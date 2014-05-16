Sports clubs and recreation centers in South Africa

Royal Cape Yacht Club
Tel: 021 421 1354
Email:[email protected]
Cape Town Paddlesnappers Dragon Boat Club
Email: [email protected].
This Club arranges Dragon Boat Racing starting from the V&A Waterfront at the jetty by the Cape Grace Hotel.
Cape Town Flying Club
Tel: 021 934 0257
Email: [email protected]
Cape Town Cricket Club
Tel: 021 761 2707
Email: [email protected]
Harley Davidson Club
Tel: 083 600 0725
Cape Gliding Club
Tel: 023 343 2904
Email: [email protected]
Recreation centers
- Athlone Stadium – Athlone, Cape Town
- Coniston Park Recreation Center
- Fezeke Sports Center
- Grassy Park Recreation Center – Grassy Park, Cape Town
- Green Point Stadium – Green Point, Cape Town
- Gugulethu NY7 Sports Center – Gugulethu, Cape Town
- Hartleyvale Stadium – Observatory, Cape Town
- Langa Olympic Hall – Langa, Cape Town
- Lotus River Recreation Center – Lotus River, Cape Town
- Hout Bay Recreation Center – Hout Bay, Cape Town
- Merrydale Indoor Sport Center – Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town
- Observatory Sport Center – Observatory, Cape Town
- Ocean View Recreation Center – Ocean View, Cape Town
- Ottery Recreation Center – Ottery, Cape Town
- Phillipi East Sport Complex – Phillipi, Cape Town
- Portlands Indoor Sport Center – Portland, Cape Town
- Salt River Come and Play – Salt River, Cape Town
- Turfhall Stadium – Lansdowne, Cape Town
- Vygieskraal Stadium – Athlone, Cape Town
- Weltevreden Recreation Center – Weltevreden Valley, Cape Town