Kickstarting the job search as an expat mom Low confidence levels have a way of sabotaging even the most determined efforts to restart a stalled career. That’s not surprising, considering stay-at-home mothers spend several years focusing on developing softer, more nurturing skills that aren’t always valued in the workplace. During that time away, things change: technology, corporate attitudes, client expectations. Many expat wives start to question whether they’ve still got what it takes to be competitive in an increasingly unforgiving business climate. Working abroad is possible, but grabbing the first job that comes up can be self-defeating. A better approach is designing a strategy to relaunch a career overseas. The jobseeker who takes the time to consider her passions and values will be better able to find a job that reflects her needs. Equally, it’s hard to find that career in the first place if you don’t make the time to allow yourself to do so. For this reason, many families consider live-in childcare to free up some time to get a career back in motion. Policies regarding accompanying spouses vary from country to country. A call to the home embassy should clear up any questions about spousal employment restrictions. An expat wife who is unable to work needn’t despair; she can use the time before the next international assignment to lay the groundwork for the job of her dreams. Otherwise, consider working remotely for a company in a country where you do have authorization to work.

Upgrade your skills and experience Technology becomes obsolete with lightning speed, and industry-specific practices can change over time. Fortunately, the Internet makes skill development a breeze for virtually everyone. A motivated expat mom might even take the plunge and retrain completely, or upgrade existing qualifications by tackling a graduate program or a business school. That kind of effort is not overlooked by those doing the hiring. Enthusiasm definitely counts and employers love seeing that level of commitment in the career planning for stay-at-home moms. Volunteering is also an easy way to explore options; a dry run for the real thing. However, it’s important to approach overseas volunteer work with professionalism. The best unpaid work affords the stay-at-home mom the opportunity to hone transferable skills, learn new proficiencies, develop contacts, and establish some credentials. The fulfillment that comes from working for an important cause is an added bonus.

Building yourself up Many mothers who’ve been on a lengthy hiatus are concerned about that glaring hole in their CV. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. A resume is essentially a sales document, so make sure you highlight what’s relevant and downplay what isn’t. Volunteer work has its place on a resume as well. Employers don’t care if you got paid; the important thing is that you did the work.” Expat jobseekers should tell everyone they meet what their career goals are. You’d be surprised what other mothers do for a living; some of them are hiring people just like you. Taking that risk definitely pays off. Professional women’s associations are a rich source of networking opportunities, where expat women can gain the support of like-minded people, gain access to industry news and professional training, and possibly find a mentor to help guide them along their path.