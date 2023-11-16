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Best expat health insurance providers 2026

Moving abroad comes with unique healthcare challenges. We've compared the top international health insurance providers so you can find the right coverage — at the right price.

Editor's Top Picks
Best for Families
Cigna Global logo

Cigna Global

Expat health insurance

From
$100/mo
Coverage
Worldwide
Plans
3 options
Support
24/7 multilingual
  • Full newborn & pediatric coverage
  • Multi-child premium discounts
  • Premium maternity & dental care
Get a quote

No commitment required

Best for Global Coverage
Allianz Care logo

Allianz Care

Expat health insurance

From
$100/mo
Coverage
Worldwide
Plans
3 options
Support
24/7 multilingual
  • Direct billing at 1.2M+ hospitals
  • 24/7 global medical evacuation
  • Expert second medical opinions
Get a quote

No commitment required

Best for Budget
April International logo

April International

Expat health insurance

From
$80/mo
Coverage
Worldwide cover
Plans
4 flexible plans
Support
24/7 support
  • Instant mobile claims processing
  • Up to 15% off with deductibles
  • Lowest rates for digital nomads
Get a quote

No commitment required

Our picks are based on independent research covering plan value, coverage breadth, customer service, and claims experience. .

Compare all providers

Click any row to expand full details. Use filters to narrow your comparison.

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Allianz Care logo
Allianz CareGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $100/mo
Annual Deductibles
It varies depending on region/plan
Co-payments
It varies depending on region/plan
Plans Available
Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
Country Coverage
Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
Repatriation
Available on all plans
Plans Included
In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
Optional Add-ons
Dental plan
Customer Service
24/7 multilingual
Preventative Care
Available
Making a Claim
App reimbursement
Cigna Global logo
Cigna GlobalGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $100/mo
Annual Deductibles
$0 – $10,000
Co-payments
0-30% cost share
Plans Available
Silver, Gold, Platinum
Country Coverage
Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
Repatriation
Add-on available
Plans Included
Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
Optional Add-ons
Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
Customer Service
24/7 multilingual
Preventative Care
Included
Making a Claim
Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
April International logo
April InternationalGet a quote
Monthly Premium
From $80/mo
Annual Deductibles
From $0–$5,000
Co-payments
0–30% options
Plans Available
4 flexible plans
Country Coverage
Worldwide cover
Repatriation
Included
Plans Included
4 core plans
Optional Add-ons
Custom add-ons
Customer Service
24/7 support
Preventative Care
Included
Making a Claim
Easy digital claims
Partenamut logo
PartenamutGet a quote
Monthly Premium
Competitively priced
Annual Deductibles
Contact for quote
Co-payments
Contact for quote
Plans Available
Tailored solutions
Country Coverage
Belgium
Repatriation
Dependent on tailored solution
Plans Included
Coverage via Belgian social security registration
Optional Add-ons
Partenamut/Helan supplemental insurance options
Customer Service
Multilingual service
Preventative Care
Dependent on mutual health insurance plan
Making a Claim
Contact for quote

Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.

Expert reviewed
4 providers compared
Updated July 2026
Independent & unbiased

How to choose expat health insurance

Choosing international health insurance as an expat requires balancing cost, coverage geography, and the specific health risks in your destination country. Here are the key factors to consider:

Coverage area

Check whether the plan covers your host country and whether you need USA coverage (which significantly raises premiums).

Deductible vs premium

A higher annual deductible lowers your monthly premium — useful if you're generally healthy.

Direct billing

Some insurers pay hospitals directly; others require you to pay upfront and claim reimbursement.

Family plans

If moving with dependents, compare family premiums and whether maternity is included or an add-on.

FAQ

Health insurance abroad

What do I need to receive healthcare abroad?

Do I need private health insurance abroad?

Does the package cover family members?

Are there any restrictions, limitations, or exclusions on the policy, e.g., relating to age or pre-existing conditions?

What's a coverage gap and could I be affected?

Do I have medical insurance coverage while I travel?

What treatments are covered?

How straightforward is the process for making a claim?