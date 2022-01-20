An overview of sports in the UK You won’t have to spend long in the UK to understand just how seriously the locals take their sport. Indeed, these often dreary islands definitely punch above their weight on the global sporting stage. The country has a rich pedigree in a number of sports and often performs well in the Olympic Games. The legacy of the London 2012 games can still be seen in the capital, including the iconic velodrome located in the city’s Stratford neighborhood. For new arrivals, UK sports can be a source of confusion. For some, such as football, the four nations of the United Kingdom – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, compete separately. However, for many, individual participants in sports such as tennis, swimming, or athletes, compete in the name of Great Britain & Northern Ireland. This includes the Olympic Games, where UK athletes are known collectively as Team GB. How to watch sports on UK TV Whatever your favorite sport, there are plenty of ways to watch it in the United Kingdom. While nothing comes close to seeing the action live, if you can’t make it in person why not tune in on TV instead? Generally speaking, only the biggest sporting events are available on free-to-air TV. This includes international football and rugby tournaments, the Olympic Games, and, of course, Wimbledon, among others. The biggest home telecom companies in the UK, such as BT and Sky, offer sports channels as part of their TV and internet packages. Be aware that certain streaming services also offer live sport in the UK, such as DAZN. When choosing your UK TV package, be sure you know what channels you’re getting. This is especially true if you’re a fan of a particular sport (such as golf or tennis), or a certain competition (such as the Indian Premier League or Super Bowl). For more information, read up on TV and radio in the UK.

You won’t be surprised to discover just how popular football is throughout the United Kingdom. Indeed, it’s played by men, women, and children of all ages and abilities across the country. If you have kids, you’ll find a local youth team in most towns and many villages in the UK. Alternatively, if you want a kickaround yourself, you’ll also find plenty of adult teams, including Sunday league teams and the ever-popular 5-a-side options. As you might expect, the English Premier League is the most popular way for fans to follow the game. At the highest levels of the men’s game, Liverpool and Manchester United are historically the most successful teams. However, beyond the riches of the Premier League, there are many leagues in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland attracting fans of all ages. Search online for your nearest team. In the women’s game, be sure to check out the Women’s Super League, the highest level in England. At an international level, the four nations of the United Kingdom compete separately. On the men’s side, England has been the most successful of the four, winning the World Cup in 1966 and, more recently, reaching the final of Euro 2020. For an unforgettable experience, try to get tickets to see two of the home nations match up – matches usually have great atmospheres. In the women’s game, none of the nations have won a major title – but the new generation of players will be hoping to change that.

Rugby in the UK If you don’t feel like kicking a ball, then why not pick it up and run with it, instead? The game of rugby is an incredibly popular sport throughout the UK with local clubs for all ages and abilities. However, did you know there are actually two different types of rugby? Rugby league and rugby union. Across the former industrial heartlands of Lancashire and Yorkshire, it’s rugby league that reigns supreme. The top echelon is the Super League, and games are known for their excellent atmospheres, particularly when there’s a local derby on the fixture list. However, what is known simply as rugby in much of the world is typically called rugby union in the UK. The game is more popular in the south of England and throughout the other three nations. In the club game, the highest levels are the Premiership for men and the Premier 15s for women. For a look at the true passion of rugby, check out the international Six Nations competition, held annually. Head to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, the home ground of the Welsh national team for a unique game day. The locals are always in great voice, especially against fierce rivals, England.

Cricket in the UK Looking for a sport that is quintessentially English? Look no further than the curious spectacle of cricket. The scoring system can be confusing and games can last days only to end in a draw, but this laidback sport is a mainstay of the great British summer. Indeed, drive through some of the country’s more rural areas, and you’ll see village greens littered with the traditional white clothing of the cricket season. Search online for your local club if you want to get involved. Clubs are typically friendly to newcomers and food is usually served after games so you won’t go hungry. At the professional level of the game, men’s and women’s teams are located through England and Wales and compete in an often confusing number of different competitions. The most accessible for newcomers to the sport is the frenetic Twenty20 version of the game. These matches typically attract large crowds and can be great social events with friends or family. On the international level, England and Wales compete as one team and play test matches against other nations throughout the country on a rotation basis. Be sure to search online to see if the national team is playing near you soon.

Tennis in the UK It will come as little shock to many to discover that tennis is one of the most popular sports in the UK. Although home to the iconic Championships at Wimbledon, there are actually a number of tournaments held in the country, typically in the weeks leading up to the grass-court Grand Slam. In recent years, Andy Murray has been the most successful British player, collecting three Grand Slams and two Olympic gold medals. On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, despite entering the draw as an eighteen-year-old qualifier. If you feel like playing a little tennis, be aware that most courts in the UK are not grass but hard courts. Most towns and cities will have at least one tennis club, although membership prices can be expensive. However, some clubs have inside courts, which can be great for those cold and wet British winters. Alternatively, you will also find public courts in most areas, although the quality of these courts can be changeable.

Motorsport in the UK If tennis is not your thing and you’re looking for something a little more full-throttle, you’ll be pleased to know that motorsport is one of the most popular sports in the UK. As home to some of the motoring world’s most iconic marques, you won’t be surprised to see plenty of options to catch some live action. The most famous of the UK’s many motor races is the British Grand Prix, held every year at Silverstone. Tickets aren’t cheap, but it’s your best chance to see local stars like Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in action. If the glitz and glamor of Formula 1 isn’t your thing, there are many more motorsport options in the UK. From superbikes to classic car rallies and much, much more, there really is something for every taste. However, if you’re looking for something truly unique, head over to the Isle of Man. Every year, the island in the middle of the Irish Sea hosts the iconic Isle of Man TT. The race attracts fans from all around the world to see motorbikes roar through the island’s quiet lanes. Definitely not to be missed!