The Paris-Brussels-Amsterdam triangle

Traveling the two hours from Brussels to Amsterdam doesn’t feel extremely different. There’s plenty of the same architecture with Dutch brick row houses and gabled roofs. Despite Brussels being a primarily Francophone city, the feel of the signage isn’t too starkly different. There are plenty of k‘s, aa‘s (or some ae‘s, the outdated spelling), oo‘s, ee‘s crammed into place names; the eye is tricked into thinking it’s all relatively the same.

Bilingualism in Brussels can be a bit overwhelming for the visitor.

It’s similar between Paris and Brussels. The two cities are only an hour apart and share a similar affinity for café culture. Both cities are loaded with chocolate shops, boucheries, and patisseries that pump out that captivating smell of warm, buttery croissants.

But if you traveled directly from Paris to Amsterdam? Culturally, it’s like driving from Warwick to Warsaw. And yet the two cities are only three hours apart by train. It’s this similar enough quality of Paris that makes it hard to judge the city as a separate entity to Brussels. It’s hard to walk around Paris without feeling that something’s missing, but you can’t quite but your finger on it.

Instead of having metro stations with names like Maalbeek or Rodebeek, Paris has painfully French names like Réamur or Porte de Montreuil. The missing k‘s and x‘s makes the language of Paris feel smoother, more round. If you’re not a Francophone, this roundness of language will make you yearn for Belgian French. It’s as if the Belgians removed all of the linguistic gymnastics required for a tongue to speak proper French and included words from Germanic tongues.