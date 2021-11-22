The Saudi Arabian vaccination system The Ministry of Health is responsible for overseeing healthcare in Saudi Arabia. Anyone can access healthcare, including vaccinations, in Saudi Arabia. However, the public healthcare system is not open to expats, therefore you must get private health insurance. Employers will usually include private health insurance as part of their package, but coverage can vary so you may need to top this up yourself. Private healthcare also comes with some benefits. Specifically, there are usually shorter waiting times, better access to English-speaking staff, and you can get some treatments that aren’t offered through the public healthcare system. Around a third of hospitals in Saudi Arabia offer private healthcare, and these are the ones open to expats. There are also private facilities for specialist clinics, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient treatment centers.

Insurance for vaccinations in Saudi Arabia Health insurance is a legal requirement for expats who move to Saudi Arabia. This is because public healthcare is free to Saudi citizens, but the country’s public healthcare system isn’t open to foreigners. To get a residence or work permit approved, you’ll actually be asked for proof of private health insurance. Expatica’s guide to Read more in our guide to health insurance in Saudi Arabia Read more The Council for Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) oversees private health insurance in Saudi Arabia. It states that all private-sector employers should provide private health insurance for workers and their families. However, employer’s private health policies can vary. Some only cover certain hospitals and clinics, or certain health services. This counts for vaccinations, too. If your needs go beyond what’s covered by your employer’s private health insurance policy, you should be able to top it up. Popular expat health insurance companies include APRIL International. Bear in mind that, despite having private health insurance, it’s likely you’ll still have to pay a fee for treatments or care. That’s because employer health insurance tends to work on a co-payment system. Expats on low wages, however, might not need compulsory health insurance. In this case, your sponsor will either register you with a health center, or will pay for any medical treatments.

Vaccinations for children in Saudi Arabia Firstly, if you’re having a baby in Saudi Arabia, make sure you’re aware of which vaccinations for children are mandatory from the time they’re born. Your doctor will give you a vaccination card. This details all of your child’s vaccines, and the date they were administered. You should bring this along to all of your child’s vaccination appointments. In Saudi Arabia, newborn babies often receive a BCG shot to protect them against tuberculosis, as well as their first Hepatitis B vaccine. You can then review further immunizations with your doctor. Usually, babies get several vaccines when they’re two and four months old, and then immunizations are fairly regular until they reach two years old. Children receive vaccinations in this order: BCG and Hepatitis B vaccines: at birth

at birth Pneumococcal conjugate, Rotavirus, Hepatitis B, IPV, Diptheria, Tetanus, Polio and HiB vaccines: two months old

two months old IPV, Diptheria, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B, HiB, Rotavirus and Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines: four months old

four months old IPV, HiB, OPV, Diptheria, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B and Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines: six months old

six months old Measles and Meningococcal disease vaccines: nine months old

nine months old MMR, OPV, Pneumococcal conjugate and Meningococcal disease vaccines: one year old

one year old Hepatitis A, Diptheria, Tetanus, Polio, OPV, HiB, MMR and Varicella vaccines: 18 months old

18 months old Hepatitis A: two years old

two years old MMR, Varicella, OPV, Diptheria, Tetanus and Polio vaccines: first year of primary school.

COVID-19 vaccination in Saudi Arabia COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout Saudi Arabia, and are free for residents and eligible people. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, and what the vaccine rules are in Saudi Arabia, visit the Ministry of Health’s official COVID-19 site.

Vaccinations for special groups in Saudi Arabia Groups of people who are considered to be medically vulnerable can be offered additional vaccinations to help protect them from diseases. Elderly citizens and pregnant women may receive extra vaccines. Additionally, other special groups include: People with weakened immune systems due to receiving cancer treatments

People with chronic illnesses

Pilgrims

Travelers who are going to infected areas To protect mother and baby’s health, all members of a future mother’s household are advised to ensure that they’re up-to-date with vaccines before she becomes pregnant. Before pregnancy, it’s recommended women should get the following vaccines: MMR vaccine

Chickenpox vaccine

Hepatitis B vaccine

Influenza vaccine

DTP vaccine (for tetanus, diptheria and whooping cough)

HPV vaccine. Please note that women should avoid getting pregnant within three months of receiving the chickenpox vaccine, and within one month of receiving the MMR vaccine. You can get Hepatitis B, influenza and DTP vaccines while you’re pregnant, but the DTP vaccine should only be administered during the third trimester.