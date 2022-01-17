Sexual and reproductive health in Saudi Arabia

Attitudes towards sex and sexuality in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is a deeply religious country, home to the Islamic world’s two holy cities, Mecca and Medina. Therefore, Saudi culture tends to be patriarchal with conservative norms, limiting open conversations around sex and sexual health. Likewise, the healthcare system reflects society’s attitude towards sexual healthcare. It focuses more on reproductive health within the marital relationship between a man and a woman and little more. Services focusing on any other sexual health area, such as same-sex relationships, abortion, contraception, or venereal diseases (STDs/STIs) are not available for people outside of marriage or, for some issues, not available at all. While the Kingdom has granted women more rights (e.g., the right to drive), sexual healthcare, especially women’s healthcare, has yet to reflect this shift. Sharia law, Iftā, and fatwās underpin women’s health rights. According to the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), “the term Iftā refers to providing formal Sharia opinion (fatwā) on a specific issue, either on request or for the mere sake of enlightening people on the Shariah ruling regarding an arising subject.”

Contraception in Saudi Arabia Birth control is legal in the Kingdom. According to one study, 74.9% of married Saudi women use birth control. Most prefer the oral contraceptive pill and intrauterine device (IUD). You can purchase the pill at most pharmacies. Some require a prescription, while others may ask for a marriage certificate since sex outside of marriage is illegal. However, you are likely to find pharmacists who will freely sell birth control over the counter in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. There is a wide choice of contraceptive pills, including Yasmin, Cerazette, Diane, Diane-35, Logynon, Marvelon, Nordette, Microgynon-30, Microlut, and Minulet. Costs can range from SAR 10 to SAR 110. Additionally, Saudi women can obtain contraceptive methods free of charge from hospitals and health centers. Some couples use only male condoms. You can purchase condoms at pharmacies and supermarkets without a prescription. Condoms cost around SAR 25 to SAR 40, depending on the size of the pack. Information on dedicated family planning clinics is scant. In a recent study about awareness of contraceptives, with an urban population of women in the north of Saudi Arabia, almost all the women reported a lack of family planning clinics in their health care centers. The morning-after pill Emergency contraception is theoretically available on prescription. However, many doctors won’t prescribe it, and only a few pharmacies stock it.

Pregnancy and childbirth in Saudi Arabia Maternity services and prenatal care are broadly available across the Kingdom. If you access the public healthcare centers for reproductive, maternal, or child healthcare, you can book a medical appointment (Mawid) via the Ministry of Health website. Moreover, expecting mothers can write up concrete birthing plans in consultation with their doctors. For example, they can choose their delivery method or ask for a birth partner other than their husband. However, costs may vary depending on the selected pregnancy, birthing, and insurance packages. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about having a baby in Saudi Arabia Read more Fortunately, health standards are generally high and infant mortality rates low. Typically, maternity staff will promote and encourage breastfeeding. Saudi society widely accepts breastfeeding as a good and important practice. That said, because the country is an extremely conservative society, we do not recommend breastfeeding in public or in spaces where men and women are not segregated. Babies born in Saudi Arabia are included in its national vaccination schedule against various illnesses, including tuberculosis (TB) and Hepatitis B. A child will receive most of their vaccinations during their first two years of life. New parents are entitled to paid maternity and paternity leave. Mothers usually receive at least four weeks of paid leave before giving birth and six weeks after. Conversely, fathers often only get three days after the birth.

Abortion in Saudi Arabia Women in Saudi Arabia have limited rights when terminating a pregnancy. As a result, having an abortion is illegal. The only exception is if the pregnancy risks the mother’s life, as determined by a medical committee. As such, after the fourth month of pregnancy, after exhausting all measures to continue with the pregnancy safely, only a group of qualified physicians can permit a termination. Expatica’s guide to Read more about women’s healthcare in Saudi Arabia Read more Sadly, many women turn to unsafe alternative methods to end the pregnancy, such as taking drugs like Misoprostol. Others will go back to their home or another country, where safe abortions are legal.

