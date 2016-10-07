The best German phrases you’ll want in your vocabulary

Word Literally Meaning

Das Fingerspitzengefühl The feeling in your fingertips To have empathy with other people

Die Schnapsidee A liquor-idea Either an amazing idea you have when drunk, or an idea that seems so stupid that the person who thought of it must have been intoxicated!

Die Waldeinsamkeit The forest-loneliness The feeling you get when you are alone in the wild, with just nature around you.

Torschlusspanik Gate-shut panic The feeling that time is running out, often for a life goal such as having children or finding ‘the one’.

Dornröschenschlaf Beauty sleep When someone or something is not responding to you – or showing little sign of action.

Gemütlichkeit Feeling warm, cosy, relaxed and comfortable. For example, sitting by a warm fire with some friends.

Scheinheilig Someone who is pretending to be friendly and nice, but is actually very sneaky and coy.

Fremdschämen To be ashamed in somebody else’s place, for example when your friend says something stupid, and you stand next to them being ashamed in their place.

Treppenwitz Staircase-wit A brilliant response or comeback you think of after you have walked away and are ‘halfway down the stairs’.