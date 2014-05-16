Country Flag
Sports clubs and recreation centers in South Africa

From cricket to dragon boating and recreation centers to yacht clubs, here’s a listing of sports clubs in South Africa.

Updated 12-12-2023

Royal Cape Yacht Club

Tel: 021 421 1354
Email:[email protected]

Cape Town Paddlesnappers Dragon Boat Club

Email: [email protected].
This Club arranges Dragon Boat Racing starting from the V&A Waterfront at the jetty by the Cape Grace Hotel.

Cape Town Flying Club

Tel: 021 934 0257
Email: [email protected]

Cape Town Cricket Club

Tel: 021 761 2707
Email: [email protected]

Harley Davidson Club

Tel: 083 600 0725

Cape Gliding Club

Tel: 023 343 2904
Email: [email protected]

Recreation centers