STDs and STIs in Saudi Arabia Current data on STDs and STIs is limited in Saudi Arabia. At the root of the issue are religious and cultural norms that inhibit and stigmatize testing. Other obstacles include a low number of studies and limited collaboration among health institutes and practitioners. The lack of systemic screening is a prevailing challenge, with numerous cases routinely going undiagnosed. However, the most common co-infections are Hepatitis C (HCV), followed by Hepatitis B (HBV). Furthermore, medical treatment of STDs and STIs is also explicitly excluded from the Council of Health Insurance (CCHI) criteria. Therefore, patients have to pay for treatments. Still, according to national regulations, women have the right to preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic examinations for venereal diseases(STDs/STIs/HIV). Nonetheless, quality testing and treatment options are accessible, albeit only in larger cities and private facilities. The patients have a right to confidentiality and privacy, except in the cases highlighted by legal laws and procedures (e.g., doctors are obliged to report positive HIV results). HIV/AIDS in Saudi Arabia An HIV test is a visa entry requirement to move to Saudi Arabia. Indeed, the government will deny your visa if you test positive. Moreover, federal legislation may require doctors to report positive test results, limiting patients’ confidentiality. Therefore, suppose a foreign national becomes infected while living in the Kingdom. In that case, the authorities will deport them if their status becomes known. Still, the UNAIDS’ 2020 data estimates that between 10,000 and 14,000 people live with HIV in the Kingdom and this number is rising. Treatment for STDs and STIs There is no clear explanation about specific treatment in Saudi Arabia, but typical treatments include antibiotics and antiviral drugs. As the national healthcare system does not cover STD and STI treatments, you would most likely pay for these out of pocket. Only some private health insurance policies will cover these costs. Antibiotics Bacterial and parasitic infections – gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis – are often easier to treat with antibiotics. As with any infection, it’s important to finish the prescribed course and abstain from any sexual activity during treatment. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) If you test positive for HIV, a doctor would prescribe antiretroviral drugs. As there is no cure yet for HIV or AIDS, you’ll need ART daily for the rest of your life to reduce the viral load in your blood. According to UNAIDS, around 62% of people living with HIV in Saudi Arabia are on antiretroviral treatment. Again, this mostly applies to Saudi nationals as expats will be deported if the authorities learn about their HIV status. Private sexual health clinics A few private sexual health clinics in Saudi Arabia would confidentially test and treat patients for HIV, STDs, and STIs. You do not need a GP referral to book an appointment at any of these private clinics. Although your test results are confidential, these clinics do adhere to the national guidelines. They would require photo identification when you book your appointment. Here are three of the most prominent clinics in Saudi Arabia. Better2Know Better2Know is the largest sexual health testing center in Saudi Arabia, with clinics all over the Kingdom. You can make an appointment online. This clinic group offers a complete sexual health checkup with a full STD screening, or you can choose to be tested for a specific STD/STI. These tests include: HIV/AIDS

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

HPV (Genital warts)

Cervical cancer

Hepatitis B and C

Mycoplasma

Syphilis

Trichomonas

Ureaplasma Technicians will analyze blood and urine samples, and you will receive your test results within five working days. Once all your results are in, the clinic will contact you, but you’ll access your results via a secure online patient portal. The clinic also offers at-home testing. If you test positive for an STD or STI, a clinic doctor will consult with you about the best course of treatment. They will refer you to the appropriate sexual health service. Alternatively, you can discuss your results with your GP. Other sexual health services may include fertility or urology testing. Costs vary between SAR 766 to SAR 3060 depending on the required test and consultation. Screening for HIV/AIDS For an HIV screening, the private clinic Better2Know offers two types of testing: HIV DUO test – 28 days after infection

HIV RNS PCR test – 10 days after infection As mentioned earlier, although your appointment is confidential, the lab may be obliged to report a positive result to the relevant authorities. Procare Riaya Hospital The Procare Riaya Hospital in the east of the Kingdom near Al-Khobar offers a wide range of sexual and women’s health services, including: Treatment of sexual dysfunctions and disorders

Marital and sex counseling and therapy

Support for youth sexual health and behavioral problems

Sex education and premarital checkup

Infertility treatment

Testing and treatment of STDs/STIs

Obstetrics and gynecology You can make an appointment with the hospital receptionist from Monday to Thursday between 08:00 and 20:00. You would need the following documents: National Identity card

Health insurance card (if you need private insurance)

Copy of the family card (all female patients)

Copy of the IQAMA (non-Saudi patients) Al Borg Laboratories Al Borg Laboratories has 42 laboratories across Saudi Arabia. It is not a dedicated sexual health clinic or testing facility but launched an STD screening program in 2017, specializing in testing and early detection. They do not offer any treatment programs, only confidential test results to share with your clinician, who will develop a treatment plan.

Erectile dysfunction treatment in Saudi Arabia Erectile dysfunction is the most prevalent men’s health complication reported by pharmacists in Saudi Arabia. Medicine is widely available and, despite technically requiring a prescription, is sold over the counter in pharmacies around the country. Costs could range anywhere from SAR 50 to SAR 150.

Feminine hygiene products in Saudi Arabia Feminine hygiene products are widely available in Saudi Arabia. While not covered by insurance, supermarkets and pharmacies typically have a range of affordable tampons or sanitary pads. A variety of options is also available online. Costs can range between SAR 12 to SAR 40, depending on the brand and size.

Youth sexual health in Saudi Arabia Sex education in Saudi Arabia School curriculums in Saudi Arabia do not include sexual education. Nor are any sexual health topics openly discussed in classrooms with pupils. The country’s conservative culture views sexual health as private and sexual education as the parents’ responsibility. There is a general reluctance to acknowledge and discuss teenage sexual activities, extramarital sex, same-sex relationships, or the existence of sex workers. Unfortunately, this conservatism extends to homes around the Kingdom. Studies have shown a communication gap between Saudi parents and their children concerning sex, puberty, and menstruation and a general lack of sexual health knowledge. Youth sexual health As this religious conservatism considers extramarital sexual activity illegal, there is little reliable data on teen pregnancies, youth STI/STD prevalence, or contraception use. However, the World Bank recorded almost seven births per 1,000 young women (15–19) in 2019. It is not clear whether these were married adolescents. Sexual health services for youth in Saudi Arabia Adolescents around the country rely on the internet and their friends for sexual education instead of reputable information sources, which attributes to their lack of sexual health knowledge. It also makes it challenging to promote public health actions moving forward. Moreover, a survey among teenage girls in Riyad found that more than 50% had poor sexual health knowledge – a trend seen across the other provinces of the Kingdom. It further confirms the lack of sexual education programs. However, a Swedish sexual education website, Youmo for young asylum seekers in Sweden, proved successful in the Middle East. However, it does not explicitly mention Saudi Arabia.