Country Flag
Expatica logo

Best expat health insurance quotes in Saudi Arabia

We take the hassle out of health insurance: these two health insurance companies provide international medical and dental insurance for expats in Saudi Arabia. Get quick simple quotes, and check out our list of FAQs to select the best health coverage plan for you.

Health insurance quotes for expats in Saudi Arabia

The Munich-headquartered financial services company offers international health insurance plans for expatriate students, professionals, couples and families. Depending on the policy, Allianz Care covers everyday medical expenses, emergency treatment, dental consultations, maternity, surgery, and outpatient fees.
Get a quote
Based in the UK, William Russell provides health insurance for expats relocating around the world. William Russell offers plans tailored for individuals, families, and businesses, covering a range of medical expenses and treatments in your new home. Get a quote in minutes and activate your plan within 48 hours.
Get a quote
  • The Munich-headquartered financial services company offers international health insurance plans for expatriate students, professionals, couples and families. Depending on the policy, Allianz Care covers everyday medical expenses, emergency treatment, dental consultations, maternity, surgery, and outpatient fees.
    Get a quote
  • Based in the UK, William Russell provides health insurance for expats relocating around the world. William Russell offers plans tailored for individuals, families, and businesses, covering a range of medical expenses and treatments in your new home. Get a quote in minutes and activate your plan within 48 hours.
    Get a quote

FAQ

Health insurance in Saudi Arabia

What do I need to receive healthcare in the Saudi Arabia?

Do I need private health insurance in Saudi Arabia?

Does the package cover family members?

Are there any restrictions, limitations or exclusions on the policy, e.g. relating to age or pre-existing conditions?

What's a coverage gap and could I be affected?

Am I covered while I travel?

What treatment is covered?

How straightforward is the process for making a claim?

Healthcare articles

Saudi Arabia coronavirus

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: information and support

Learn all you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s response to the coronavirus, including testing, vaccinations, business support, and more.

Read More

Vaccination in Saudi Arabia

Vaccinations in Saudi Arabia

Find out what vaccinations are available to your family in Saudi Arabia, and whether certain immunizations are required before you move.

Read More

Health insurance in Saudi Arabia

Getting health insurance in Saudi Arabia

Moving to Saudi Arabia? Make sure you and your family’s health are covered for every eventuality with solid health insurance.

Read More