The best German phrases you’ll want in your vocabulary

German is a beautiful language with lots of words that cannot be translated into English unless you’re describing them (which I will do below). There are no equivalent words in the English language, which makes these top German phrases a lot more special. You can find my favourite German words in English below.
The best German phrases and their meanings
Word
Literally
Meaning
|Das Fingerspitzengefühl
|The feeling in your fingertips
|To have empathy with other people
|Die Schnapsidee
|A liquor-idea
|Either an amazing idea you have when drunk, or an idea that seems so stupid that the person who thought of it must have been intoxicated!
|Die Waldeinsamkeit
|The forest-loneliness
|The feeling you get when you are alone in the wild, with just nature around you.
|Torschlusspanik
|Gate-shut panic
|The feeling that time is running out, often for a life goal such as having children or finding ‘the one’.
|Dornröschenschlaf
|Beauty sleep
|When someone or something is not responding to you – or showing little sign of action.
|Gemütlichkeit
|Feeling warm, cosy, relaxed and comfortable. For example, sitting by a warm fire with some friends.
|Scheinheilig
|Someone who is pretending to be friendly and nice, but is actually very sneaky and coy.
|Fremdschämen
|To be ashamed in somebody else’s place, for example when your friend says something stupid, and you stand next to them being ashamed in their place.
|Treppenwitz
|Staircase-wit
|A brilliant response or comeback you think of after you have walked away and are ‘halfway down the stairs’.
|Schadenfreude
|Malicious pleasure
|To take joy in somebody else’s pain or misfortune. For example, when the kid you never liked at school got punished by the teacher.