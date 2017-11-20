Handling the move yourself If you decide to do everything yourself, it is usually the cheapest option. However, there are a few points to take into consideration: You are responsible and liable for any damage to property during your move. Your own goods are not insured during transport.

You’ll likely need to rent a truck, paying for the gasoline, insurance, and for the kilometres driven. Vehicle insurance also involves a deductible. You will probably need to ask people to help you carry, load, unload, and reassemble your household items.

You may need to drive back and forth from your previous residence to your new one several times. If the new residence is more than an hour away, the move may take several days.

Hiring a professional moving company A professional moving company usually costs more than moving everything yourself. It is important to be aware of the following benefits, however: A professional mover works faster and more efficiently than you can thanks to years of experience.

All of your goods have insurance against damage and/or loss. The standard insurance is usually up to €100,000, and there is no risk for the client.

The moving company provides the necessary materials, including packing boxes and protective wraps as well as mobile lifts if needed.

The mover has a variety of vehicles at their disposal.

Storage is possible.

An experienced, professional mover relieves much of the stress of moving by taking care of nearly everything involved in your move.

How much does it cost to move within the Netherlands? If you ask for a price quote, the first thing a moving company does is determine the volume of goods. The mover usually sends a surveyor to your home to assess the amount of goods, how long it will take, and what packing materials are necessary. To make an accurate quote, the following points are also taken into consideration: Accessibility to the residence

The type of residence at the loading and unloading addresses Necessity of a lift or other equipment

Which pieces of furniture can be disassembled for transport

Fragile or special items requiring specific handling and/or packing