ordinary sick leave
|SSO-linked sickness support
|Separate benefits or procedures may apply
|SSO and HR
|Payment route and documents can differ
Can sick leave be accumulated or lead to dismissal?
These are the two worries most readers have. One is whether unused sick leave builds up, and the other is whether repeated illness can put a job at risk.
Can sick leave be accumulated in Thailand?
If you searched for how to accumulate sick leave, the short answer is that ordinary statutory sick leave in Thailand is not usually treated like annual leave accrual. Thai law gives a sick leave right when you are actually ill, but it doesn’t generally create a carry-over balance in the same way annual leave can.
You should check your contract and work rules for any enhanced employer benefit. Some companies offer better terms, but that is company policy, not the basic statutory position.
Can excessive sick leave lead to termination in Thailand?
This is where readers often mix up lawful sick leave with unjustified absence. Genuine sickness, backed by proper notice and medical proof where needed, is not the same as simply disappearing from work.
That said, lawful sick leave doesn’t guarantee the same outcome in every case. Employers may look at frequency, business impact, medical evidence, and whether you followed the rules. Thai labour guidance also treats absence for three consecutive working days without justifiable reason as serious misconduct, but that is not the same thing as documented sick leave.
- Make sure you give notice through the correct channel on day one
- Keep certificates, receipts, and message records
- Check whether HR is treating a work injury as ordinary sickness
- Get advice quickly if your employer starts a disciplinary process
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What expats should check in contracts and work rules
Expats in Thailand usually access these rights through a Thai employment relationship, whether the contract is written or oral, as well as the workplace rules that sit behind it. That’s why two people with the same illness can have very different payroll experiences.
Read the contract, probation clause, staff handbook, and any formal work rules together. If your employer has 10 or more staff, there is often a written rules document covering leave, discipline, and termination, which can become important in a sick pay dispute.
You should be across:
- How you must notify absence, such as LINE, email, phone, or app
- When HR wants a certificate or other proof
- When sick pay appears in payroll
- Whether the company offers more than the statutory minimum
- Whether private insurance or hospital networks sit alongside Social Security
Writer
Jason
Insider tip
Many Thai employers only ask for a medical certificate after three consecutive sick days, but they still expect same-day notice through LINE or email, so check your workplace rules before you need leave.
What to do if your employer refuses sick leave or sick pay
Try to treat this as a document problem first, not a formal legal dispute. Gather your records, raise the issue internally, and only escalate outside the company if HR doesn’t fix it.
How to document the issue and where to complain
- Save the key documents, including payslips, your sick leave notice, medical certificates, clinic receipts, contract terms, and any handbook or work rules.
- Write to HR or payroll clearly, set out the dates, and ask how the leave was classified and why pay was withheld.
- If the answer isn’t clear, ask for the company’s formal grievance route and keep all replies in writing.
- If the issue is still unresolved, contact a labour inspector or the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare through official Ministry of Labour channels. The Ministry of Labour lists current contact routes, and the ILO rights at work leaflet also points workers to labour inspectors and hotline 1506 for help in Thailand.
- Before you act, verify current office details, forms, and complaint procedures on official websites, because local processes can change.
Practical expat health and money considerations
Once the legal basics are clear, the next issue is often practical: getting treatment, understanding what your cover will actually pay for, and dealing with a short cash flow gap while you recover.
Health insurance options if public cover is limited
If you work for a Thai employer and are properly registered, you may have Social Security-linked cover and sometimes employer-arranged health benefits as well. If you’re between jobs, newly arrived, self-employed, or outside the public system, you may need private cover instead.
Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Thailand explains the main options. Readers often compare expat-focused insurers such as Cigna and Allianz in that context, but it’s important to check whether your policy covers the hospitals you’re likely to use, how claims work, and whether English language support is available.
- Public or Social Security-linked cover may be enough for routine treatment
- Private cover can matter if you want wider hospital choice
- Check exclusions, waiting periods, and direct billing before you need care
Writer
Jason
Insider tip
In Bangkok and other large cities, ask whether the clinic or insurer offers English language support and direct billing before the appointment, not after treatment starts.
Managing cross-border medical costs or family support
Illness can create a cashflow gap even when your legal rights are clear. A Bangkok hospital visit, medicine from a pharmacy, or a delayed payroll correction can leave you needing short-term support from home.
In that situation, some expats or relatives have used Wise to send money to Thailand, and review fees and exchange rates before confirming a transfer. Availability of routes and services may vary by country and currency. You should compare services and costs from different providers before moving money, especially if family support from abroad may be needed more than once.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Does probation change sick leave rights in Thailand?
Probation doesn’t automatically remove statutory sick leave rules, but you shouldn’t assume every practical protection works the same way. Check the contract, work rules, and payroll process carefully, because probation clauses, notice rules, and performance concerns can still affect how disputes are handled.
Is a work-related injury counted as sick leave in Thailand?
Usually no, not in the ordinary sense. Section 32 says injury or illness arising out of employment should not be treated as normal sick leave, which is why you should ask HR which compensation route applies.
What other paid leave should expats know about in Thailand?
The main nearby categories are annual leave, public holidays, maternity rules, and leave for necessary business under company work rules. This article focuses on sick leave, so check your contract and wider leave policy before assuming the same rules apply across every leave type.
What are the basic conditions for sick leave in Thailand?
The essentials are simple: you must be genuinely ill, employer-paid wages are generally capped at 30 working days per year, a certificate may be requested after three consecutive sick days, and you still need to follow company notice rules. Missing the notice step is a common reason disputes start.
Sources
- Thailand Law Library: Labor Protection Act, Employer (Sections 23-37): Labour Protection Act Section 32, including the right to sick leave while genuinely ill, the 3 day medical certificate threshold, and the rule that work related injury or illness is not ordinary sick leave
- Thailand Law Library: Labor Protection Act, Wages (Sections 53-65): Section 57, which links sick leave pay to wages for up to 30 working days per year
- ILO: Know your rights at work in Thailand: Worker friendly confirmation of paid sick leave, the medical certificate threshold, labour inspector complaint routes, and hotline 1506
- Home – English – Ministry of Labour: Official labour authority link for checking current complaint channels, labour support contacts, and Ministry resources
- Thai labor law and employment rights: Main internal link for wider worker rights in Thailand
- Social security in Thailand: Social Security, including sickness benefit background and registration routes
- Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand in 2026: Private insurance
- Healthcare system in Thailand: Internal healthcare access in the medical certificate and treatment sections
- Guide to doctors and GPs in Thailand: Internal doctor access