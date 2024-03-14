Top 10 foods in Singapore with recipes

Hainanese chicken rice If Singapore had an official national dish, then this one may just be it. Originating in Hainan, a tropical island off China’s southern coast, the iconic Hainanese chicken rice features succulent slices over fragrant jasmine rice stewed in chicken stock. Photo: PongMoji/Getty Images There are two options served in the dish: original steamed or decadent roasted chicken. Both are served with chicken stock soup, cucumber slices, and a trio of dips: chili sauce, a ginger-and-garlic blend, and a thick, sweet soy sauce. Head to Tian Tian for an Anthony Bourdain-approved, Michelin-starred version. Make your own Keep this authentic recipe handy

Chili crab Another contender for the title of Singapore’s national dish, chili crab, is an event in and of itself. It was supposedly invented by local hawker Cher Yam Tian in the mid-1950s when she substituted the recipe’s traditional tomato sauce for a premade chili. The creation quickly caught on and eventually gave rise to a fully-fledged restaurant called Palm Beach. Photo: Rey Lopez/The Washington Post via Getty Images However, another famous local chef, Hooi Kok Wah, pioneered the now-classic version of the dish. In the 1960s, he created a more sour version that balanced spice with acidity thanks to including lemon juice, vinegar, tomato paste, and egg whites. Writer and local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Insider tip The best versions of this dish always use mud crabs for the best flavor. Traditionally, chefs will steam the crabs and then stir-fry them in a tomato-chili gravy. It packs a punch of spice and flavor, but the side of fried buns (mantou) will take the edge off. Make your own Try this authentic video recipe by Singapore’s iconic Peranakan chef

Laksa A spicy, fragrant ode to Singapore’s cultural heritage, laksa is a wildly popular noodle soup dish. While the origins of this beloved food remain unclear, many believe it is the creation of the Peranakans, the unique Straits Chinese people who have both Chinese and Malay heritage. This is due to laksa’s rice noodles and Malay-style spice paste. Photo: Beachmite Photography/Getty Images Each chef will add their unique twist to the recipe. You can, however, expect any decent laksa to include rice noodles, herbs, coconut milk, prawns, sliced chicken, fish cakes, tofu, and chili paste (sambal belachan). Be sure to try the famous Katong and Siglap versions, too, specific to two Singaporean neighborhoods. Additionally, laksa is popular at any time of day, be it for a light breakfast or a hearty dinner. Make your own Sample this Singapore-approved recipe

Char kway teow A delightfully flavorful noodle dish, char kway teow (meaning stir-fried rice cake strips) is a sought-after street food in Singapore with a touch of Teochew culture. The affordable, high-fat ingredients that go into this recipe are a legacy of its roots among the laborers of China’s Guangdong province. Photo: MielPhotos2008/Getty Images This wildly popular Singapore dish features flat white and yellow wheat noodles, soy sauce, Chinese sausage (lap cheong), egg, fishcakes, prawns, and beansprouts. The ingredients are stir-fried in lard in a wok and then topped with sambal (a sour-spicy chili sauce) to create a smoky, delicious dish. Make your own Get cooking with this video tutorial

Fish head curry This traditional food pays tribute to Indian cuisine in Singapore, though its Chinese influences mean you will not find it anywhere in Delhi or Madras. Fish head curry was the invention of Indian immigrant M.J. Gomez, who set out to capture the tastebuds of his Singaporean-Chinese customers at his food stall in the late 1940s. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images The unique local dish involves stewing a fish head (usually a red snapper) with vegetables to create a light curry that packs a flavorful punch. The inclusion of tamarind also gives the curry its iconic sweet-sour taste. Pair with rice and a glass of Calamansi lime juice for the best effect. Make your own Put your kitchen skills to the test with this detailed recipe

Bak kut teh Born in the Chinese province of Fuijian and brought to Singaporean shores in the 19th century by Hokkien immigrants, bak kut teh is a full-on experience. Originally, it was a popular breakfast food for the Chinese laborers working on the docks in Singapore. Photo: Cheryl Chan/Getty Images The heart of the dish is a broth made from simmering pork ribs in a wealth of herbs and spices. Traditionally, diners pair the broth with soy sauce, chili, and fried dough strips (tiao) or rice to create an aromatic, textural meal. Writer and local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Insider tip There are numerous varieties of bak kut teh drawing on Hokkien, Teochew, and Cantonese traditions, so make sure to sample a few to find your favorite! Make your own Whip up this version from a beloved Singaporean restaurant

Kaya toast A cornerstone of Singaporean cuisine, kaya toast is a perfect blend of salty and sweet, and carbs and protein. The dish has its roots in early 20th century Singapore when several Hainanese coffee shops, specifically Ya Kun and Kheng Hoe Heng, began serving this decadent sandwich. Photo: Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Kaya is a sweet, thick condiment made with pandan leaf, coconut milk, eggs, and sugar. Local diners will serve it in a sandwich, spread across two pieces of white bread with a thick slab of butter in between. For the full experience, enjoy it with traditional soft-boiled eggs, pepper, and soy sauce. Lastly, wash it down with a warm cup of coffee (kopi) or tea (teh). Make your own Whip up this classic recipe

Nasi lemak A popular breakfast food in Singapore that can also be eaten throughout the day, nasi lemak is a decadent rice dish with roots in Malay cuisine. Traditionally, it is a simple street food featuring aromatic rice, anchovies, chili sauce, and cucumber. These days, though, this Singaporean food is a little fancier. Photo: Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images Nasi lemak (the Malay term for fatty rice) features a beautifully fragrant rice infused with coconut milk and pandan leaves. Most vendors put their own spin on accompaniments but expect to see additions like fried chicken, fish, and otah (a soft, piquant fish cake grilled in banana leaves). Writer and local expert Gayatri Bhaumik Insider tip Be sure to serve the rice with spicy chili jam and crispy fried anchovies mixed with peanuts. Make your own Sample authentic flavors with this traditional recipe

Roti prata The perfect dish for kicking off your day – or ending a fun night out, as part of the city’s late-night dinner culture – this Singaporean food has its roots in India. Roti prata is a fried, round flatbread that is crispy on the outside but doughy on the inside. Diners typically pair it with a rich, flavorful fish, chicken, or mutton curry. Photo: Darwin Fan/Getty Images Many eateries get creative with their Roti prata offerings, so you can also order your flatbread plain (kosong) or with egg and pair it with white sugar, cheese, banana, or Nutella. Make your own Try this video tutorial

