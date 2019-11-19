Iqama: getting your identification in Saudi Arabia

Iqama in Saudi Arabia The Iqama is your official identification document in Saudi Arabia. In order to work in the Kingdom, you need to have a local sponsor and this document is proof that you are legally employed (or attached to someone who is). You should always carry your Iqama with you as it serves as both your residence and work permit. It is a small, stiff rectangular card, and is issued by the Ministry of Interior. The ID will include your name, photo, nationality, and date of birth, as well as your nationality, employer, and 10-digit ID number.

Who needs an Iqama in Saudi Arabia? All expats living in Saudi Arabia, from children to adults to the elderly, need an Iqama. If you are planning to bring over your family, you will first need to get this sorted out – then you will be able to sponsor your spouse and/or children. It is also important to know that Iqamas must be renewed every year.

How to apply for an Iqama in Saudi Arabia The good news is that your employer is responsible for handling most of the paperwork and the cost of sponsoring you. Your employer will begin the paperwork while you are still in your home country and you will need to provide them with a copy of your passport, two to four passport-sized photos, and a medical certificate showing a clean bill of health. Requirements for an Iqama in Saudi Arabia Once all the paperwork goes through, you will be issued a Saudi work visa, which allows you to enter Saudi Arabia. Once you have arrived, your employer has 90 days to complete the remaining paperwork and obtain your Iqama. During this time, you will have to do another medical exam – the Iqama medical – at an approved medical center, to confirm your good health. You will also have to have blood and urine tests, as well as a chest x-ray, and perhaps even provide a stool sample. Unfortunately, if you test positive for HIV, you will be deported. You can check the status of your Iqama medical on the Ministry of Health website. Once your Iqama has been approved, you can apply to sponsor your family. Even though you will be the official sponsor, your employer will be helpful in the process, so you can consult them for advice. Iqama processing times vary, but they can range from one day to four weeks. Once you have got everything, go to your local Passport Office (Jawazat) to submit your application.

Why do you need an Iqama? You will need to show your Iqama to do almost everything in the Kingdom. This includes the following: Opening a bank account

Renting an apartment or a car

Getting a SIM card

Signing up for internet access

Identifying yourself when requested

Temporary ID in Saudi Arabia Both you (or the person employed) and the family members that you sponsor have 90 days after entering the Kingdom to get their Iqamas. This is ample time to complete the process, and in the meantime, you should carry your passport, or a copy, with you as identification.