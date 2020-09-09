Switzerland News

Women’s football showcased in Zurich

Published on September 09, 2020

It’s the 50th anniversary of the women’s football league in Switzerland, and there’s a special exhibition at Zurich’s football club to celebrate women’s participation in the sport.

The first-ever women’s football club was founded in Zurich in 1968. Soon afterwards, other female football clubs began springing up across the country.

A national women’s league was formed in 1970 and the first championship took place the same year. The Zurich team was eventually renamed FC Zurich Ladies in 2008. 

(SRF/FC Zurich museum/swissinfo.ch)

