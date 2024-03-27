Hospitals in Saudi Arabia The hospital network in Saudi Arabia is thriving. Today, the Kingdom boasts a national health service comprising 287 public hospitals and 167 private hospitals. Big employers like oil company Aramco even have their own staff hospitals catering to both Saudis and expats. In total, there are more than 500 hospitals nationwide, serving 35 million people. As a foreign resident, your experience in a Saudi hospital will probably be in a private facility. Private healthcare is big business and highly competitive. The large expat communities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam/Al Khobar are incredibly well-served, with facilities offering almost every general and specialist treatment under the Saudi sun. With healthy competition, standards are normally high, and the scope of services provided is broad. Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Bone, Joint and Spine Hospital in Riyadh (Photo: mtcurado/Getty Images) All hospitals in Saudi Arabia are regulated by the Ministry of Health. The government upholds care standards, codes of ethics among healthcare professionals, and training. Saudi hospitals rank well against their international peers across the board. In total, there are 2.2 beds per 1,000 people across the Saudi hospital system, roughly on par with the global average. There are 19,427 private hospital beds in the country. Public and private Saudi hospitals There are public hospitals all over this large country. The general rule of thumb is: the more remote, the more basic the facilities. Service standards, even in big city hospitals, are rarely as good as those in private hospitals – registration formalities are cumbersome and waiting times are longer (though efforts are being made to improve them). Public hospitals may not be your first port of call, but they are handy if you’re ever off the beaten track. Healthcare The healthcare system in Saudi Arabia Read more Treatment in public hospitals is free for Saudi citizens but not for internationals. Expect staff in all hospitals in Saudi Arabia to speak English and Arabic. Healthcare centers tend to be multilingual and multicultural environments, so you’ll likely encounter other commonly spoken languages, such as Hindi, Indonesian, and Urdu. Both public and private hospitals in Saudi Arabia run the full range of primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment and services. These include, but are not limited to: Surgery

Oncology (Cancer)

Diabetes (Saudi Arabia has a very high prevalence of diabetes)

Cardiology

Maternity

Pediatrics

Physiotherapy

Psychiatry

Renal dialysis

Eyecare

Accident and emergency

How to access hospital treatment in Saudi Arabia Internationals can use any public or private hospital in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Saudi citizens, you'll have to pay from your own pocket to use a government hospital, so you'll likely only access one in a real emergency. Meanwhile, private hospitals are simpler to navigate. At the reception, hand your iqama (residence permit which everyone carries), your health insurance card (all expats are required to have some form of health insurance), and your credit or debit card (to cover any additional expenses not included in the policy). Photo: David Degner/Getty Images In some cases, you can turn up without a prior appointment and will be attended to quite quickly, though it's worth avoiding the 'rush' between 18:00 and 21:00. If you want to see a specialist, you won't need a GP referral, but you should book an appointment. Most hospitals allow you to do this online. Check your insurance policy to see what is covered – you may have to pay for some of your treatment.

Emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia Emergency assistance is available on 999 or 991 from anywhere in Saudi Arabia. Dial 997 for an ambulance. Ambulance response times vary – sometimes, it might be quicker to get a taxi to the nearest hospital. Healthcare Emergency numbers and services in Saudi Arabia Pretty much every hospital in Saudi Arabia has an accident and emergency unit. If you find yourself in one, the median length of stay is 61 minutes.

Hospital stays in Saudi Arabia: what to expect Although staying in a hospital is no vacation, private medical facilities in Saudi Arabia are usually pleasant and comfortable. You’ll probably have a private en-suite room with the sort of mod-cons you’d expect in a moderately priced hotel: satellite TV, free WiFi, a mini-fridge (which might even be stocked), and possibly even room service. Your room may even feature a small sofa, a vase for flowers, and paintings on the wall for a touch of calm, rest, and recuperation. Some really swanky private hospitals (for example, the Saudi German hospital chain) offer luxury VIP suites, gourmet food, and private entry/exit points. However, unless your policy covers it, you’ll probably have to dig deep for this. On the other hand, this is a socially conservative country. As a woman, your experience as a patient or visitor in one of the Kingdom’s hospitals might differ from what you’re used to at home. Read about Women’s healthcare in Saudi Arabia for more details on gender-specific care.

Hospital costs in Saudi Arabia Health insurance for hospital costs in Saudi Arabia Treatment in a Saudi hospital does not come cheap (a room for the night might cost at least US$200/night, and a surgical procedure can run into the thousands). Thankfully though, you're extremely unlikely to pay the entire sum. Most health insurance policies taken out by your employer will cover emergency hospitalization, surgery, doctors' consultations, X-rays, MRIs, and medication. However, as an inpatient, expect to pay from your own pocket for additional luxuries such as room service. Healthccare Health insurance quotes in Saudi Arabia For visits to a GP or specialist, you might have to pay 50% of the consultation charge plus some of the cost of any medicines you are prescribed. Again, depending on your policy, you might have to pay the entire bill when you're discharged. You then submit a claim (directly to the company or via your employer) later. APRIL International provides comprehensive health insurance, including hospitalization for expats in Saudi Arabia.

Being discharged from hospitals in Saudi Arabia Being discharged from a hospital in Saudi Arabia should present no challenges (unless you’ve received a large unexpected bill!). The doctor in charge of your care will sign off on your papers. Then, you’ll go to the front desk and cashier to settle any outstanding charges. After that, you’ll collect any prescribed medicines from the pharmacy (every hospital has one). Photo: winhorse/Getty Images Your outpatient care plan might include a home visit from a medical professional or follow-up visits to the hospital. They will likely schedule your appointment before you leave the hospital. Expect a call or SMS reminding you of the appointment a day or two in advance. It’s not a good idea to discharge yourself early. As well as being dangerous to your health, it could impact your finances. Walking out of a hospital without being formally discharged can invalidate your insurance and leave you with a hefty bill.

Visiting someone in a hospital in Saudi Arabia When someone gets sick in Saudi Arabia, extended family and friends come bearing gifts and goodwill. Some newcomers might experience a culture shock when visiting a hospital in Saudi Arabia. Public hospitals are big and busy and often have the vibe of a central train station, whatever time of day. Both types of medical facilities have cafés, gift shops, florists, and even fast food joints. Healthcare Getting health insurance in Saudi Arabia Private hospitals are generally calmer. Furthermore, the patient will be in a private room away from the crowds. Visiting hours exist in theory (and some hospitals even enforce them!), but pitch up at the hospital during daylight hours and you should be permitted a visit.