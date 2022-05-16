The tax system in Qatar

However, that’s not to say you won’t have to pay any tax at all. In fact, there are several other taxes you might need to pay while living in Qatar , from withholding tax to capital gains tax. To help you understand, this article details the tax situation for individuals and companies in Qatar. It includes information on the following:

If you’re moving to Qatar, you’ll probably want to know how much tax you’ll be paying in your new home. The good news is that, unlike in many other countries, there’s no federal income tax to pay in Qatar. Understandably, many expats will find it appealing.

Depending on your individual situation, you might also have to pay withholding tax and corporate tax if you run a foreign-owned business that derives income from Qatari sources.

That said, certain products that are deemed to be harmful by the Qatari authorities – including tobacco and most carbonated drinks – are liable for excise taxes, and therefore more expensive.

Generally speaking, there are relatively few taxes to pay in Qatar when compared to other countries. Indeed, there is no income tax on personal income, no inheritance tax, and no property taxes. In addition to this, there is currently not Value Added Tax (VAT) to pay, either. However, there is a chance that this will be implemented in the near future .

Federal taxes in Qatar

Income tax in Qatar

Qatar does not levy income tax on individuals’ salaries, wages, or allowances. This is regardless of whether you’re an expat or a Qatari national.

However, anyone who engages in commercial activity for profit will have to pay tax. This includes self-employed workers in Qatar. As the money you earn won’t be paid through an employer, but rather from your own business, you’ll be taxed in the same way as other businesses. Whether or not you’ll have to pay depends on whether the money you make is from a qualifying income source within Qatar.

If any self-employed income does come within the scope of Qatari corporate tax, you’ll pay at a rate of 10%. As Qatar has a territorial tax system, you’ll need to pay the tax regardless of whether you’re a Qatari tax resident or not.

You’re considered a tax resident if any of the following applies:

You have a permanent home in the state of Qatar

You have been in Qatar for more than 183 days in a 12-month period

The center of your vital interests are linked to Qatar. Vital interests could include Qatar where someone’s close family lives, for instance.

Individual tax

Due to Qatar’s small population and high GDP, individuals don’t have to pay any social security taxes. However, employers must pay social insurance for Qatari employees.

Qatari nationals automatically qualify for state-provided medical care, pensions, maternity pay, childcare, and unemployment benefits.

The same does not apply to expats. Foreigners can access medical assistance, but don’t qualify for other state benefits. For this reason, it’s sensible to invest in things like health insurance so you can access private healthcare.

Corporate tax in Qatar

Not all companies have to pay corporate tax in Qatar.

Companies wholly owned by Qatari or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals are not liable for corporate income tax (CIT). The GCC includes Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

However, companies that are wholly or partly foreign-owned and have income sources in Qatar will be liable for CIT in Qatar. CIT is usually a flat rate of 10%, but companies with oil and gas operations may pay 35%.

Employers must also pay social insurance for any employees that are Qatari nationals, equal to 10% of the employee’s salary.

Investment taxes

If you’re thinking about investing in Qatar as an expat, the good news is you’re unlikely to pay tax on investment growth.

According to Deloitte, there is also no dividend tax to pay, if the income received is from profits that have already been subject to Qatari tax, or they’re from a company that’s exempt from tax in Qatar. Dividends from company shares are tax-free, and you don’t pay withholding tax on dividend income either.

Foreign companies that later sell shares in Qatar-based companies may be subject to tax in Qatar – a rate of 10% is likely to be charged on certain capital gains.

Capital gains tax

Individuals that make capital gains from the sale of property and securities usually won’t have to pay any tax on them.

However, if gains are earned by non-Qatari residents as a result of selling assets that are considered to be Qatar-sourced – such as property in Qatar, for example – they’ll pay 10% capital gains tax.

If you do have to pay tax on your gains, you need to file a capital gains tax return. You must file a return within 30 days of the sale, or within 30 days of when the contract concludes, whichever is sooner.

Double taxation

Qatar has more than 80 double-taxation agreements in place with countries around the world. These countries include Austria, France, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, among many more. This prevents expats from having to pay tax twice on the same income, therefore encouraging more foreign investment.

For more information and a full list of these countries, visit the Qatar Financial Centre website.

Property taxes

There are no property taxes to pay in Qatar. However, the government may charge fees when you register a property you’ve purchased. The buyer pays this fee – there aren’t any selling costs like stamp duty.

Landlords may also pay fees to the Real Estate Lease Contracts Office for registering leases. This is usually 1% of the annual rental value of the property.

Note that expats can only buy properties in specific areas of Qatar, like The Pearl and West Bay Lagoon. However, once you do buy a property, you’ll get Qatari residence for as long as you own the property.

Inheritance tax

There are no inheritance, estate, or gift taxes in Qatar. This means you won’t need to worry about your heirs having to pay any taxes on the inheritance they receive, and there are no restrictions on what you can leave them.

However, it’s still a good idea to have a will in place. If you don’t have an heir living in Qatar, Qatari law applies to any assets you own in the country.

This means that any property, benefits, and financial rights are transferred to those who are entitled to inherit it. But, if you don’t have any beneficiaries that are deemed to have inheritance rights under Qatari law, your assets could be devolved to the state.

Those entitled to inherit an estate are listed in article 251 of the legislation Promulgating ‘The Family Law’.

Luxury and excise taxes

Qatar introduced an excise tax (PDF) in 2019. The tax is only applicable on a small number of products deemed to be harmful or prohibited in accordance with the Islamic faith. These include:

Tobacco products: (taxed at) 100%

Carbonated drinks (excluding non-flavored carbonated water): 50%

Energy drinks: 100%

Special purpose goods: 100%.

Special purpose goods include things like alcohol and pork items.

Withholding tax

Non-residents may have to pay a 5% withholding tax if they’ve made money from services originating in Qatar. This rate is the same for individuals, self-employed workers, and companies.

This could happen in instances where a non-resident has made interest from a Qatar-based investment, or if a non-resident is paid for services used in Qatar.

Withholding tax also applies to royalties, technical fees, commissions, and brokerage fees when they’re being paid to a non-resident.

You might not have to pay if you’re connected to a permanent establishment (PE) in Qatar since you’ll usually be issued with a tax card which will mean you don’t have to pay.

What’s more, the 5% flat rate can also vary if there’s a tax treaty in place with the country of your tax residency.