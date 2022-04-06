Relocating to Saudi Arabia from abroad In recent years, Saudi Arabia has grown in popularity among internationals seeking exciting new opportunities due to the many advantages it now offers. Indeed, a slew of new policies designed to attract foreign talent has helped this nascent digital hub attract many expats. But like with any relocation, arranging your removals to Saudi Arabia comes with many considerations. Aside from dealing with issues such as organizing work permits, finding a place to rent, and setting up a bank account, you need to decide how to move your personal belonging to your new home. Because most people arriving in the Kingdom choose to ship their goods by air or sea, we will focus on these processes in this article.

Relocating to Saudi Arabia with sea freight Geographically, Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the Arabian Peninsula and maintains strong trade ties with many nations. As such, there are 10 major ports to handle the large volume of sea freight. Jeddah Islamic Port is the busiest in the region, but other important ones in the Kingdom include: Dammam King Abdulaziz

Dhuba

Gizan

King Fahad Industrial Port Yanbu

Jubail Commercial Port

Ras al Ghar

Ras al Mishab

Ras Tanura Because many of the ports specialize in commercial, oil, or military shipments, your goods will probably arrive at Jeddah, Gizan, or Dhuba. Who should use sea freight? Sea cargo is the most affordable option for larger shipments, which makes it a popular choice among expats moving to Saudi Arabia. As such, if you are planning to move a lot of personal belongings – such as furniture, kitchenware, and books – this is likely your best option. Similarly, if you are moving from a country outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) or the Middle East region, ocean freight will be an easier and cheaper solution. Moreover, sea shipments have less of an impact on the environment which is an advantage. That said, shipments are often very slow and can take months to arrive in Saudi Arabia. As such, you might want to look for another option if you need your belongings immediately. How sea cargo works Although there are many similarities, the process for ocean freight is a little more complicated than for air freight. Nevertheless, you will still need to start by working out how much you are moving and how much professional help you need. There are three ways to book sea freight, and you should understand these in order to figure out which will work for you. Full Container Loads (FCL) are ideal for families and those who have a lot of belongings as you can have an entire container to yourself. If you have fewer goods, however, then Less Than Container Loads (LCL) might better suit your needs. For small moves, on the other hand, Groupage will also work. This is also a very affordable solution. You should also take into account timings. For instance, FCLs can be booked for specific dates, which means that they can ship faster. However, LCLs and Groupage are subject to extra steps and the consolidation of goods which can slow down the process. You will normally work with a relocation company to arrange sending ocean freight and this comes with many advantages. For example, they will handle most of the paperwork and professionally pack everything for transport. They will also manage the customs clearance process, which usually takes 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. That said, you will still need to organize a lot of paperwork for sea shipments, such as a commercial invoice, packing list, certificate of origin, and Bill of Lading. Sea freight timings Although it is more affordable, sea freight is significantly slower than air freight. As such, you can expect to wait several weeks for your goods to be delivered to your new home. For example, ocean shipments from the UK to Saudi Arabia usually take three to five weeks, excluding customs and domestic transport. To give you a concrete idea of times, FCL shipments traveling from London Gateway to Jeddah take 20 days, while Liverpool to Jeddah can take 31 days. You also have to factor in a few extra days – possibly up to a week – for customs clearance and transport. Maritime freight costs While sea freight is a far more affordable solution for shipping your belongings to Saudi Arabia, you still need to figure out how much you are sending and whether you need FCL, LCL, or Groupage. This is because your removal company will need this information to provide you with an accurate quote. Ocean freight usually costs between US$2 and US$4 per kilogram. The exact cost of your move, however, will depend on whether you choose to ship with FCL or LCL. For example, a 20-foot FCL traveling from the UK to Riyadh will cost at least GBP1,690. Conversely, a 500kg LCL shipment on the same route would cost around £700. There may also be additional costs for terminal fees, insurance, documentation, and customs. Packing options for sea freight As with air freight, you have two packing options for sea freight. Your removal company can pack everything for you with the help of professional movers or you do this yourself. If you are looking for eco-friendly packing options, you could also try to use reusable or recyclable boxes or plastic crates. Finding a sea freight company Even if they have not moved to Saudi Arabia themselves, your expat friends should be able to provide recommendations for reliable movers. And luckily, all of the major full-service companies, such as Santa Fe Relocation and Crown Relocations, will be able to manage a sea freight move for you. You can also find recommendations and quotes on the following websites: Freight Finders

