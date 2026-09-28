Best GBP account in Thailand for expats 2026

Many expats in Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai want to keep some money in GBP, especially if a salary, pension, rental payment, or freelance income still arrives from the UK. However, it’s important to know that your visa status, branch practice, and Bank of Thailand rules can affect what accounts you are actually allowed to open and how useful they are day to day. The shortlist below compares four realistic routes: an app-led multi-currency account from Wise, two Thai foreign currency deposit accounts, and an offshore expat account. Let’s dive right in.

Key takeaways The right GBP account for you depends on what matters most to you: everyday multi-currency management, local Thai banking, or offshore GBP holding. Here’s a quick summary before we go into detail on each provider below. Wise Good for: Everyday app-led use Can hold GBP? Yes Main Thailand limitation: Thai-address features can differ by profile Standout feature: Multi-currency management



Bangkok Bank FCD account Good for: Holding GBP locally in Thailand Can hold GBP? Yes Main Thailand limitation: Branch opening and no ATM card Standout feature: A local Thai bank relationship



Kasikorn FCD account Good for: Thai app users Can hold GBP? Yes Main Thailand limitation: Non-resident minimums can be high Standout feature: Strong mobile banking brand



HSBC Expat account Good for: Offshore banking for higher balances Can hold GBP? Yes Main Thailand limitation: High entry threshold Standout feature: GBP account held outside Thailand

*Details in this guide have been taken from publicly available sources, and checked on 11th August 2026 For wider context on moving money in and out of the country, our guide: International money transfers in Thailand explains the broader Thai rules.

1. Wise account Wise is often a good option for a GBP account in Thailand for expats who care about flexibility. Wise is not a bank. Wise is a financial institution. It lets you manage money across currencies in one app and makes the conversion cost clear. Currency conversion uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden charges included (see current rates and fees), and you see the fee and the exchange rate separately before you convert. Wise customers with a Thai registered address are being moved to its local Thailand entity, with new features rolling out in 2026. If you want an account to receive and hold third-party GBP payments, read the details of these Wise account changes first. They may mean incoming payments are converted to THB automatically. However, you can still add and hold GBP from your own accounts with no forced conversion. Good fit if you mainly want to hold, convert, and move GBP between your own accounts

Less certain if you need UK receiving details for third-party payments while registered in Thailand

Thailand users may face payment, transfer, or card limits that are different from other markets Get a Wise account Who it might suit This option suits expats paid in GBP, remote workers invoicing UK clients, retirees moving pension income, and anyone who prefers app-led money management over branch visits. A typical use case is converting part of a GBP balance each month to cover rent and living costs in Bangkok or Chiang Mai. What to check before relying on it Before you treat Wise as your main GBP solution, separate holding money from receiving money. Holding a GBP balance, GBP receiving details, and outbound transfers may not work the same for Thailand-based users compared to Wise account holders in other countries. Confirm before you open: how incoming GBP payments are treated from your own accounts vs third party payments

current transfer, payment, and card limits if your registered address is in Thailand

currency conversion rates and fees, which are available in the Wise app Check current Thailand availability, fees, and limits on the Wise Help Centre before relying on it for a large GBP transfer.

2. Bangkok Bank FCD (Foreign Currency Deposit) account Bangkok Bank is one of the clearest local-bank routes if you want to hold GBP inside Thailand through a foreign currency deposit, or FCD, account. The bank says its non-resident FCD account supports 14 currencies, including GBP, and can be opened at branches that provide FCD services. This can be a sensible choice if you already use Bangkok Bank or want a Thai banking relationship for incoming foreign funds before converting them to baht. The trade-off is convenience. The account is better for holding or converting foreign currency than for day-to-day spending, as an ATM card is not available. Writer Claire Insider tip Expats often have more luck at larger Bangkok branches that handle foreign customers regularly, but branch practice still varies, so call ahead and confirm the document list before you visit. Banking How to open a bank account in Thailand in 2026 Read more Who it might suit This is a stronger fit for expats who want a local Thai bank account, may already hold other Bangkok Bank products, or need a more domestic route for holding foreign funds before converting to THB for expenses. What to check before relying on it One thing worth knowing is that Thai FCD products can sound more flexible on paper than they feel in daily life. Check whether the account is mainly a storage and conversion tool or something you can use smoothly alongside your regular Thai banking. Confirm before you open: minimum opening deposit and any balance level needed to avoid maintenance fees

exact branch document requirements, which can differ by visa type and residency status

whether you need online access only, because cash card access is limited

3. Kasikorn FCD account Kasikorn also offers GBP through its FCD range, and it tends to appeal to expats who want foreign-currency capability inside a Thai bank with a strong digital reputation. That does not mean the full experience is fully digital, though. Opening is still branch-led, and the bank separates resident and non-resident eligibility quite clearly. If you are weighing it against other local options, our article on Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats gives the broader Thai-bank picture. For residents, Kasikorn lists GBP as an available currency and says there is no limit on maximum balances. For non-residents, the practical hurdle is higher. Kasikorn’s current and savings FCD accounts show a USD 5,000 minimum deposit and a USD 10 monthly maintenance fee if the balance falls below USD 5,000, which is a meaningful barrier if you only need a light-touch GBP account. Writer Claire Insider tip Bring more paperwork than the headline checklist suggests, including your passport, visa, Thai address proof, and evidence of why you need the account, because staff may ask for extra support depending on your branch and status. Who it might suit This option suits expats who want GBP holding within a Thai banking setup and care about mobile usability, especially if most of their day-to-day finances already sit inside Thailand. If app experience matters as much as currency support, our guide: Mobile banks and banking apps in Thailand helps set expectations. What to check before relying on it Before you apply, you still need to confirm which FCD type is open to your status and whether the account will actually work well for regular conversion, incoming foreign funds, or everyday access. Confirm before you open: non-resident opening minimums and how the USD 10 monthly fee below the required balance works

if your only option remains branch-only opening and any extra documents linked to visa, address, or source of funds which may be needed

whether you really need a Thai-bank app first, or a simpler multi-currency option