iContainers

Reloadvisor

The Relocator

Shipnex

Many expats planning on relocating to Saudi Arabia decide to enlist the help of a full-service international relocation company. This is because they offer a range of useful services and can organize seamless, hassle-free moves. In addition to physically packing and transporting your goods to your new home, relocation companies will usually offer extra services that can be very useful when moving to a new country too, especially if you don't speak the local language. For example, some companies provide specialized car and pet transport services, can help you choose a good school for your children, find a new apartment or home, and even help you with applying for visas and utilities. However, as a result, the fees for these companies can be much higher than outfits that offer simple pack-and-move services. In fact, they could charge you anywhere from US$1,000 to US$10,000. How to find an international relocation company As always, when it comes to looking for reliable movers, it is best to get recommendations from people who have made the move to Saudi Arabia. This is a tried-and-tested way to get a company you can trust, and you will often find helpful tips and hints, too. If you want to do your own research, though, you can simply search online to find international moving companies that also operate in Saudi Arabia. Notably, it is best to speak to a few companies before making a decision, as this will help you find the best movers for your relocation and budget. Below are some platforms that allow you to compare moving companies. International Movers

Movers Worldwide

Reloadvisor

The Relocator

Sirelo DIY versus using a relocation company There are many ways of managing a move to Saudi Arabia. However, one of the things that you will have to decide first is whether you want to do it yourself or hire a professional company to take care of it for you. There are, of course, arguments for both sides. For instance, if you have the time and skills required to pack all your belongings yourself and navigate the customs process, then you can easily do it. And, of course, if budget is a concern, this might be the best way to go. However, if you have a lot of things to move and are concerned about dealing with customs in Saudi Arabia, then hiring a moving company will prove to be a much less stressful experience. This is especially true if you don’t speak Arabic.

Relocating vehicles and pets to Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia can be very strict when it comes to bringing your pets and cars into the country. However, it can be done if you are willing to make the effort. Importing pets to Saudi Arabia Although pet ownership has not been historically popular in the Kingdom, a more modern mindset among the fashionable sets and upper classes is driving an increase in domestic pets. That said, expats should be aware that because Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country, dogs are commonly thought of as unclean and generally not allowed in public areas. Of course, in many cases, you can still bring your pet to Saudi Arabia with you. You just need to ensure that you have all the right paperwork, which a moving company can help you with, too. You will need to arrange the following in order to bring your pet to Saudi Arabia: ISO-compliant microchip

Rabies vaccination at least one month (but not more than six months) before travel

Up-to-date vaccinations as appropriate for the species

Import permit from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Agriculture

Saudi Arabia animal health certificate completed by a vet within 14 days of travel

Saudi Arabia animal health certificate completed by a vet within 14 days of travel

The car should be completely undamaged

Owner/importer should have a valid Iqama (Saudi Arabian identity card)

You can only import one car per person per year

4WD imports are only allowed for families

Cars from Israel cannot be imported

The car must be suitable for right-hand drive, with the steering wheel on the left side of the car You will also have to present the following documents: Copy of passport

Copy of Iqama

Authorization letter

Copy of your driver’s license

Original certificate of ownership (verified by Saudi embassy)

Police clearance

Bill of Lading

Conformity certificate You will also have to pay customs duty for importing your car. However, this will depend on your particular car as the rate is calculated at 5% of the CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value. After it has cleared customs, you will have to present your car for an inspection and register it locally.